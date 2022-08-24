Keeping It Blue: Rain gardens, buffer strips help filter pollutants out of Geneva Lake

Healthy Lakes & Rivers is a competitive grant program through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) that allows individual property owners, homeowner’s associations, and other lake front organizations to improve their shoreline by installing rain gardens, buffer strips or using other best practices to improve water quality and shoreline habitat.

Over the last three years, the Geneva Lake Conservancy has worked with 15 different property owners or homeowner’s associations around Geneva Lake to planted 30 rain gardens and buffer strips as part of the Healthy Lakes program.

To receive funding, the site of the rain garden or buffer strip must be within 1,000 feet or less from the lake. Each rain garden or buffer strips installed receives $1,000 from the DNR to help cover the costs of the project. While it is best to work with a local contractor familiar with native plants, some homeowners choose to plant the gardens themselves and order the native plants from online catalogues.

Native plants such as Black-eyed Susan and Purple Coneflower not only look attractive along a shoreline, their long-root systems absorb and filter water before it enters the lake, while providing important habitat for a variety of bird and butterflies. The DNR program has a list of native plants that can be used in the gardens.

In addition to rain gardens and buffer strips, the Healthy Lakes program also funds the placement of fish sticks along the shoreline, water diversions using crushed stone or gravel, and rock infiltration practices that filter water. All of these are intended to absorb stormwater and other water runoff before it reaches the lake. Geneva Lake Conservancy’s goal is to educate the public on how they can manage stormwater runoff with native plant gardens and other techniques. With phosphorus levels rising in Geneva Lake, the rain gardens and buffer strips help filter phosphorus that flows towards the lake in soil, sediment, lawn waste, detergents and fertilizers.

“The 2008 Geneva Lake Management plan recommends installing these rain gardens and buffer strips to filter phosphorus, which can lead to algae blooms,” said Karen Yancey, the conservancy’s executive director. Even leaves should be prevented from reaching the lake because they contain large amounts of phosphorus that can lead to algae blooms. The rain gardens and buffer strips also absorb pesticides, and pollutants from nearby highways.

If you walk along the Geneva Lake shore path, you can see buffer strips and rain gardens installed as part of the Healthy Lakes program at Buena Vista, Holiday Home Camp, Glenwood Springs, Conference Point Camp, and many private homeowners along the shore.

In June 2021, the Conservancy hosted a Healthy Lakes Open House at the Buena Vista Association lakefront to display their multiple rain gardens and native plantings installed with funds from the Healthy Lakes program.

“Healthy Lakes is a program that allows us to work directly with homeowners who want to take steps to bring the principles of conservation into their own yards,” said Maddie Olivieri, the conservancy’s community outreach manager. “These programs have allowed us, as a land trust, to address habitat restoration on privately owned land as well as public land.”

If you or your homeowner’s association are interested in learning more about the Conservancy’s involvement in the Healthy Lakes program and/or are interested in participating in our 2023 Healthy Lakes application, please contact ktheys@genevalakeconservancy.org for more information. You can also visit the Healthy Lakes & Rivers website for more information at: https://healthylakeswi.com/.

The deadline for the next Healthy Lakes grant application is Nov. 1.

Kiera Theys is the Geneva Lake Conservancy’s Land Protection Manager and a member of the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake. The alliance is led by the Geneva Lake Conservancy and is composed of more than ten government and private organizations concerned about the health of Geneva Lake.

The award-winning “Keeping It Blue” column features guest authors from the alliance reporting on various issues that impact the health of Geneva Lake. If you have questions regarding the alliance’s plans or programs, please send them to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org.