Memorable names from Lake Geneva's distant past

In 1840, he was elected as the township’s constable and tax collector. On Feb. 12, 1843, he married Lydia Ferris. Hill spent the years from 1839 to 1868 improving his farm, which was located near the Geneva pioneer Reuben Rockwell’s farm at the intersection of today’s Highway 120 and Krueger and Buckbee roads. During this time, he held numerous public offices in Lyons Township, including chairman of the Lyons Township Board of Supervisors and as a member of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors. He was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly (state legislature) in 1853 and again in 1863.

In 1868, he and his family moved from Lyons Township into the village of Geneva. In 1870 he became the supervisor of the Walworth County “poor farm.” In the spring of 1872, he joined the Presbyterian Church (which would become the Congregational Church in 1883). On May 26, 1879, Thomas W. Hill suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 62.

Daniel Locke, another of Geneva’s earliest settlers, was born in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, on Sept. 10, 1820, as the son of James and Lydia Locke. He was one of 12 children. When he was very young, his family moved to Tioga County, Pennsylvania, where as a young man he learned the gunsmith’s trade from his father.