Is the government doing a good job managing the coronavirus?

In the spring of 1942, the ordinary citizens of the United States began serving on the home front. We were at war, and everyone was asked to make a personal sacrifice for the war effort.
Each family was issued a ration book containing coupons for the purchase of food items. Limits were also put on consumer items such as gasoline, nylon, silk, and rubber. The maximum national “victory speed” was 35 mph.
The personal sacrifice exhibited during this time produced what is known as the Greatest Generation. It also produced great leaders. Franklin Delano Roosevelt told us to fear only fear. Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that stated, “The buck stops here.”
In the spring of 2020, we are also at war. Our invisible enemy is just as deadly. It is estimated that worldwide over 190,500 people have died from the COVID-19 virus, and the number of deaths continues to rise every day.
The number of deaths each country experiences depends on the type of leadership it has, the use of science in combating the disease, and the sacrifices the citizens are willing make to curtail the disease.
Let us consider New Zealand as an example of what works. As of April 23, they have had 17 deaths related the COVID-19 virus. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, initiated a serious lockdown early. The New Zealand Herald states, “The notion of sacrificing the needs of the self for the common good is a deeply embedded trait of New Zealanders.” That trait helped keep the deaths down.
South Korea had 240 deaths, and Germany only 5,575.
So what does work?
Tom Frieden, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a supporter of a four-step plan to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen the economy. Frieden called it “Box in COVID.” The four corners of the box include testing widely, isolating safely, contact tracing completely, and quarantining comfortably.
South Korea, Germany, and New Zealand followed the “Box in COVID” strategy and have turned the tide against COVID-19.
So, what is the United States leadership strategy to “Box in COVID?” The president seems to lack a strategy, and his approach to this pandemic lack consistency. Even though the president received numerous warnings from various intelligent agencies in December, he stated on Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”
On Feb. 27, he stated, “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
He held a political rally on March 2, calling the COVID-19 virus crisis “a Democratic hoax.” While other world leaders moved to box in the COVID-19 virus, on March 13, the president stated, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the lack of testing. The Truman “buck stops here” sign must have been removed from his desk.
The president’s lack of decisive action, his denial of science, and his purge of people who disagree with him has resulted in America leading the world in COVID-19 deaths. We are now approaching 50,000 American deaths from the virus.
President Obama predicted and planned for a future pandemic. In December of 2014, Obama said: “There may and likely will come a time in which we have both an airborne disease that is deadly. And in order for us to deal with that effectively, we have to put in place an infrastructure … that allows us to see it quickly, isolate it quickly, respond to it quickly.”
Obama setup a pandemic response team. In May of 2018, the current president disbanded that team, and now blames Obama for not preparing this country for a pandemic. He has become the “deflector in chief” and blames everyone else for his lack of smart leadership.
Yes, we are at war.
American people want to serve on the home front just like they did in the 1940s. They are willing to make sacrifices for the good of the country.
Despite scattered protests, most Americans support shelter-in-place. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, in the national online poll from April 15-21, 72 percent of adults in the United States said people should stay at home “until the doctors and public health officials say it is safe.”
Among U.S. adults, 42 percent said they approved of the president’s performance in office, while 52 percent said they disapproved.
We need to win the war against COVID-19.
We know how to box in COVID-19, so let us just do it.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.
