Letter carrier and barber were prominent local figures

In my previous column, I reviewed the lives of two prominent Lake Geneva residents, Christian Hermansen and Ralph Diehl. In this column, I will review the lives of two more prominent residents of Lake Geneva during the 20th century: Ernest Niles and Del Schaude.
Ernest Niles was born on Jan. 2, 1895, in Friendship, Wisconsin, as the son of Raymond and Harriet Woolsey Niles. When he was a child, his family moved to Lake Geneva. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1915 and then attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison until the United States entered World War I in April 1917. Both he and his brother, Vernon Niles, then joined the U.S. Army and served in France.
Ernie Niles was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva from 1929 until he retired in 1945. He then became the Walworth County Veterans Service Officer — a position he held until he finally retired in 1961.
Ernie Niles was a very active member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion from the time that the post was founded in 1919 until his death. For many years, he was the Post #24’s Service Officer. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church, the Lake Geneva Lodge #44 of the Free and Associated Masons, Voiture 535 of the “48 and 8” veterans organization, and the Walworth County Barracks of the Veterans of World War I.
Ernie Niles was a very close friend of my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, who with my grandparents, Thomas and Lillie Wardingle, raised me. My uncle and Ernie had both worked as letter carriers for the U.S. Post Office during the 1930s and ‘40s, and both were leaders of Post #24 of the American Legion. I well remember Ernie Niles coming to our house on Maxwell Street many times to meet with my uncle during the 1940s and ‘50s.
Ernest Niles died of a heart attack at his home at 244 East St. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1975. He was 80 years old.
One of the most well known residents of Lake Geneva during the 1950s was Del Schaude, who owned and operated a barber shop on the west side of the 100 block of Center Street across from the U.S. Post Office. The wooden building that housed Del’s barbershop and the adjacent Pendergast’s liquor store was demolished about 50 years ago and replaced by a modern structure. Johnejack’s tavern, today the Flat Iron Grill, was in the building just to the south of Del’s barbershop.
Del Schaude was born in Whitewater, Wisconsin, on April 13, 1910, the son of Myrtle Coad Schaude and Edward Schaude. He operated a barbershop in Lake Geneva for almost 40 years. He married Lulu Baumbach on June 21, 1941, in Lake Geneva. They never had children.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of Post #24 of the American Legion. Del cut my hair about every six weeks from 1945 to the mid-’60s. I have many memories of going to Del’s barber shop and getting my hair cut by Del or his assistant, Jim Macuba.
Del’s barber shop was one of Lake Geneva’s social centers, and it was always full of men discussing and arguing about politics or sports, exchanging gossip, or telling tall tales. Del spent every winter in Miami, Florida, where he cut hair in a barbershop in a hotel. While Del was gone during the winter, Jim Macuba cut the customers’ hair here.
Del was also a close friend of my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle. I recall that on New Year’s Day in 1947, my uncle took me to Del’s and Lu’s house at 621 Wisconsin St., where we watched the Rose Bowl game between Illinois and UCLA on Del’s small black and white television. Del owned one of the first television sets in Lake Geneva. Because it was the first television that I had ever watched, New Years Day of 1947 has been forever etched in my memory.
Although Del had a very pleasant personality, he also had a problem — he was an alcoholic. As he cut a customer’s hair, he would put his scissors down every few minutes or so and slip into the small back room behind one of the two barber chairs in the shop and take a nip from a flask of whiskey that he kept there.
I also recall a summer day in 1960 when I and a friend went into the Clair Lounge bar above the bowling alley in what is today’s Landmark Center at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets. Del was the only person in the bar.
He was sitting on a stool with his head down on the bar. He had passed out. His wallet was on the bar, and it was full of cash. I could see that, of the many of the bills in his wallet, at least one was a hundred-dollar bill. My friend took Del’s wallet and started to remove the bills. I grabbed my friend’s hand and squeezed it hard until he dropped the wallet.
“Put his wallet down,” I told my friend. “You should never steal money from a drunk.”
Del passed away at Lakeland Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 1970. He was only 60 years old.
But there was another aspect of Del’s life that few, if any, in Lake Geneva knew anything about, and that I was unaware of until I read Linda Godfrey’s 2003 book, “The Poison Widow.” Her book was all about Del’s mother, Myrtle Coad Schaude, and how Myrtle Schaude poisoned Del’s father, Edward Schaude, with strychnine in Whitewater in 1924 because she was having an affair with a veteran of World War I who was enrolled at Whitewater State College and was a boarder at the Schaude house. Besides murdering her husband, Del’s mother also attempted to poison her children, including Del. Myrtle Schaude was convicted of the murder of her husband and sent to the Wisconsin State Prison in Waupun. She was imprisoned for only five years and then released.
In 1935, Myrtle Schaude married a man from Illinois and moved to Zion, Illinois. Ironically, she outlived her son Del, passing away in 1974.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.