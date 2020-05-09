Is the government doing a good job managing the coronavirus?

“Individuals may leave their homes only …”
“All forms of travel are prohibited …”
“Violation is punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment or up to $250 fine or both.”
These phrases are integral parts of the governor’s April 16 COVID-19 emergency order. While this column, written April 29, may be less relevant when published, the governor’s order lasts for over five weeks. There are exceptions to these measures, but we generally remain in lockdown.
The initial national reason for a lockdown was to slow the spread of the virus so hospital systems would not be overwhelmed. The pandemic was creating a tragic situation in New York City, and cases were increasing elsewhere. President Trump worked with governors, mayors, manufacturers, and the military to overcome the possible disaster.
Under his direction, the Army Corps of Engineers constructed 1,000 beds at the Javits Center in New York City in four days, and have constructed temporary hospitals throughout the country. Military medical staff were activated. Despite the initial panic regarding ventilators, no patient has gone without a ventilator who needed one. PPE and testing production have soared. The goal of protecting the health care system has been met.
Nonetheless, we are continuing drastic measures that are devastating our economy. As of April 26, unemployment claims total 26 million in the last five weeks and continue to rise. The U.S. has lost 26.5 million jobs. Despite our economy being at near full employment in January, the unemployment rate at this time is over 20 percent, the highest since 1934.
Hopefully many of these are temporary job losses, but the longer this goes on, the more will be permanent. One in four businesses say they will close permanently in two months or less.
People’s financial struggles are a terrible burden. The lockdown itself is burdensome. Numerous studies link isolation to cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety and dementia. Domestic violence rates and calls to suicide hotlines have surged.
Despite our economy crashing and the hospital crisis being avoided, we are still mostly in lockdown. It seems one goal is now to wait for a vaccine, but that may not come anytime soon. No vaccine has yet been licensed for the SARS coronavirus, despite intense research in the 18 years since its pandemic.
Even with a vaccine, eradication of COVID-19 is not a near-term possibility. Smallpox is the only human virus ever eradicated. A vaccine was developed in 1798; the World Health Organization did not declare smallpox eradicated until nearly 200 years later.
Additionally, for SARS and the other coronavirus pandemic MERS there is still no accepted pharmaceutical or immunologic treatment.
It is time to face the reality that at present there is no 100 percent way to keep someone from dying of COVID-19 except keeping them isolated until they die from something else.
Whenever the lockdown is lifted, there will be an unavoidable increase in infections and deaths.
With increasing numbers of tests being administered, the number of absolute cases will obviously increase; however, the percent of cases dying has markedly decreased and that of asymptomatic cases jumped. The illness is not as catastrophic as it initially seemed.
Without a vaccine, most of us will contract the virus in the next year or two. The spread of the virus is inevitable, and seems a poor reason for waiting longer. We already have an adequate supply of ventilators and hospital beds.
Recently the president released slow guidelines for reversing the lockdown. He wisely practiced federalism, as mandated in our Constitution, and left the ultimate authority to state and local governments.
The United States is so incredibly diverse that one plan could not be appropriate for all. Wisconsin is also very diverse. As of April 28, six Wisconsin counties (most in southeast Wisconsin and including Walworth) had had over 100 cases per 100,000 population. Twenty-eight counties had less than 20 cases per 100,000.
Surely those groups need different approaches. Wisconsin is well prepared to reduce the lockdown with a 750 bed hospital at State Fair Park and 48 testing labs throughout the state.
Gov. Tony Evers’ lockdown order still extends to the entire state. It was made with no consultation to the legislators, his key to areas outside of Madison. What sense does this make?
There has never been a lockdown like this in the United States. The benefits have never been considered to justify the costs. The benefits of this lockdown are running out.
It’s time for Governor Evers and local leaders throughout the country to open things up again.
Pamela B. Wolfe of the town of Geneva is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.
