Dear W.C.,
My husband and I have been struggling ever since he had a stroke three months ago. He is only 56, so he never thought he was having a stroke when he began to have symptoms. He was under a lot of stress, and I am convinced that was a reason why he had such a devastating stroke. I care for him full-time now, as he is very weak and still struggling with walking and speech. He is trying to be independent, and I take him to therapy, but it is going to be a long time before he can even do the most basic tasks unaided. I have had to take a leave of absence from my job and filed for disability for my husband, but there is no way I can keep up with our bills. My main concern is, our car payment is two months behind. I can’t lose our car, which only has six payments left. We have family, including our married daughter, who lives several hours away, but they cannot help us financially. They want us to move in with them until my husband is more independent. This would be such a help, as then I could work again and have help with his care. A friend of mine is buying our home, and with the sale we will be out from under our mortgage. It’s a fair price, but we will not make anything on the sale. I guess I am asking if you can help us with the car payments and utilities. If I can get these bills paid up to date, we can move with a clean slate.
Dear Readers,
A stroke can be very devastating and life-changing. My own family has been touched by strokes, and I’ve seen the disabilities suffered due to them. I see people of all ages affected by this disabling condition.
This husband and wife came to mind, as I had recently gotten an update from them in the mail. I had originally read their letter requesting our assistance about 10 months ago, so when considering who to feature in this week’s column, I pulled out their letter, my notes and my memories. This is how we helped this couple.
I arrived at their address to find a home in need of some upkeep. The lawn was in need of mowing, and I could see some minor repairs that could be done. I knew the home was about to be sold to a friend, and this had me relieved, as it was easy to see the wife did not have the time or the energy for the outside maintenance of the home. I knocked on the door and waited for an answer.
I heard a dog bark, and then in a moment, the door was opened by a woman. She looked tired and disheveled, but smiled when she recognized me. She shushed her dog, and after introducing ourselves, she opened the door for me to come inside. I was greeted by the medium-sized dog,which seemed happy enough to have company. Once I greeted her, she stopped her whining and excitement, and ran to the other room. The wife led the way in the same direction the dog had gone, and we entered the living room where a man sat in a wheelchair and the dog sat at his feet. He held out his fisted hand and said a muffled hello. His other arm and one side of his face drooped. I pulled up a chair next to the man so we could talk eye to eye, especially since he was struggling with his speech. The wife told me more details about her husband’s stroke and the damage it had done. He was seeing physical therapists and speech pathologists in hopes of getting back some of his speech and healing the damage done by the stroke. She knew he would never be 100 percent again, but the therapists were giving them hope in his ability to improve over the next six months or so.
I told them both about The Time Is Now to Help, but the wife said she had done her homework on our organization already since someone in her church had advised her to write a letter. She commented on the amount of people we help and asked how I manage to help so many each year. I told her about all of you and our wonderful volunteers who make our good works possible. She truly seemed amazed by all we do for people in need. We talked about several recent people given assistance, and she listened with compassion. She finally said, “I can’t believe we are asking you for help, but we have no one else to turn to.”
I hear that same statement many times each month. Most people have no idea they are about to be thrown into poverty. Something as quick and incapacitating as a stroke can take you from employed and independent to poor and disabled in a very short amount of time.
We went over the pending sale of the home to her friend. Looking around the home, I could see they were getting a fair price for it, and the sale would prevent them from going into foreclosure. It would not be a short sale, but they would not be making anything, either. It would serve the purpose of getting them out of the mortgage they could no longer afford. For once, we would not be helping with rent or a mortgage payment, as they planned on moving in with their daughter for the time being. The wife said: “It’s not a permanent solution for us, as our daughter has young children and not a lot of space, but it will help for now. I will be able to get a job and hopefully help with our expenses and eventually save up enough for our own place.”
It seemed like a good plan for them at the time, with the husband’s need for physical help. The wife told me how she was already making arrangements to continue his therapy in the new location.
I watched as the husband pet his dog with his one good hand. He used the side of his hand and the dog leaned into him. The wife saw me watching, and said, “Bailey is a big comfort to my husband. Isn’t she, dear?”
The husband nodded his head, and I saw a lopsided smile as he looked at the dog called Bailey. The wife told me how she had been teaching Bailey a few things to help her husband, picking up dropped items and getting her attention when he needed help. She said, “She’s by no means a service dog, but definitely a devoted helper.”
The wife went to get their bills while I talked to the husband for a few minutes. He talked slowly and was trying hard to articulate his words. I was able to understand him, but it was a slow process. I understood him when he told me how much he wished he had listened to his body when he had his first symptoms. He said: “I thought it was just the stress I was under. I didn’t know I was having a stroke.”
I have heard this before, and know the importance of timely intervention for a stroke.
When the wife returned we went over all of their overdue bills. The car payment was two months behind, and after reviewing the car outside, I made a note to bring their payments up to date and pay an additional month as well. We also paid their overdue utilities so they did not risk disconnection before they moved. The wife said she would be putting some of their furniture in storage by her daughter in hopes of finally being able to move into their own place. They would only need their bed and their personal items. The wife said her friend was going to buy the remaining furniture once she sold hers. That would be a help to this couple as well.
I took a walk through their kitchen and was saddened to see very little food. I slipped some grocery gift cards to the wife and watched as her eyes filled with tears. She said: “It will be nice to have a good dinner again. I just can’t leave my husband long enough to go to the food pantry.”
We finally talked about the move and what would be entailed. Some of her church friends had offered to help with packing up their belongings and loading the trailer she planned to rent and drive to her daughter’s home. I told her to contact me if she needed extra help, and she promised she would.
By now her husband was becoming very fatigued. The long talk had been more than he had energy for. The wife excused herself to help him to the bathroom and to bed for a nap. While I waited, sweet Bailey kept me company. When the wife returned, she, too, looked exhausted, so I knew it was time to go. I went over the list of assistance with the wife. In addition to the utilities and car payments, she was surprised I had added some items to the list she had not asked for — new tires I had noted their car needed, and gas gift cards for their long drive. She began to cry as I was packing up my bag.
She walked me to the door and said: “I am thinking positive and praying my husband will be walking and much better in six months. I don’t want to be a burden to you or my daughter.”
I assured her she was not a burden to The Time Is Now to Help, as this is what we do — help people suffering due to poverty. I also assured her their daughter did not view them as burdens, either.
I had followed up with them a month later, and been relieved to know all had gone as planned. The husband was making slow progress, but they were all doing much better living with their family around them. Then, as time went by and we moved on to helping many more people over the past 10 months — about 500 people, actually — we lost touch and my memories of them faded, until we received a wonderful letter from the wife.
I opened the letter thinking it was another request for assistance, but was pleasantly surprised to find a thank-you note instead. The wife was overjoyed to share the good news that her husband now is walking unaided and his speech is greatly improved. He even can swallow solid food again, and many other things he had lost the ability to do. She shared how they were now planning on moving into their own small apartment close to their daughter’s home, as she had been able to save up enough for a security deposit and first month’s rent.
She ended the letter with: “This is all thanks to your help. My husband could not have made so much progress if it wasn’t for you taking away that stress of losing our car, and making it possible for us to move. Thank you and God bless you.”
I share that with all of you who made this assistance possible. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal