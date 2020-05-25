Many noteworthy pioneers remain in Lake Geneva cemetery

During the 1940s and 1950s when I was growing up in our house on Maxwell Street across the street from Pioneer Cemetery, there were many more gravestones in the cemetery than there are today. By 1880, the cemetery was declared full, and Oak Hill Cemetery was developed to replace it as the village’s cemetery. Many people who had been buried in Pioneer Cemetery were disinterred and their remains and tombstones were moved to the new Oak Hill Cemetery.

Among those disinterred was Robert Wells Warren, another of the seven founders of the village of Geneva.

As one walks around in the Oak Hill Cemetery, one can easily discern which tombstones had once been in Pioneer Cemetery.

During the 1940s and 1950s, many of the gravestones in Pioneer Cemetery made of sandstone began breaking off and falling to the ground. These gravestones were from 50 to 100 years old, and the brutal Wisconsin winters had hastened their deterioration. The broken gravestones were piled up along the north fence of the cemetery. Eventually there were many piles of gravestones along the north fence.