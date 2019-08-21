Dear W.C.,
I pray you can help my daughter, my granddaughter and I. We are having a real hard time keeping up with our bills right now. My daughter moved in with me after her husband died unexpectedly three months ago. He was self-employed, so there were no benefits or insurance to help her out. I had to help her pay for the funeral with what little savings I had so she could at least have him buried.
My teenage granddaughter moved here with her mom, and she, too, is having a hard time adapting. They could not pay their rent, and their lease was up, so I was their only option. They are living with me, and I am in the process of looking for a larger place we can rent together. My one-bedroom senior apartment will not allow them here any longer, and sleeping on the couch is not ideal for any of us.
My daughter has been left with her husband’s debts, and her car is about to be repossessed. She has sold everything she could to keep up with the payments, and even though she just found a job, we cannot afford the first month’s rent and security deposit they will require for an apartment. I live off my social security. I have been struggling with my health recently, and feel that living with my daughter and granddaughter would be the best for all of us right now.
Dear Readers,
I went to the apartment address provided by the woman who wrote the letter requesting our assistance. I arrived at a familiar building I have been to several times in the past. Many senior citizens who live on fixed incomes live in these apartments. I also know that adults and teenagers are not allowed to stay more than a few weeks. Knowing the daughter and granddaughter had been staying in the woman’s apartment for the past six weeks, I was surprised they had not been evicted already. I called the apartment on the intercom system, and was let in by who I assumed was the grandmother.
I walked to the apartment, and before I could knock, the door was opened. The woman at the door introduced herself as the woman who had written the letter, and invited me inside. I walked into what I knew from past visits were very small apartments. They were made for two people at most, and here I found three people trying to live comfortably. With the boxes of belongings stacked against the walls, it felt even smaller.
Who I assumed was the daughter introduced herself. She immediately apologized for the boxes and disarray, stating she could not afford a storage unit, so everything she owned was being stored in her mother’s tiny apartment. The granddaughter sat in a recliner in the corner of the room, and I assumed from the blanket and pillow next to her it probably was her bed as well. The girl said hello and we introduced ourselves.
I could see why the management had restrictions on the number of people occupying these apartments, but I also understood the desperation of homelessness.
As there was nowhere else to talk, the grandmother brought out a folding chair for herself and pointed to a chair for me. I took the folding chair from her and told her to take the other seat.
I was not sure how much they wanted to talk about in front of the teenage granddaughter, and as if she read my thoughts, the granddaughter said, “I’m going to go sit outside for a while so you guys can talk.”
Her discomfort in hearing what we were going to talk about was obvious. It is impossible to shield a teenager from the pain of losing a parent and the pain of poverty. I did not want to add to her pain by talking about these subjects in front of her.
Once the granddaughter was gone, the two women sat across from me and we began our conversation. It is very difficult to speak to someone about the loss of a loved one. I usually wait for them to bring it up when they are ready to speak about it. The grandmother began by talking about her granddaughter and how they were hoping to get settled somewhere so they could get her registered for school. I looked around the small filled-to-overflowing apartment and said, “You obviously need to find an apartment for all of you as soon as possible.”
Both women nodded their heads in agreement.
I asked the daughter about her new job, and she shared with me the details. She had just begun the previous week and had not yet been paid. I asked about their overdue bills, and the daughter pulled out a list she had put together. She handed me the list, and I looked it over. In addition to the overdue car payments, I saw unpaid utilities from her last rental. She had not been able to pay these bills, in addition to several large medical bills due to her husband having an aneurysm and being rushed by ambulance from his job site.
I advised her to call and explain her situation with these creditors, to hopefully work out a much reduced payment plan. She had been ignoring them, and these would soon go to collections if she did not call. She said she would do that as soon as possible. After asking her about her car, I added paying her overdue car payments to their list of assistance. The daughter cried when I told her we would be paying her car payments.
She said: “I was so scared I would lose my car. If I lost it, there would be no way for me to get to work or take my mother to her doctor’s appointments. I have to keep my job so I can take care of my daughter and my mother. My husband and I picked out this car together, so it is special to me.”
I used that opportunity to ask some more questions about her husband, and she seemed almost relieved to talk about him. After tearfully telling me everything, from what a special husband and father he was, to how hardworking a man he was, to their lack of preparation for his unexpected death, she poured out her story to me. She had been completely unaware of how expensive a funeral could be, and even with the cheapest options, it had cost much more than she could afford.
Just as the grandmother had said in her letter, she had contributed her small savings to pay for his proper burial. I could see this conversation was taking a toll on the daughter, and the grandmother noticed as well. I watched as she comforted her daughter the best she could.
I wanted to change the subject, so I asked the women about any apartments they had been considering. The daughter had been looking at apartments, and told me about two that would be close to work and school. Since I had enough financial information from both the women, I began to put together a budget with them to determine how much they could afford in monthly rent. We double-checked all the expenses the daughter had provided, and with their combined incomes they could afford either apartment if they had help with the security deposit and first month’s rent. It would be impossible for them to come up with these funds while paying the existing rent, too.
Once the budget was put together, we looked at the rentals they had chosen, and I found both to be suitable and affordable. One was slightly larger and had a large storage room included, as well as being a ground-floor apartment to help the grandmother with some of her mobility limitations. I encouraged them to apply for that apartment, and they both agreed.
I asked the women if there was anything else I could be of help with, and the daughter asked: “I hate to ask, but do you help with clothing? My daughter is in need of clothing, shoes and school supplies soon. Is that something you help with?”
I told her we do help with these things, and after seeing the state of their finances knew these items along with toiletries and other necessities would be needed. I made notes to make sure we provided them with gift cards for these items.
As the daughter needed to get to work and I needed to get to my next home visit, I began to wrap up our visit. I went over the budget and assistance list one last time with the women, and they agreed to make the suggested changes. I told the daughter to contact me as soon as she knew about the new apartment, so a volunteer could drop off the first month’s rent and security deposit.
Both women were beside themselves with gratitude for what we together were doing for them. They knew they would never be able to do this on their own. They needed our helping hand to start their new life together — a life without the constant stress and worry of poverty and eviction, without the threat of loss of transportation that would mean unemployment and sleeping on chairs surrounded by boxes.
Looking at the chairs, I knew they did not have beds, so as a last-minute addition, I added two new beds to their list of assistance.
This added assistance brought a fresh wave of tears as we said our goodbyes. The grandmother suggested a prayer of thanks together before I left. Just then, the granddaughter walked in and she, too, joined us in our prayer of thanksgiving.
The grandmother thanked God for all the people who helped bring The Time Is Now to Help to their door. We together thanked God for all of you who make our good works possible.
Within two weeks, the women were moved to their new apartment. When our volunteer stopped by their new apartment to see how things were going, she was happy to report they no longer lived surrounded by boxes. She told me how the granddaughter had even hugged her in thankfulness for the gift cards that provided her with school clothes, school supplies, toiletries and bedding for her new bed. All these items had been unexpected by the granddaughter and helped to bring some joy to her during this very difficult time.
We are grateful for all of you who made this assistance, and the additional 33 people helped over the past two weeks, possible.
Our mission to provide poverty relief to our fellow creations in need is a reality, thanks to all of us coming together to change these lives together. We together make all this possible. I began The Time Is Now to Help 30 years ago and for many years did these good works on my own, but now I am so blessed to have all of you behind everything we do together. As we daily continue to receive requests for assistance, we together will continue to do the good works of our Lord helping our fellow creations, removing the pains of poverty.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
