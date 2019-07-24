That familiar silver box with its distinctive blue lettering has found its way into most of our refrigerators. Whether baking a special cheesecake or spreading it on a sandwich with strawberry jam for an easy lunch for the kids, cream cheese has become a staple ingredient to have on hand.
But was it really created in Philadelphia?
Modern cream cheese finds its origins in the kitchens of France and England as early as the 15th century. Cream, curdled with rennet and flavored with sugar and rosewater, was a popular dessert among the nobility in the Tudor Era. During this time, many cheeses were developed in Britain that were made from whole milk with added cream, and the colonists brought their know-how when they settled here.
By the early 19th century, recipes for cream cheese started to appear in American newspapers and books, and dairy farms started to produce their own versions for local customers. It wasn’t until 1873 that cream cheese began to be made commercially with wider distribution.
William Lawrence of Chester, NY, had earlier purchased a failing cheese factory that produced Neufchatel cheese. Neufchatel, a saltier and sharper cousin of Camembert, is an aged cheese made in France since the 6th century. The upper class in America had an interest in France and French cooking and the cheeses of that country were served at the most elegant New York parties. Lawrence was approached by upscale New York grocers Park and Gilford to produce a new richer cheese to sell, so he added cream to his factory’s Neufchatel recipe, increasing the fat content from 4 percent to 6 percent, and called the resulting dairy product “Cream Cheese.” It became a very prestigious food to serve and many competitors tried to copy it. In 1880, a cheese broker helped him brand the product as Philadelphia Cream Cheese, this name being chosen because at the time, the Philadelphia area had a reputation for producing superior dairy products. The cheese was cut in a distinctive square shape and wrapped in foil. A new logo was chosen and the label was imprinted with the words “Beware of Imitations.” This marketing campaign proved very successful and in 1903, Lawrence sold the name and production rights to the Phenix Cheese Company. Kraft merged with Phenix in 1928 and has been producing Philadelphia Cream Cheese ever since.
Through experimentation with recipes and improvements in dairy technology, today’s cream cheese has 33 percent milk fat. American Neufchatel, which bears no resemblance to its French namesake, is made from milk without the added cream and tops out at 23 percent milkfat. Both are tangy and spreadable and are usually interchangeable in recipes.
Savory cream cheese dips have been standard party fare since becoming popular in the 1960’s. Here’s a sweet cream cheese recipe that takes advantage of fresh summer fruit – an easy, delicious dessert – and you don’t have to turn on the oven!
Summer Strawberry Cream Cheese Dip
(adapted from Genius Recipes)
8 oz package of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened
¼ cup softened butter
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 TB brown sugar
1/3 cup powdered sugar
½ cup chopped fresh strawberries
Cream the butter and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Add the vanilla, brown sugar, and powdered sugar. Gently fold in the berries. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Serve with vanilla wafers or shortbread cookies.