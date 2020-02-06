Memorable names from Lake Geneva's distant past

In my column Part I last week, I reviewed the lives of a number of 19th century residents of Lake Geneva who played important roles in the development of Lake Geneva into the vibrant community that it is today. In Part II below, I will recount the lives of a number of 19th century residents of Lake Geneva who played similar roles to the ones whose lives I reviewed in my previous column.
Among the earliest settlers in Geneva, Thomas W. Hill was born in Swanton, Franklin County, Vermont, on Jan. 9, 1817. In 1822, when he was 5, his parents moved the family from Swanton to Lewis, Essex County, Vermont. Unfortunately, both of his parents died when he was young, and he was raised by his uncle, Joseph Wells, in Lewis.
Having only a limited education, he decided in 1838 when he was 21 that he had little choice but to move west to the edge of the frontier in the new Territory of Wisconsin. He arrived in the recently founded village of Geneva on Oct. 15, 1838, and began working for two of the seven founders of Geneva, Robert Wells Warren and Andrew Ferguson.
He also worked at the new grist mill on Geneva Lake’s outlet that was owned by Charles Goodsell, the cousin of another founder of Geneva, Lewis Goodsell. With money that he earned working for Warren, Ferguson, and Charles Goodsell, he was able to purchase a farm in Lyons Township near the village of Geneva.
In 1840, he was elected as the township’s constable and tax collector. On Feb. 12, 1843, he married Lydia Ferris. Hill spent the years from 1839 to 1868 improving his farm, which was located near the Geneva pioneer Reuben Rockwell’s farm at the intersection of today’s Highway 120 and Krueger and Buckbee roads. During this time, he held numerous public offices in Lyons Township, including chairman of the Lyons Township Board of Supervisors and as a member of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors. He was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly (state legislature) in 1853 and again in 1863.
In 1868, he and his family moved from Lyons Township into the village of Geneva. In 1870 he became the supervisor of the Walworth County “poor farm.” In the spring of 1872, he joined the Presbyterian Church (which would become the Congregational Church in 1883). On May 26, 1879, Thomas W. Hill suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 62.
Daniel Locke, another of Geneva’s earliest settlers, was born in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, on Sept. 10, 1820, as the son of James and Lydia Locke. He was one of 12 children. When he was very young, his family moved to Tioga County, Pennsylvania, where as a young man he learned the gunsmith’s trade from his father.
He moved from Pennsylvania to the village of Geneva, arriving there on June 11, 1843. (He arrived in Geneva during the same year that James Simmons came to Geneva from Middlebury, Vermont.) He married Clarissa Wright in Otsego, New York, shortly after he had arrived in Geneva. They had six children. They settled on a farm on the road from Geneva to Springfield in Lyons Township near where Thomas W. Hill and Reuben Rockwell lived.
Daniel Locke engaged in farming and opened a gunsmith’s shop in the village of Geneva. On April 5, 1848, he became a founding member of the Geneva Lake Division of the Sons of Temperance. The Sons of Temperance, however, dissolved in 1857, and was replaced by the Geneva Lodge of the Good Templers.
In 1850, like many young residents of Geneva, he went to California during the Gold Rush. In 1856, following his return to Geneva from California, he purchased the grist mill on Geneva Lake’s outlet where the Geneva Lake Museum is today. By 1864, he had become sufficiently prosperous to become one of the financial backers of Anna Moody’s new Seminary for Young Ladies, which she opened in what is today Seminary Park.
Daniel Locke’s wife Clarissa died at their home in 1867. A year later in 1868, he married Elizabeth Booth. In 1870, Daniel Locke became a blacksmith and a wagon maker.
On Sept. 2, 1895, Locke was elected president of the recently founded Pioneer Club, and in September 1896 he was re-elected as the club’s president. However, only a year later, in September 1897, Daniel Locke passed away in his home at the northwest corner of Geneva and Cook streets at the age of 75. He was survived by his second wife.
In 1842, Reuben Rockwell moved to the Geneva area from Vermont. He purchased a farm in Lyons Township at the southwest corner of today’s Highway 120 and Krueger Road. His house is still there today.
Reuben Rockwell had been born in Cornwall, Vermont, on Dec. 17, 1808. As a youth, he read many books and was a member of a debating society. But like so many young people who lived in Vermont, he realized that his future lay at the edge of the frontier, and made his way from Vermont to Geneva in 1842.
A year later, in 1843, James Simmons, the author of “Annals of Lake Geneva,” stopped at Reuben Rockwell’s home at Rockwell’s Corners as he was completing his journey from Middlebury, Vermont, to Geneva. Simmons had previously met Reuben Rockwell in Vermont. Simmons and Rockwell became lifelong friends, especially after Simmons met, and eventually married, Katherine McCotter, who was a teacher in a school at Rockwell’s Corners.
Shortly after Reuben Rockwell moved to the Geneva area, he joined the Presbyterian (later Congregational) Church, where he put his superb singing voice and ability to play the viola da gamba (bass viol) to very good use.
In 1859, Reuben Rockwell was elected to the Wisconsin state legislature (the state Assembly). He spent the balance of his life farming at Rockwell’s Corners in Lyons Township. On March 1, 1879, Reuben Rockwell passed away. He was 70 years old.
Arthur Kaye was perhaps the most well-known resident of the Geneva area during the second half of the 19th century. He was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1831 as the oldest of 10 children. He migrated to the United States and came to the Geneva area in 1848 where he purchased land in Linn Township.
In 1850, with his brother, Alden, he, like many other young residents of the area, went to California for the Gold Rush. He returned to Linn Township in 1852 where he married Anna Cullen. They eventually had two sons and six daughters.
By 1871, he had accumulated a sufficient amount of money to purchase a large tract of land along the south shore of Geneva Lake, east of Fontana. Upon this land, in 1873, he developed Kaye’s Park, which he expanded and ran for the next 20 years. Kaye’s Park later became the site of the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy, which moved to Delafield, Wisconsin, and merged with St John’s Military Academy in 1995.
Today the area that was Kaye’s Park is an upscale subdivision of large homes, called the Academy Estates.
Arthur Kaye had recognized that the beauty of Geneva Lake would attract visitors from Chicago to a summer resort on the lake, and that the rapidly expanding post-Civil War economy had created a sizable number of people who were sufficiently prosperous to travel from Chicago to Geneva Lake during the summers where they could avail themselves of the amenities of a summer resort on the lake’s shore. He also recognized that the restoration of a rail connection between Chicago and Geneva in 1871 would make it very easy for people from Chicago to travel to Geneva, where they could board steam-powered boats, which would take them to a summer resort on the lake’s shore if he could establish such a resort on the land that he had purchased.
Kaye’s Park became much more than merely a venue for summer cabins. Arthur Kaye brought amusement rides there, much like those at New York City’s Coney Island. He also had meeting halls constructed which could accommodate large numbers of people. And he also had a museum built. Kaye’s Park quickly became one of the most prominent summer resorts in the United States.
After establishing Kaye’s Park, Arthur Kaye ran it for more than two decades before passing away on Saturday, July 22, 1893. He had a large funeral at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in Lake Geneva.
There are many more 19th century residents of Lake Geneva whose stories deserve to be told, but they will have to wait for future columns.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.