Lake Geneva historian Patrick Quinn shares his family's story and connection to the city

Bittner’s Bakery

Another of my great grandfather Michael Quinn and his wife Polly’s children was James R. Quinn (1864-1938). James R. Quinn later owned a bakery on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street in Lake Geneva, which later became well-known as Bittner’s Bakery. James R. Quinn’s son, Leo Quinn (1891-1964), was a well-known resident of Lake Geneva. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army during both World War I and World War II.

I fear that I have bored readers with the above accounts of the lives of members of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva even though there is much more that I could write about them. Moreover, the fact that succeeding generations of male members of the Quinn family had the same first names as members of the previous generation is confusing to say the least.

Male-centric history

But enough is enough. The above account of the lives of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva is necessarily “male-centric.” All of the male Quinns married, but little evidence of the lives of their wives has survived. All of these wives of Quinns had children, many children, and maintained the households of their families, but their lives are mostly anonymous which, of course, is the way it was in those days. No one would know from her obituary, for example, that my mother, Helen Wardingle Quinn (1910-1945), worked as the secretary for the prominent Lake Geneva lawyer Lewis Brown from the day that she graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1928 until she married my father in 1941. Lewis Brown was one of the leaders of the Democratic Party in Walworth County.