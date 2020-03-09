Memories of winter turning to spring in the good old days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because my family did not own a car, during the winters in Lake Geneva I never got outside of the city limits except once or twice when I skated on the ice of Geneva Lake all the way to Fontana. But on the first warm day in March as spring approached, I would always hitchhike to Williams Bay just to escape the city. In Williams Bay I felt as though I had been released from prison.

At Lake Geneva High School during my freshman and sophomore years in 1956-1958, I was a member of the LGHS baseball team before switching to tennis as my spring sport during my junior and senior years at Badger High School. At LGHS during 1957 and 1958, the baseball team began spring training in February.

In order to get in shape for baseball, we were forced to run in the halls of LGHS after school until we were exhausted. When it became slightly warmer in early March, baseball practice would be shifted to the tarmac in Maple Park where we used to shag fly balls, being careful not to run into the tall metal poles that held the basketball hoops. Frequently we had to shovel snow off of the tarmac before we could begin chasing fly balls that were hit to us by the coach.

When April arrived, our first games were played on the baseball diamond in Dunn Field, where occasionally we had to shovel the snow that a late spring snowstorm had dropped on the baseball diamond.