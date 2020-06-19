Keeping It Blue: Boaters must protect the lake from destructive invaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geneva Lake is a favorite lake of boaters and fishermen who frequent public boat launches for day use.

But these fisherman and boaters who often have used their boats in other lakes — especially Lake Michigan and Illinois’ Chain of Lakes — need to take special care not to harm Geneva Lake.

Their boats, if not properly cleaned before entering Geneva Lake, can bring invasive species into the lake that threaten healthy fish populations and curtail recreational use of the lake. While the lake already has several invasive species — Eurasian Water Milfoil, Zebra Mussel, Curly Leaf Pondweed and Starry Stonewort — each new invasive species can bring more harm to the lake and its aquatic community as well as curtail recreational uses.

The most worrisome of these new invasive species are Quagga Mussels that were brought from Europe to the Great Lakes in the 1980s. They now favor the habitat of the southern part of Lake Michigan. Like Zebra Mussels, they eat the food sources of fish and drastically change an aquatic ecosystem.

They also ingest pollutants that are eaten by fish and other wildlife. Quagga Mussels then excrete this food into the lake, adding large amounts of phosphorus that some blame for the massive algae blooms in Lake Erie.