Seventy-one years ago on Nov. 29, 1948, one of Lake Geneva’s most distinguished lawyers passed away at the Mayo Clinic’s hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. He was Lewis G. Brown.
Lewis G. Brown was born in Lake Geneva as the son of William and Emma Lewis Brown on March 4, 1876. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School as one of the high school’s earliest graduates. He then graduated from the Valparaiso University Law School in Indiana.
He married Florence De Main on Jan. 29, 1901. He returned to Lake Geneva following his graduation from law school and established a legal practice.
Lewis Brown served as Lake Geneva’s postmaster from 1915 to 1925. He practiced law in Lake Geneva for over a half-century, He was a member of the Walworth County Bar Association and served as president of the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce. More importantly, he served as a leader of the Democratic Party in Lake Geneva and in Walworth County for most of his professional life. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church.
Lewis Brown’s law office was in the old house on the north side of Main Street (915 W. Main Street) across the street from the Lake Geneva Public Library. Today, it is owned by Mary Tanner. During the 19th century, it had been owned by the Chicago newspaper editor Charles J. Wilson, whose guests at the house had included Mary Todd Lincoln and the Union generals Ulysses S. Grant, William Tecumseh Sherman, and Philip Sheridan.
In 1928, shortly after she graduated from Lake Geneva High School, my mother, Helen Wardingle (Quinn), became Lewis Brown’s legal secretary. She did much of his legal work for him until her marriage to Bernard F. Quinn in the fall of 1941.
Lewis G. Brown’s wife, Florence De Main Brown, to whom he married June 29, 1901, was born on Sept. 29, 1876, in Oregon as the daughter of Robert De Main and Mary Frances Haswell De Main. She was brought by her parents to Lake Geneva when she was four years old. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in the same class as Lewis G. Brown. Florence De Main Brown became the first librarian of the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Florence Brown was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist in Lake Geneva, a charter member of the Lake Geneva Women’s Club, and a grand chief of the Pythian Sisters of Wisconsin, Temple #1. Florence died at the Brown home at 927 Dodge St. on May 20, 1968. She was 91 years old. Lewis and Florence Brown are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery. During their lifetimes, they were two of the most well known residents of Lake Geneva. Locals always referred to Lewis G. Brown as “Lawyer Brown.”