Lake Geneva Regional News sports reporter's college football playoff picks

There are way too many bowl games. Of course, that doesn’t mean I won’t watch whatever bowl games are on my television. It’s a sport, I’m a sports writer/fan and if it’s on, I’m likely finding a game to watch.

I’m going to pick some games here, in particular the college football playoff. Now I will not be picking those games unbiasedly. I get that being unbiased is a job requirement when it comes to journalism and being a successful journalist, but that rule will not apply in this column. Go Blue (Michigan).

Alabama vs Cincinnati

The first game on Friday, Dec. 31, is the matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati. I have lived in both states, one for college and one for my previous job. I worked in Athens, Alabama and lived in Decatur, Alabama. I had my preconceived notions when I moved there, many of them proved to be wrong in a good way, but some of my preconceptions were confirmed. Every fan base has some crazies, but Alabama takes the cake in that regard. I’d venture to guess many of you are sick of seeing the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff. I know I am.

As a proud graduate of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and someone who has a shirt with the outline of Ohio calling it the “worst state ever,” I realize that seems hypocritical. All in all, I have nothing against the state, in fact, they have way better roads than Michigan. I grew up not liking anything to do with the Ohio State Buckeyes. I won’t spend a lot of time on that, but it bears repeating, Go Blue.

As for the game between the Bearcats and the Crimson Tide, I don’t think it will be close. Alabama had a down year by their standards, they could have lost at least three games, but they didn’t. Alabama suffered a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M back on October 9. They narrowly squeaked by Florida 31-29 earlier in the season and probably should have lost to Auburn had Auburn not suffered quarterback injuries and had every call go against them late in the game. When it mattered though, the Crimson Tide dominated Georgia, the best team in the country all year, 41-24. Quarterback Bryce Young is now a Heisman Trophy winner. Jameson Williams, a wide receiver, may be the best one in the country. He had 68 receptions for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.

Regular season Alabama may have lost to Cincinnati, but we’re now in playoff territory and I believe Cincy may have arrived at a moment too big for them. I hope I’m wrong, I’m pulling hard for our Midwestern counterparts, even though Cincinnati may as well be Kentucky. Cincy deserves to be in the playoff no matter how the final score ends up on New Year’s Eve. In a system where a team can go undefeated in back-to-back seasons and barely get in to the final four, something is off. The college football playoff should be expanded, but that’s a story for another day.

Michigan vs Georgia

Obviously, I personally care more deeply about Michigan vs. Georgia on that Friday night. I’ll actually be at a wedding the night of in which my cousin (the groom), a Michigan alum, is working on installing TV’s in the venue so we don’t miss the game. No, we’re not obsessed. As a Michigan fan, I’m so happy and proud of the season they had. The Wolverines were awful last year. Yes, it’s football, it’s just a game and I probably should calm down. Michigan’s saying is “Those who stay will be Champions.” Michigan not only beat Ohio State to earn the regular season title as Big Ten Champions, the Wolverines followed up that game with a 42-3 beat down of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship. Those who stayed are champions, finally.

I suspect Georgia’s second ranked defense, which has only allowed 254.4 yards-per-game right behind the Wisconsin Badgers defense, will be angry and take out the frustration they have from losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and win against Michigan. It’s difficult for me to bet against my team and I think it will be fairly close because of Michigan’s leadership.

Defensive end and likely future number one pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Aidan Hutchinson, and Hassan Haskins, the running back and human battering ram that leads Michigan’s crowded backfield with Blake Corum and Donavan Edwards, have done a lot to improve the Wolverines culture in addition to what they’ve done on the field.

Hutchinson is now the all-time single season sack leader at Michigan with 14 and Haskins is now a Michigan legend after a five touchdown performance against the Buckeyes. To see what the Wolverines have already accomplished, I feel like they’re playing with house money at this point. It was a heck of a season for them and college football in general with so much parity.

To have a rematch in the National Championship of Alabama and Georgia, teams we see over and over, is a bummer, but after the year we all had last year, seeing fans excited and good football on the field this season, I’m just grateful we made it.

My Big Ten Bowl Picks

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Winner: Maryland

Virginia Tech fired head coach Justin Fuente in favor of Brent Pry, former Penn State defensive coordinator. I’m leaning towards the team with more stability and that’s Maryland.

Transperfect Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Winner: Purdue

Tennessee went 7-5 and had a solid first year under new head coach Josh Huepel, former coach of UCF. Every year, Purdue is the little engine that could that upsets a highly ranked team during the regular season. This year, they defeated Michigan State 40-29 back on Nov. 6. The Boilermakers also defeated the then second ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 24-7 on Oct. 16. My pick is for Purdue.

Chick Fil’A Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Winner: Pittsburgh

The stars of the game, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker both announced they’re not playing in the game to focus on the the 2022 NFL Draft. But unfortunately for Sparty, the secondary isn’t good and whoever takes over the quarterback position for the Pitt should be able to find some open receivers.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Winner: Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s defense ranks first in allowing the least amount of yards-per-game by their opponents with 240.8. Freshman Braelon Allen had a great year on the ground, tallying 12 touchdowns for 1,109 yards on just 157 carries. The next Jonathan Taylor, perhaps? With a defense and running back like that, the Badgers win easily.

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas

Winner: Arkansas

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford recently announced he’s coming back for his sixth year. That’s good news for the Nittany Lions. The bad news is they’re not very good. They went 7-5 on the season. Both these teams have extremely talented wide receivers in Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and Arkansas’s Trelon Burks, however, I don’t expect either of them to play. I lean towards the more balanced team in Arkansas.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Winner: Iowa

Iowa’s offense ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in passing and rushing yards per game, not to mention Iowa’s running back Tyler Goodson announcing he’s not going to play as he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. I still favor the Hawkeyes with their defense to bounce back after their letdown in Big Ten Championship game.

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah

Winner: Ohio State

I generally root for Big Ten teams in Bowl Games, but not this one. Despite that, I still think Ohio State is the better team. The Buckeyes have three starting future first round receivers in senior Chris Olave, junior Garrett Wilson and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I suspect the Buckeyes will look like themselves again in this game. It’s still the Rose Bowl and I feel like that’s a game you’d want to play for. I have been to a game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California as a college football fan and I can definitely say it’s worth it.

