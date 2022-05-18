Keeping it blue: Water alliance reports progress on lake health projects

The Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake reported some significant results in 2021 to improve the health of Geneva Lake and is moving forward on additional actions in 2022.

The goal of the water alliance is to provide additional support to protect the health of Geneva Lake and its watershed. Currently, two areas of particular focus are monitoring phosphorus levels as well as the spread of invasive species.

“Residential and commercial development, climate change and increased recreational use continue to impact water quality and the water alliance wants to be proactive in addressing the impact caused by these trends,” said Tom Nickols, co-chair of the Water Alliance.

In 2021, the water alliance’s results included the following:

• Obtained a $25,000 Surface Water Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to update the Geneva Lake Management Plan. Once the plan is complete, projects recommended in the plan will be eligible for additional DNR grants.

• Worked with the Odling Gravel Pit in Williams Bay to conduct remedial action to stop the flow of gravel and sediment into the lake. The new owners have completed all the remedial actions requested by the Walworth County Conservation Office and further testing will be completed this spring to ensure no additional sediment is entering Southwick Creek that flows into Geneva Lake.

• Covered the costs for two additional farmers in the Geneva Lake watershed to plant cover crops, which reduces agricultural runoff into the lake.

• Completed testing of approximately 15 of the 50 tributaries that flow into Geneva Lake to identify those with high phosphorus runoff and began developing suggested mitigation plans.

• Worked with the DNR Healthy Lakes program to plant more than 14 buffer strips and rain gardens along the Lake to filter phosphorus and other pollutants and obtained funding to plant an additional 20 gardens.

• Completed a test season of the CD3 vacuum equipment at area boat launches to remove invasive species such as Starry Stonewort when boats enter and exit the Lake. The Geneva Lake Conservancy and Geneva Lake Environmental Agency also plan to schedule training sessions with all municipal launch employees this spring on how to use the equipment.

• Obtained and implemented a DNR Clean Boats/Clean Waters grant to fund the cost of summer employees at boat launches to educate boaters on the importance of cleaning boats before they enter the lake.

This May, the alliance will be sending out letters to all lakefront property owners reminding them of ways that they can help reduce phosphorus levels by preventing leaves and lawn waste from entering the lake, reducing soil erosion and sediment flow, preventing disturbance of the lake bottom and reducing or eliminating fertilizer use.

“We need the cooperation of everyone who lives in the watershed to help us reduce phosphorus levels which are hovering near the level where they can result in algae blooms,” said Charles Colman, co-chair of the alliance.

A study of 15 tributaries to Geneva Lake by Professor Dale Splinter and students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater showed some elevated phosphorus levels in a couple locations. Because it was a dry summer in 2021, the test results will be repeated in 2022 on all 15 streams and the results reported to the public through this column.

On Starry Stonewort, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Geneva Lake Environmental Agency plan no further removal efforts this season, as they have determined that the native aquatic plants in the lake are keeping the spread of Starry Stonewort to a minimum, at least so far. Those agencies have also concluded that mitigation techniques have generally not proved effective for Starry Stonewort and are researching other options based on experiments at other lakes. An aquatic plant survey is planned this summer to confirm that Starry Stonewort has not spread to additional locations in the lake beyond those already known.

“Everyone can help stop the spread of Starry Stonewort and other invasive species by cleaning their boat of all aquatic plants before they launch it,” said Nickols. “This is particularly important for fishermen who enter tournaments that require that they take their boat from lake to lake, which increases the risk of spreading harmful plants and mussels.”

Mark Lillie is president of the Geneva Lake Association and chair of the Water Alliance’s Communications Committee. The Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake was formed in 2019 to address multiple issues impacting the Lake’s health. It is led by the Geneva Lake Conservancy and its members include the Geneva Lake Association, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, Walworth County Conservation Office, WDNR, Southeast Wisconsin Regional Plan Commission, Villages of Williams Bay and Fontana, City of Lake Geneva, Town of Linn, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and other organizations and individuals. For more information contact the Conservancy at glc@genevalakeconservancy.org