Is the government doing a good job managing the coronavirus?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

In the spring of 1942, the ordinary citizens of the United States began serving on the home front. We were at war, and everyone was asked to make a personal sacrifice for the war effort.

Each family was issued a ration book containing coupons for the purchase of food items. Limits were also put on consumer items such as gasoline, nylon, silk, and rubber. The maximum national “victory speed” was 35 mph.

The personal sacrifice exhibited during this time produced what is known as the Greatest Generation. It also produced great leaders. Franklin Delano Roosevelt told us to fear only fear. Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that stated, “The buck stops here.”

In the spring of 2020, we are also at war. Our invisible enemy is just as deadly. It is estimated that worldwide over 190,500 people have died from the COVID-19 virus, and the number of deaths continues to rise every day.

The number of deaths each country experiences depends on the type of leadership it has, the use of science in combating the disease, and the sacrifices the citizens are willing make to curtail the disease.