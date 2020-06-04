Lake Geneva landmarks we have lost and have saved

5. The Taggart Lumber Company. Lake Geneva once had two lumber yards, the Dunn Lumber Company, which still exists, and the Taggart Lumber Company. The Taggart Lumber Company was located on the east side of Broad Street just south of North Street, where the Town Bank is today. Frederick Taggart, the last owner of the Taggart Lumber Company, was a well-known Lake Geneva businessman. Fred’s brother, Sturges Taggart Sr., was a lawyer and mayor of Lake Geneva, and Fred’s nephew, Sturges Taggart Jr., was also a well-known Lake Geneva businessman.

6. Dunn Field. Located at the eastern end of Dodge Street, Dunn Field, named after the Lake Geneva mayor, Edward Dunn, was the site of countless Lake Geneva High School football and baseball games. I played many football and baseball games at Dunn Field. Dunn Field was also the site of the circus when it came to Lake Geneva during the summers.

7. Lake Geneva High School. Located at the southeast corner of Madison and Wisconsin streets, it served as Lake Geneva’s high school from 1929, when it was constructed, to 1958, when it closed and was replaced by Badger High School. I was very fortunate to have spent my freshmen and sophomore years at Lake Geneva High School.