Lake Geneva historian Patrick Quinn shares his family's story and connection to the city

I have been writing this column in the Lake Geneva Regional News since 2011, three years after I retired as University Archivist at Northwestern University and moved back to my home town of Lake Geneva.
Over the course of the past decade, I have written columns about many aspects of Lake Geneva’s history as well as biographical sketches of many individuals and families who helped to shape Lake Geneva’s history since 1835 when the New York surveyor, John Brink named the beautiful lake upon which Lake Geneva is located after his home town of Geneva, New York.
Over the course of the past decade, I have received quite a few letters, emails, and phone calls from readers who have asked me a similar question: “Why is it that you write so much about historic Lake Geneva individuals and families but nothing about your own family?”
Invariably I reply that from time to time I have indeed written about the Quinns in Lake Geneva. Nonetheless readers continue to ask me that same question. Accordingly, I am once again devoting a column to an account of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva.
Because my mother, who had married a Quinn, passed away in 1945 when I was three years old, I was raised by my maternal grandparents, Lillie and Thomas Wardingle, and my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle.
Patrick Quinn’s father
My father, Bernard F. Quinn, Jr. (1917-1968), a World War II veteran who, as a member of the 9th Armored Division, had fought in the famous “Battle of the Bulge” (in which his cousin, Joe Quinn, was fatally wounded) and had participated in capturing the equally famous “Bridge at Remagen” over the Rhine River, disappeared from my life the day after my mother’s funeral in November 1945. I was told that he “had been killed in a car crash in Illinois.”
It was not until 1965 when I was 23 years old that my father’s sister, the nun and well-known poet, Sister Bernetta Quinn, wrote me a letter telling me that my father was still alive and was living in San Francisco. With two friends, I immediately drove to San Francisco where, after a week of futile searching, I finally met him at the Alcoholics Anonymous hall in Alameda, California, which is located on an island adjacent to Oakland.
I kept in touch with my father for the next three years. In 1968, however, one of his friends wrote me a letter telling me that he was dying of lung cancer in a Veterans Hospital in Martinez, California. My first wife, 2-year old daughter, and I immediately flew to San Francisco, checked my father out of the hospital and brought him back to his home in Alameda for the weekend.
I had to be back at work at the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison on Monday, so I drove him back to the Veterans Hospital and my wife, my daughter, and I flew back to Madison. On Monday afternoon as I was on a coffee break at the Wisconsin Student Union, one of my student assistants contacted me and told me that I had a long distance phone call.
I returned to the Historical Society and answered the phone. The caller was my father’s doctor at the Veterans Hospital who told me that my father had passed away. I had his body shipped back to Lake Geneva and buried next to my mother’s grave in the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.
Growing up in Lake Geneva, I knew virtually nothing about the Quinn family and I had met just a few of my Quinn relatives. My aunt, Sister Bernetta Quinn, would visit me once a year. She would take me to her cousin Mildred Quinn Vincent’s home in Elkhorn where on one occasion, I met my paternal grandfather, Bernard Quinn, Sr., who was living at the Walworth County old peoples’ home adjacent to the Lakeland Hospital.
The account of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva that follows is based upon research that I did after I returned to Lake Geneva in 2008.
Immigrated from Ireland
The first Quinns to come to Geneva were William (1803-1874) and Rose Quinn (1808-1880) and their children who immigrated to the United States in 1853 from Tullamore, Ireland (home of the famous Irish whiskey, Tullamore Dew). Tullamore is in the very center of Ireland about 30 miles west of Dublin. The ship that carried them from Liverpool, England, to New York City was the “Australia.”
Following a brief stopover in Esopus, New York on the Hudson River, where they left one of their sons, Patrick Quinn (1833-1905), after whom I am named, they arrived in Geneva Township and purchased a farm on the south side of Palmer Road just west of Petrie Road. All of my Quinn relatives in Lake Geneva were descended from William and Rose Quinn. Twenty two Quinns are buried in the St. Frances de Sales Cemetery, including my parents, paternal grandparents, paternal great grandparents, and paternal great great grandparents, William and Rose Quinn.
Sister Bernetta Quinn
The most well-known member of the Quinn family was my aunt, Sister Bernetta Quinn (1915-2003). Born as Roslyn Quinn, she was my father’s older sister. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1933 and, shortly after graduating, she joined the Sisters of St. Francis, which are based in Rochester, Minnesota.
After earning a B.A. at St. Teresa’s College in Winona, Minnesota, and an M.A. at Catholic University in Columbus, Ohio, she taught at Catholic elementary schools in Chicago before enrolling in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin where she earned a Ph.D. in English in 1953 and began teaching at various colleges, which over the years included St. Mary’s in Winona, Minnesota, the University of Washington, Norfolk State College in Virginia, St. Andrews University in North Carolina, Allen University in South Carolina, and others.
She wrote a number of books and eventually became well-known as a poet, biographer, and literary scholar. She was a close friend of many famous American writers, including Wallace Stevens, Randall Jarrell, William Carlos Williams, James Dickey, and William Van O’Conner, among others.
When William and Rose Quinn purchased their farm in Geneva Township in 1853, they had five sons living with them: Michael, William, John, Bernard, and Thomas Quinn.
They had also had four other children: two girls and two boys. As noted above, one son, Patrick, had remained in Esopus, New York. Another son, James Quinn (1844-?), had made the voyage from Ireland to the United States with them but had simply disappeared at some point before the family came to Geneva Township.
Perhaps he had died abord the ship, which was not uncommon in those days. A daughter, Maria (1828-?), had remained in Ireland, and another daughter, Anna (1822-1913), had married George Warren in Ireland. Anna and her husband, George, had made the voyage across the Atlantic on the same ship that brought the other members of the Quinn family to the United States.
Civil War ties
During the Civil War, William and Rose Quinn’s son, Thomas Quinn (1844-1919), had served in the Union Army. At the beginning of the 1870s, Anna Quinn and her husband, George Warren, after a brief stay in Geneva, moved west to Council Grove, Kansas. The Depression of 1873 compelled two of William and Rose Quinn’s sons, Bernard Quinn (1842-1910) and the Civil War veteran, Thomas Quinn, to leave Geneva Township and move to Dwight, Kansas, where they both homesteaded farms not far from where their sister, Anna Quinn Warren and her husband, George Warren, were living in Council Grove, Kansas.
Michael Quinn (1826-1919), the oldest of William and Rose’s sons (and my great grandfather) married a widow, Polly Dinsmore Enos (1832-1901), in Geneva Township and moved in with her at her farmhouse at the northeast corner of Palmer and Petrie Roads.
Over the next decade or so they had seven children, including my grandfather, Bernard Quinn, Sr. (1873-1952). He was named after his father’s brother who had moved to Kansas. When he retired from farming in 1901, Michael and Polly Quinn moved into Lake Geneva, where Michael’s brothers, William Quinn (1835-1904) and John Quinn (1827-1905), were living. Michael and Polly Quinn purchased a house on the west side of Madison Street just north of George Street which is today the home of my high school English teacher, Bruce Johnson.
Ties to the railroad
In 1906 Michael’s son Bernard Quinn, Sr., became a Constable in Lake Geneva. Among his tasks was to keep in line the more “rowdy” Irish who lived in the “Irish Woods,” west of Lake Geneva, who were the descendants of the Irish who had built the railroad from Chicago to Geneva in 1856. Bernard Quinn, Sr., later managed the feed store at the Taggert Lumber Company, which was located where the Town Bank is today just north of the Simple Cafe between Broad and Center streets.
William and Rose Quinn’s son, William Quinn, owned a house at the southeast corner of Williams and Marshall streets. It was later owned by William’s son Michael J. Quinn (1855-1936) and his sisters, Jennie (Jane) Quinn (1867-1952) and Martha Quinn Brady (1865-1964). The house still exists today.
Horticultural Hall
Jennie Quinn, a graduate of Lake Geneva High School in 1896, spent her career as an elementary school teacher in Milwaukee, returning to Lake Geneva each summer. Her brother, Michael J. Quinn, was a gardener on the lake shore estate of a wealthy Chicagoan, a leader of the Lake Geneva Gardeners’ and Foremens’ Association, and a founder of the Horticultural Hall.
Farm developed into Hillmoor Golf Course
William and Rose Quinn’s son, John Quinn, owned a farm in Lyons Township on the north side of Highway 50, immediately east of the Lake Geneva city limits. John’s son, James Quinn (1854-1931), sold the farm which was developed in 1922-1923 as the Hillmoor Golf Course.
Bittner’s Bakery
Another of my great grandfather Michael Quinn and his wife Polly’s children was James R. Quinn (1864-1938). James R. Quinn later owned a bakery on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street in Lake Geneva, which later became well-known as Bittner’s Bakery. James R. Quinn’s son, Leo Quinn (1891-1964), was a well-known resident of Lake Geneva. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army during both World War I and World War II.
I fear that I have bored readers with the above accounts of the lives of members of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva even though there is much more that I could write about them. Moreover, the fact that succeeding generations of male members of the Quinn family had the same first names as members of the previous generation is confusing to say the least.
Male-centric history
But enough is enough. The above account of the lives of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva is necessarily “male-centric.” All of the male Quinns married, but little evidence of the lives of their wives has survived. All of these wives of Quinns had children, many children, and maintained the households of their families, but their lives are mostly anonymous which, of course, is the way it was in those days. No one would know from her obituary, for example, that my mother, Helen Wardingle Quinn (1910-1945), worked as the secretary for the prominent Lake Geneva lawyer Lewis Brown from the day that she graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1928 until she married my father in 1941. Lewis Brown was one of the leaders of the Democratic Party in Walworth County.
Because he was quite elderly by the time that my mother worked for him, she did much of his legal work for him as she acquired the legal knowledge that a trained lawyer with a degree from a law school would have had. Suffice it to say that I am the last member of the Quinn family still living in Lake Geneva. Perhaps in a future column I will write more about the Quinns.
St. Francis de Sales Cemetery
In the interim, however, readers will simply have to wander among the tombstones of the 22 Quinns buried in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in order to gain a further impression of the relatively significant role that the Quinns played in Lake Geneva over the past 168 years.