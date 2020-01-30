Lake Geneva movers and shakers from the 19th century

After his service as the first minister of the Presbyterian (Congregational) Church, the Rev. Lemuel Hall served as the minister of various other churches in the area, including one in Racine. He married Harriet L. Wells of Racine, and they had two children. He died on April 9, 1868, in Racine and was buried in the Pioneer Cemetery in Geneva. His wife predeceased him, and she was also buried in Pioneer Cemetery.

The first major business endeavor in the new village of Geneva was a grist mill established by Charles Goodsell, the cousin of one of Geneva’s seven founders, Lewis Goodsell. The grist mill was located near where the Geneva Lake Museum is today. Another of Geneva’s seven founders, Robert Wells Warren, purchased it from Charles Goodsell.

The grist mill, which was propelled by the falling water of Geneva Lake’s outlet, ground wheat grown by farmers within a 50-mile radius of Geneva into flour. But the grist mill could not have succeeded without containers to store and transport the flour. The containers used to store and transport flour were wooden barrels made by the grist mill’s cooper, William Alexander, the subject of my next profile.