In Wisconsin, first-time possession is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine. Subsequent offenses are felonies, as are cultivation and sale, with punishments starting at $10,000 and three and a half years incarceration.
Laws concerning simple possession seem to have accomplished little nationally. Use has not diminished. A 2017 survey found 14.6 percent of adults using marijuana in the past year.
Arrests, sentencing and incarceration produce an economic burden. Due to current legalization in Illinois, arrests in southern Wisconsin will surely increase. Although first-time possession rarely results in jail time, having a conviction limits eligibility for public services, employment, child custody, and professional licensing.
Due to such issues, Wisconsin established the Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) Program using services such as case management, substance abuse treatment, drug testing, employment training. After completing the program, charges can be dismissed or reduced. The TAD program has been found to reduce recidivism, costs, and unemployment.
Some Wisconsin municipalities have decriminalized low-level possession. Marijuana is not legal, but results in a municipal ticket, and may mandate fines, required substance abuse evaluation, and treatment.
States surrounding Wisconsin have more lenient marijuana laws. It is legal with regulations in Michigan, and soon will be in Illinois. Minnesota has legalized medicinal marijuana. This complicates the problem for us. Wisconsinites will be traveling out of state for marijuana. People from surrounding states will likely come here with some in possession. Enforcing the criminal laws is bound to absorb increasing resources and produce more criminal records.
I think we should expand the TAD program and continue to allow municipal decriminalization. I do not agree with statewide decriminalization at present.
Unfortunately, the belief that marijuana use is safe is becoming commoner. Marijuana use is not safe. Documented health risks include increases in psycho-social impairments, vehicle crashes, emergency department visits, psychiatric symptoms, prevalence of psychotic disorders, cognitive decline, depression, suicidal behavior, poor quality of life, use of other drugs, and cannabis-withdrawal syndrome. Cardiovascular events, including death, have occurred as heart rate and blood pressure increase. Due to continued brain development, marijuana use is particularly dangerous prior to age 25.
There are two marijuana-related, FDA-approved prescription medications in the U.S. Indications include loss of appetite in AIDS, spasticity in MS, glaucoma, and nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy. Since off-label use is allowed, use for chronic pain or other indications is legal. Those wanting “treatment” with marijuana could instead request these.
Currently available marijuana is clearly known to be addictive. The THC content more than doubled between 1993 and 2006 and has continued to rise. The general risk of developing marijuana addiction is reported as 8 percent, increased to 17 percent among those starting to use in adolescence, and to 25 to 50 percent of those using daily.
Marketing of opioids by Big Pharma led to increased prescriptions, which led to the opioid epidemic. Early in the 20th century, cigarettes were considered a treatment for asthma. We now know they exacerbate asthma. Today, tobacco companies are a leading supporter of legalization. I believe marketing of marijuana by Big Business would be a tragedy that increased tax revenue cannot justify.
I certainly support continued research, and agree the question will need periodic review in Wisconsin and nationally.
