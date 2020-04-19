Matching-grant effort reaches many during public health crisis

We are hoping and praying for the end of this crisis soon. With each passing day, the need for assistance is bigger. We continue to help those who are sick, those who are so selflessly caring for the sick, our first responders and the many people who go to work, so we may have food and other essentials in our prayers.

If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. At this time, we need to remain strong helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations.

We know many of you are very concerned. We are, too, but we also have great faith this won’t last forever. This, too, shall pass. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.

We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.

Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal