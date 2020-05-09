Is the government doing a good job managing the coronavirus?

Whenever the lockdown is lifted, there will be an unavoidable increase in infections and deaths.

With increasing numbers of tests being administered, the number of absolute cases will obviously increase; however, the percent of cases dying has markedly decreased and that of asymptomatic cases jumped. The illness is not as catastrophic as it initially seemed.

Without a vaccine, most of us will contract the virus in the next year or two. The spread of the virus is inevitable, and seems a poor reason for waiting longer. We already have an adequate supply of ventilators and hospital beds.

Recently the president released slow guidelines for reversing the lockdown. He wisely practiced federalism, as mandated in our Constitution, and left the ultimate authority to state and local governments.

The United States is so incredibly diverse that one plan could not be appropriate for all. Wisconsin is also very diverse. As of April 28, six Wisconsin counties (most in southeast Wisconsin and including Walworth) had had over 100 cases per 100,000 population. Twenty-eight counties had less than 20 cases per 100,000.

Surely those groups need different approaches. Wisconsin is well prepared to reduce the lockdown with a 750 bed hospital at State Fair Park and 48 testing labs throughout the state.