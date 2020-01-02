Letter carrier and barber were prominent local figures

Del was also a close friend of my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle. I recall that on New Year’s Day in 1947, my uncle took me to Del’s and Lu’s house at 621 Wisconsin St., where we watched the Rose Bowl game between Illinois and UCLA on Del’s small black and white television. Del owned one of the first television sets in Lake Geneva. Because it was the first television that I had ever watched, New Years Day of 1947 has been forever etched in my memory.

Although Del had a very pleasant personality, he also had a problem — he was an alcoholic. As he cut a customer’s hair, he would put his scissors down every few minutes or so and slip into the small back room behind one of the two barber chairs in the shop and take a nip from a flask of whiskey that he kept there.

I also recall a summer day in 1960 when I and a friend went into the Clair Lounge bar above the bowling alley in what is today’s Landmark Center at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets. Del was the only person in the bar.

He was sitting on a stool with his head down on the bar. He had passed out. His wallet was on the bar, and it was full of cash. I could see that, of the many of the bills in his wallet, at least one was a hundred-dollar bill. My friend took Del’s wallet and started to remove the bills. I grabbed my friend’s hand and squeezed it hard until he dropped the wallet.