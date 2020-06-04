Lake Geneva landmarks we have lost and have saved

Because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, I do not have access to the historical resources that I ordinarily draw upon. As a consequence, I am compelled to resort to using the only historical resource available to me, which is my memory.
In this column, I will recount what has happened to the built environment in Lake Geneva over the past eight decades by listing (not in any particular order) 10 of the most significant demolitions that have occurred during the past eight decades, nine of the most significant “closings” that have occurred during the same time period, and 12 of the most historically significant buildings that, fortunately, have survived and are still with us.
DEMOLITIONS
1. The Geneva Hotel, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. It was located on the north side of the lake’s outlet where the Geneva Towers is today. It served as Lake Geneva’s premier resort hotel from 1911 to 1970.
2. The old Lake Geneva YMCA. It was located at the southeast corner of Main and Lake streets (today’s Wrigley Drive). This once-magnificent Victorian building, constructed with funds provided by the S.B. Chapin family, was considered to be the finest YMCA building in a small town in the United States. As the most significant recreational facility in Lake Geneva, it served generations of Genevans.
3. The Chicago and Northwestern Railroad station. Built in the mid-1890s, it welcomed visitors to Lake Geneva from Chicago until the railroad between Chicago and Lake Geneva ceased running in August 1975. The railroad station was located on North Street just west of Broad Street.
4. The Surf Hotel. It was located on Lake Street (Wrigley Drive) across the street from the Riviera just west of today’s Popeye’s restaurant. It was constructed by the Lake Geneva real estate entrepreneur John Lone. It was second only to the Geneva Hotel as a resort hotel in Lake Geneva.
5. The Luzern Hotel. This impressive structure on Lake Street (Wrigley Drive) overlooking Geneva Lake was set back from the lake shore. It abutted Seminary Park.
6. The original Lake Geneva High School building. This grand Victorian building stood between the new Lake Geneva High School building (1929) and the Central School, across the street from Maple Park where the middle component of the Central-Denison School complex is today. I had the good fortune to attend classes in this building before it was demolished.
7. The Oakwood Sanitarium. This large red brick structure stood on the north side of Main Street on “Catholic Hill” where the Havenwood Apartments are today. For decades, it served as a mental health facility for the mentally distressed children of wealthy Chicagoans. When it was finally demolished, it had been vacant and in a decrepit state for decades.
8. The Traver Hotel. Located on the east side of the 300 block of Broad Street next to where the Lake Geneva Regional News offices are today, the Traver Hotel was once the “home away from home” for commercial travelers (what salesmen were called in those days), who arrived in Lake Geneva on trains from Chicago. The Traver Hotel had an excellent restaurant, which was renowned for the quality of its food. A new building is presently being constructed on the site where the Traver Hotel once stood.
9. The Victorian Lodging. This large Victorian frame house once stood at the northwest corner of Warren and Main streets overlooking Geneva Lake. It has been replaced by a huge modern home. During the 19th century, the Victorian Lodging housed a boarding school for young boys, run by the Reverend C.A. Williams. It was the male counterpoint of the Seminary for Young Ladies run by Anna Moody that was located in what is now Seminary Park.
10. The Richard Souter “castle,” which was located on the north side of Geneva Street between Warren and Madison streets. Richard Souter was the most famous architect and contractor who lived in Lake Geneva. He designed many of the large summer homes of the wealthy on Geneva Lake’s shores, as well as the first Lake Geneva Country Club building. He designed his home (or “castle”) on Geneva Street to resemble the architectural style that prevailed in the city in Scotland where he grew up.
CLOSINGS
There have been many closings of businesses and institutions in Lake Geneva that that had played important roles over the course of Lake Geneva’s history.
1. Lazzaroni’s Bowling Alley, which was located in the basement of today’s Landmark Building at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets. For decades, the bowling alley was one of the most important social centers in Lake Geneva.
2. The Hillmoor Golf Course. For more than 90 years, the Hillmoor Golf Course was one of Lake Geneva’s most significant social centers. It had been built on a farm that had been owned by my great grandfather’s brother, John Quinn. Many generations of Genevans traversed Hillmoor’s greens and fairways.
3. The First Baptist Church located on the northeast corner of Geneva and Main streets. It was one of Lake Geneva’s four original Protestant churches. Its demise saddened many Genevans. My mother, aunt, and uncle attended the Baptist Church from 1912 until 1928.
4. The Chicago and Northwestern Railroad line from Chicago to Lake Geneva and on to Williams Bay. It ceased operation in August 1975. The railroad from Chicago to the village of Geneva began in 1856 and ran until 1859 when it closed because of bad track. The rail connection was resumed in 1871 and continued for the next 104 years.
5. The Taggart Lumber Company. Lake Geneva once had two lumber yards, the Dunn Lumber Company, which still exists, and the Taggart Lumber Company. The Taggart Lumber Company was located on the east side of Broad Street just south of North Street, where the Town Bank is today. Frederick Taggart, the last owner of the Taggart Lumber Company, was a well-known Lake Geneva businessman. Fred’s brother, Sturges Taggart Sr., was a lawyer and mayor of Lake Geneva, and Fred’s nephew, Sturges Taggart Jr., was also a well-known Lake Geneva businessman.
6. Dunn Field. Located at the eastern end of Dodge Street, Dunn Field, named after the Lake Geneva mayor, Edward Dunn, was the site of countless Lake Geneva High School football and baseball games. I played many football and baseball games at Dunn Field. Dunn Field was also the site of the circus when it came to Lake Geneva during the summers.
7. Lake Geneva High School. Located at the southeast corner of Madison and Wisconsin streets, it served as Lake Geneva’s high school from 1929, when it was constructed, to 1958, when it closed and was replaced by Badger High School. I was very fortunate to have spent my freshmen and sophomore years at Lake Geneva High School.
8. The Bus Depot. Located on the west side of the 100 block of Broad Street, the Bus Depot welcomed hundreds of greyhound buses to Lake Geneva, especially during the summers. One could take a bus from Lake Geneva to Chicago, Milwaukee, or Madison as well as to many nearby towns. During the summers, my cousin, Bill Malsch, and I used to sell copies of the Chicago Tribune, Herald American, Daily News, and Sun-Times to people getting on and off the buses.
9. And last but not least, the Dairy Queen on the west side of Wells Street just south of Lake Geneva Boulevard. The Dairy Queen, which opened in 1956, was considered by many residents at the time to be the most modern addition to the city. It served the city faithfully for almost six decades before it closed. I’m sure that many older residents of Lake Geneva have fond memories of the hours that they spent enjoying the delights of the DQ.
NOT ALL IS LOST
Despite the demolitions and closings recounted above, a number of buildings that are part of Lake Geneva’s built environment have survived. Some are recent additions to the city’s built environment.
In my judgment, the 12 most significant structures in Lake Geneva’s built environment include:
1. The new City Hall
2. The Geneva Towers
3. The Riviera
4. Badger High School
5. Central School
6. The former Lake Geneva High School
7. The Horticultural Hall
8. The former Third Ward School (now the home of the American Legion).
9. The new (1954) Lake Geneva Public Library
10. The new Lake Geneva Fire Station
11. The Landmark Building (designed by William Le Baron Jenny)
12. The Walker Block (aka the “Trinke Building”)
(The Third Ward School, the Landmark Building, and the Walker Block are survivors from the 19th century.)
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!