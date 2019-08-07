We have been busy providing shelter assistance, utility assistance, food, transportation, toiletries and new beds, thanks to our B&T matching grant donors and all of you who made the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant a success.
The many heartbreaking requests for assistance that we have received were answered thanks to all of you and the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant donors. Job loss, medical emergencies, accidents, illness, lack of child support, unreliable transportation and other unplanned-for life emergencies are the usual causes for poverty in our communities. Whatever the reason for poverty, thanks to all of you and the B&T donors, we were there to help over 50 people in their most desperate time of need.
The Time Is Now to Help and all those we assist are so grateful for your continued generous support of our poverty relief mission.
This is how all of us helped:
RENT/SHELTER = $10,886Over half of the funds from the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant were used to provide rent/shelter assistance. It continues to be the most requested assistance in nearly every letter, phone call and email we receive. The stress and fear of homelessness will often cause the elderly, single mothers and the handicapped to skip meals, medications and other essentials in life just to pay their rent.
We together have removed that fear for 18 adults, plus 19 children or grandchildren in our communities, thanks to the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant. A disabled woman and two elderly women were all provided rent assistance that allowed them to move into affordable, accessible apartments. A nearly senior woman living with and caring for her elderly mother was provided rent to allow them the funds needed for medical care and food after an expensive car repair left them too short on funds for all these expenses.
Many senior citizens have to choose which expenses they must cut back on or skip each month in order to pay their rent. For an elderly woman referred to us by her caring neighbor, this will no longer have to be a choice each month. With our assistance in paying her rent and setting up a budget, she will be able to pay her rent each month without skipping meals. Four working poor families will not have to worry about being evicted this month, thanks to our support. Five single mothers and their children will not become homeless, thanks to the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant and all of you.
These are just a few examples of how your donations, matched by the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant, were used this past month to remove the pains of poverty. Thank you and God bless you.
UTILITIES = $2,204 = Electricity: $1,854; Gas: $350
Thanks to the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant and your generosity, a single mother and her children will no longer be living without their natural gas utilities. Missed days at work due to her child being critically ill and hospitalized caused her to fall behind in her gas utilities. After an extended time off work to nurse her child back to health, she is back at work, and thanks to The Time Is Now to Help paying her overdue gas bill, they again have hot water and the use of their gas range for cooking.
A senior citizen who had been unable to pay her electric bill due to medical and dental bills had already been suffering due to her utility disconnection. Living without lights and air-conditioning during the hot summer months is the most difficult for the elderly. When you add in high blood pressure and other medical conditions, it can be life-threatening. We not only restored this elderly woman’s electric utilities, but also helped her in other areas that allowed her to pay off the bills that were causing her to fall further and further into poverty.
A disabled woman was on the verge of electric utility disconnection due to expensive repairs on her vehicle. Thanks to all of you and the B&T donors, we have removed that stress and fear from her life. A grandmother raising her two grandchildren was given assistance with her high electric bill to prevent disconnection. Due to taking in these children unexpectedly last month, other expenses had to come before her electric bill. Thanks to all of us working together, this grandmother will not have to make that choice again any time soon.
All these fellow creations will not have to endure lack of refrigeration, air-conditioning, loss of hot water and so much more, thanks to all of you.
FOOD = $1,714
Valuable food assistance and necessary emergency food deliveries were made possible by you, our donors, matched by the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant. The pains of hunger were removed for children home for summer break, senior citizens cutting back on their food expenses to try and make ends meet, and working-poor families unable to purchase healthy food choices.
Grocery gift cards were given to those who have transportation to grocery stores. Food was purchased by volunteers and delivered to those who are home-bound due to lack of transportation or health conditions. Mothers cried happy tears when they received food for their hungry children, and senior citizens shed tears as well when they learned we cared and wanted to remove their pains of hunger.
All our fellow creations felt the love, caring and sharing you and the B&T donors shared with them by giving them the simple but lifesaving gift of food.
TRANSPORTATION = $2,518
Safe, reliable transportation was a blessing for three working-poor families, a single mother, two senior citizens and a disabled veteran.
If you have ever had car trouble, you know how stressful that day can be. If you miss work due to your unreliable transportation, then you run the risk of job loss and the inability to pay your bills. Just one day of missed work can make the difference when you live paycheck to paycheck.
For families and senior citizens living with the constant medical care needed due to chronic and life-threatening illnesses, doctor and hospital visits are often needed multiple times each week. Worrying about reliable transportation can be overwhelming, in addition to these many reasons for our transportation assistance ministry.
Thanks to you and the B&T donors, we have together removed the fear of job loss and lack of medical care by providing safe reliable transportation.
BEDS = $2,195
A disabled single father was provided with a new bed along with his son. A disabled veteran was provided a bed in addition to help in securing an apartment, after living in his car for the past month. Two senior women who had been sleeping on old worn-out beds were given the gift of a good and pain free night’s sleep, thanks to their new beds.
No matter your age or ability, you shouldn’t have to endure lack of sleep and pain due to the poor support of a sagging mattress, couch, chair or even a car seat.
Thank you, B&T donors and all of you for providing restful, life-improving sleep.
TOILETRIES = $481
A single mother raising her daughter with severe birth defects and deformities was provided with the gift of toiletries. When you can barely pay your rent, you rarely have the funds for shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, deodorant and other toiletry items.
The grandmother who is raising her grandchildren was also provided toiletries, including baby diapers, wipes and other infant toiletry products. The two elderly women featured in last week’s column were provided with desperately needed toiletries. These items are rarely asked for due to the embarrassment many people feel about them, but they are almost always needed when I make home visits.
Thanks to your donations matched by the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant, these women and children were provided with the confidence and health-giving benefits that only personal hygiene and toiletries can bring.
Every penny of the B&T $10,000 Matching Grant funds, along with the additional $10,000 in matching funds donated by all of you were used to provide $20,000 in assistance to these senior citizens, the handicapped, working-poor families, veterans, single mothers and children.
They all say thank you from the bottom of their hearts for the pains of poverty you have removed from their lives. Our mission to provide poverty relief to our fellow creations in need is a reality, thanks to all of us coming together to change these lives together. We together make all this possible.
I began The Time Is Now to Help 30 years ago and for many years did these good works on my own, but now I am so blessed to have all of you behind everything we do together. As we daily continue to receive requests for assistance, we together will continue to do the good works of our Lord helping our fellow creations, removing the pains of poverty.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
