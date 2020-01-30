Lake Geneva movers and shakers from the 19th century

Many readers (at least those who appear to like my columns) ask me why I write them. A good question.
I write them primarily for three reasons, which can be telescoped in the following sentences. As a trained professional historian, I feel that I am obligated to preserve and disseminate Lake Geneva’s unique history.
I write these columns for the benefit of newcomers to Lake Geneva who should know something about the history of the community in which they now live. I also write them for the benefit of longtime residents of Lake Geneva as a reminder of their historical heritage. And I write them for future generations of residents who most likely will know little about Lake Geneva’s history.
This column, which will appear in two parts, recounts the lives of 11 individuals who made significant contributions to life in Geneva and Lake Geneva during the 19th century. Lake Geneva could not have developed into the superb community that it is today without individuals such as the five who came before us, whose lives I am profiling in this column. In Part II, I will profile six more Lake Genevans.
I grew up attending the First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) in Lake Geneva from 1947 to 1964. It seems especially appropriate, therefore, to begin my profiles of 19th century Genevans with the life of the first pastor of the First Congregational Church, the Rev. Lemuel Hall. Rev. Hall is buried in Pioneer Cemetery across the street from the house I grew up in and live in today.
The Rev. Lemuel Hall was born in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Aug. 27, 1794, as the son of Joseph and Chloe Grosvenor Hall. He graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1820, attended the Andover Theological Seminary (today a part of the Yale Divinity School), and became a Presbyterian minister.
In 1838, he moved west as a missionary to the newly-founded village of Geneva in the Wisconsin Territory (which had only become a territory in 1836). In 1839 at the home in Geneva of Judge Joseph Griffin, Rev. Hall organized a small group of Congregationalists and Presbyterians into the Presbyterian Church. He served as the church’s first minister from April 1839 until September 1840.
Apparently, sermonizing was not Rev. Hall’s strong suit. James Simmons, the author of “Annals of Lake Geneva,” who was a member of the Presbyterian Church — which became the Congregational Church on Jan. 5, 1883 — from the time of his arrival in Geneva from Middlebury, Vermont, in 1843 until he died in Lake Geneva on Oct. 15, 1899, recorded in his autobiography: “The preaching (at the Presbyterian Church) that we had at first was pretty dry and uninspiring. The Rev. L. Hall and Rev. L. Rogers [the church’s second pastor] never set the lake on fire.”
Rev. Hall built a house and barn on the west side of Willow Street, just north of today’s Seminary Park (which was known as “Oak Park” before the Ladies Seminary was opened in the park in 1864). Behind his house, Rev. Hall had a stable, which was originally a log cabin built by the pioneer Geneva settler W. H. Van Velzer in 1836. Rev. Hall’s barn burned down in August 1893 long after he had passed away.
After his service as the first minister of the Presbyterian (Congregational) Church, the Rev. Lemuel Hall served as the minister of various other churches in the area, including one in Racine. He married Harriet L. Wells of Racine, and they had two children. He died on April 9, 1868, in Racine and was buried in the Pioneer Cemetery in Geneva. His wife predeceased him, and she was also buried in Pioneer Cemetery.
The first major business endeavor in the new village of Geneva was a grist mill established by Charles Goodsell, the cousin of one of Geneva’s seven founders, Lewis Goodsell. The grist mill was located near where the Geneva Lake Museum is today. Another of Geneva’s seven founders, Robert Wells Warren, purchased it from Charles Goodsell.
The grist mill, which was propelled by the falling water of Geneva Lake’s outlet, ground wheat grown by farmers within a 50-mile radius of Geneva into flour. But the grist mill could not have succeeded without containers to store and transport the flour. The containers used to store and transport flour were wooden barrels made by the grist mill’s cooper, William Alexander, the subject of my next profile.
William Alexander came to Geneva in 1839 when he was 38 years old. No information about his life before 1839 is available, but most likely, he came to Geneva from New England or upstate New York, as was the case with many other early settlers. He had been trained as a cooper (barrel maker) before coming to Geneva, where he opened the first cooperage shop in Walworth County. His cooperage shop may well have been the first such shop in the new Territory of Wisconsin.
To make barrels in his shop, he cut wooden staves that were then held together by two rings of iron. He also cut round wooden tops and bottoms for the barrels. In 1855 he had a house built on the west side of Sage Street near the grist mill. This house still exists today. It is one of the two oldest houses in Lake Geneva, the other being the house at 915 Main Street that was built in 1847 and is located across Main Street from the Lake Geneva Public Library.
William Alexander died in Lake Geneva on Sunday, Nov. 8, 1885, at the age of 84. He was survived by a son and two daughters.
Newcomers to Lake Geneva who encounter the brick building at the southeast corner of Geneva and Broad streets no doubt conclude that it is a church. And not too long ago, it was indeed a church, the First Baptist Church, which — with the nearby Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion across Broad Street, the United Methodist Church at the southwest corner of Geneva and Cook streets, and the Congregational Church a block north in the 700 block of Wisconsin Street — was one of Lake Geneva’s four most prominent Protestant churches.
My mother, aunt, and uncle attended the First Baptist Church from the time that they arrived in Lake Geneva from Chicago with their parents in 1912 until they had all finished high school by 1928.
In honor of the First Baptist Church, which, lamentably, no longer exists, I have selected one of its early preachers, its sixth pastor, the Rev. Noah Barrell, as someone whose life deserves recounting. The Rev. Noah Barrell served as pastor of the First Baptist Church from Oct. 12, 1856, to Jan. 27, 1858.
He was born in Hartford, Washington County, New York, on May 5, 1794. He became a committed Christian in 1813 at the age of 19, joined the Baptist Church in 1814, and was ordained a pastor in 1823. Between 1823 and 1870, he served as the pastor of 15 churches in New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin, including his service in Geneva.
He preached his 50th anniversary sermon at the East Delavan Baptist Church, which was his last pastorate, on April 1, 1870. Three years later, on April 16, 1873, he passed away at his home in Geneva at the age of 78, and was buried in the Pioneer Cemetery. On his very last day on this Earth, he persisted in attempting to convert his visitors to Christianity.
E.D. Richardson was the first banker in Geneva. The building in which Richardson’s bank was located still exists at the southeast corner of Main and Center streets across from the U.S. Post Office. Richardson, like so many early settlers of Geneva, was born in upstate New York on Nov. 26, 1810.
In 1842, at the age of 32, he moved to the new village of Geneva and purchased a farm at the southeast corner of the village. In 1848, he established the Bank of Geneva, which was one of the first locally owned banks in Wisconsin.
In 1849, he was elected to the first Wisconsin State Assembly (i.e. the state’s first House of Representatives), and later served in numerous elective offices in Geneva. He was also a member of the Odd Fellows.
On Saturday, Jan. 2, 1892, he passed away at his home in Geneva at the age of 81. He was survived by a daughter, Mrs. C.E. Buell, who was the wife of a Civil War veteran living in Geneva.
In 1843, as he was departing Middlebury, Vermont, to move to the new village of Geneva, Wisconsin, James Simmons was accompanied for the first part of his journey by Moses Seymour, also from Middlebury, who was moving to Geneva because his three brothers-in-law — Abial Manning, Robert Holley, and Charles Minton Baker — had previously migrated to Geneva from Vermont.
Indeed, it was Moses Seymour who induced Simmons to move to Geneva. Moses Seymour’s decision to move to Geneva is a classic example of what is today called “chain migration.” But Moses Seymour did not accompany James Simmons on most of Simmons’ journey from Middlebury to Geneva. Instead he stopped in Larrabees Point, Vermont, on Lake Champlain across the lake from Fort Ticonderoga, New York, where he spent some time with his father-in-law, Judge Larrabee.
James Simmons arrived in Geneva in April 1843, and Moses Seymour finally arrived in Geneva in August 1843.
Moses Seymour had been born in Middlebury, Vermont, on April 6, 1803, as the son of Horatio Seymour, a former U.S. senator from Vermont, and his wife. Moses Seymour’s first cousin was the more well-known Horatio Seymour, a governor of New York. Moses married Electa C. Larrabee on Feb. 15, 1827. They eventually had three children.
After arriving in Geneva, Moses Seymour purchased a small farm at the southern edge of the village, which he ran, and became a merchant, owning and managing a number of businesses. In 1862, he was elected president of the Village of Geneva.
In 1865, Moses Seymour sold three of the lots that he owned on the west side of Warren Street just south of Geneva Street to James Simmons for $500. In 1869, Simmons built his new house, which still exists at 234 Warren St., on the lots that he had purchased from Seymour.
On Dec. 27, 1884, Moses Seymour’s wife, Electa, died, and on Jan. 15, 1889, Moses Seymour passed away at the age of 85. They are buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
In my next column, I will review the lives of six more significant 19th century Lake Genevans.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.