Matching-grant effort reaches many during public health crisis

This week we finished distributing the assistance provided by the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all your matching donations. The 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant provided poverty relief to more than 95 senior citizens, veterans, children, working-poor families, the handicapped and single mothers suffering in poverty in our communities.
When we began this matching grant on January 21, 2020, we were just becoming aware of the COVID-19 crisis, and did not believe it would ever affect all of us as deeply as it has in such a short amount of time. Now, with even more people knowing the fear and stress of being unable to pay for food, shelter, utilities, transportation and other expenses, we are even more grateful for the perfect timing of this matching grant.
If it was not for the Family Foundation and all of you, we would have been unable to answer the pleas for help that have been increasing daily. Never in our history have we ever felt more strongly that the time is now to help.
The Family Foundation Matching Grant donors and all of you have made it possible to provide the following assistance for more than 95 fellow creations:
This is how all of us helped:
RENT/SHELTER = $21,607.64
The 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all of you have again provided shelter for many people in our communities. The first people helped in February were a working-poor family with three children. The father works in construction and his trade had been slow throughout the month of January.
They were unable to pay their lot rent for their mobile home, with the lack of income from his job. The mother was still working to provide food and utilities. We pray they can make it through the coming months, and hopefully will be able to receive unemployment soon.
We also provided rent assistance to many senior citizens, nearly seniors and those who have pre-existing conditions who were the first to begin self-isolation. Many of these people relied on their jobs to pay their living expenses. We have removed the worry and stress of being unable to pay their rent, and ensured they could stay safely at home until it is safe to return to their jobs once more.
A widowed father was provided rent after losing his wife to cancer and giving up his job months ago to be her full-time caregiver. A single mother with three children, who was quarantined due to testing positive after her child fell critically ill due to the virus, was provided with rent along with other assistance to prevent her family from becoming homeless. Emergency shelter at a hotel was provided for another single mother who was already homeless with her children. We have since helped her find a rental that will keep them all safely sheltered in these dangerous times.
These are just a few of the many good people your donations, matched by the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, have made possible. God Bless you for making this assistance a reality for so many seeking a safe place to self-isolate.
UTILITIES = $17,400 = Electric: $11,600 Gas: $5,800
Thanks to your donations matched by the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, we paid high utility bills for 35 people.
A widowed senior, caring for her bedridden daughter who is suffering due to a progressive genetic disease, was provided both gas and electric utility assistance. The recent death of her husband had caused her to fall behind in these bills.
We also provided utilities to a woman recovering from a painful and invasive spine surgery that required her to give up her job while she rehabilitated. She had been lucky to not have been out in public during her recuperation and remains at home recovering, but thanks to all of you, she does not have to worry about how she will pay her overdue utility bills.
Many single mothers and working-poor families were provided with utility assistance to see them through the next few months. These are just a few of the fellow creations helped, thanks to you and the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant.
Thank you and God bless you for this much-needed assistance.
FOOD = $9,347.75
Thanks to all of you and the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, many have been blessed with the removal of their pains of hunger. Providing food to the hungry has been one of our No. 1 goals over the past 30 years. In that time we have been through recessions and seen many tragedies that cause hunger, but we have never seen anything like what we are going through right now.
With children home from school for the foreseeable future, many are no longer receiving the benefits of the breakfast and lunch programs provided at our schools. These families have been provided with gift cards for groceries, allowing them to purchase much-needed food. Combine unemployment, a shortage of certain food items and rising food prices, and you will find the result is hunger.
Many senior citizens and the handicapped have dealt with insufficient food for years, but COVID-19 has not only made it dangerous to go out and purchase food, but also made it unattainable for so many. Thank you to everyone on the front lines of this hunger crisis. We are all doing our part to try to ensure no one in our communities goes hungry.
TRANSPORTATION = $16,839.35
Four cars were repaired by Kunes Country Auto Group. Their generous support of our mission and reduced costs for these repairs allows us to provide even more car repairs to our fellow creations. We cannot thank them, the Family Foundation and all of you enough for the life-changing assistance that car repairs provide.
Another area affected by the overwhelming amount of people that have become unemployed over the past two months is car payments. Many people were already on the verge of losing their cars due to their inability to make their car payments. This was a problem before the virus wreaked havoc on our economy, and has only become even worse over the past month.
With the funds from the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, we also paid 11 car payments, registered a donated vehicle for a woman who is an essential worker, and also purchased a used car for another. Without transportation, you cannot maintain employment or get to medical care in our area.
Gas gift cards were provided for people who were struggling due to long commutes to work, before the virus caused all nonessential workers to remain home, and also to those that generously provide essential services to the most vulnerable in our communities.
This transportation assistance provided is all thanks to you and the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant.
BEDS = $8,872
Twelve senior citizens and those with disabilities were provided with new beds. These people were either sleeping on chairs or couches due to their old uncomfortable beds or lack of beds. These new beds provide much-needed restful sleep for the elderly and disabled.
We also provided beds for five children and two single mothers. Both of these families had recently gone through homelessness and needed our helping hand to begin anew. Thanks to all of you and the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, these people will be able to bolster their immune systems with restful sleep.
HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES = $2,733.26
Senior citizens, single mothers, working-poor families were all provided sheets, blankets, towels, much-needed cleaning supplies and many other household necessities. Everyone was very appreciative to receive this assistance. We were able to provide these items, thanks to the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all of your matching donations. Again, these could not have come at a more critical time.
TOILETRIES = $3,200
Toilet paper (when you can find it), toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap (again, when you can find it), diapers, feminine hygiene products, etc., were provided for those suffering due to their job loss and lack of income. Now, we have the added struggle of being unable to find certain toiletry items that we all rely on. When these highly-sought-after items are found, we want our senior citizens, working-poor families, the handicapped and single mothers with children to be able to purchase what they need to live comfortably during this challenging time.
Toiletries have always been in high demand for the homeless, the handicapped, senior citizens, children and veterans who were living on the verge or in the depths of poverty. How can you afford diapers for your children when you have not had any income over the past few weeks?
With dental care only available as an emergency, we especially want our poverty-stricken neighbors to be able to keep up with their dental hygiene. With hand-washing being our first line of defense against this virus, we cannot afford to let the poverty stricken go without hand soap.
These items should not be a luxury, especially now when we need to have better personal hygiene than ever before. Your donations, matched by the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, provided personal hygiene and self-confidence for many turning to The Time Is Now to Help for assistance.
GRAND TOTAL: $80,000
One hundred percent of the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant funds were used to provide poverty relief. Every request was reviewed and investigated to be sure assistance was given to those who were most in need.
The many lives touched, thanks to your generosity, have been shown compassion and have felt the caring and sharing that you have provided. We are all so grateful for the blessings provided during this trying time, thanks to all of you and the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant.
We are hoping and praying for the end of this crisis soon. With each passing day, the need for assistance is bigger. We continue to help those who are sick, those who are so selflessly caring for the sick, our first responders and the many people who go to work, so we may have food and other essentials in our prayers.
If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. At this time, we need to remain strong helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations.
We know many of you are very concerned. We are, too, but we also have great faith this won’t last forever. This, too, shall pass. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501(c)3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
