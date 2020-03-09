Memories of winter turning to spring in the good old days

When I delivered mail in Lake Geneva from 1959 to 1966, I was astounded by how many residents escaped winter in Lake Geneva by spending the winter months in Florida.
In those days, virtually no one from Lake Geneva wintered in Arizona.
Working at the post office, I had to forward hundreds, if not thousands, of letters to residents who were spending the winter in the much warmer Florida climate. In the evenings, one could tell by the darkened houses in the city how many residents had been fortunate enough to flee from the ice and snow that blanketed the city during the winter.
During those years, most of the country’s baseball teams held their spring training camps in Florida, beginning in mid-February. The Milwaukee Braves’ spring training facility was in Bradenton, Florida. Toward the end of March, the baseball teams would begin their journey by train from Florida to the north, playing games with their farm clubs in cities along the route of their journey to the north.
Before the now-former Dairy Queen was opened on Wells Street across from the Cheese Box in 1956, my buddies and I used to ride our bikes to the Northern Mist or the Orange Hut on the west side of Williams Street north of the railroad tracks (where Michael Todd’s cleaners is today), where we bought root beers. During the summers, we would ride our bikes to Sherm Allen’s root beer stand (where the Pizza Hut is today) for root beer floats, or “black cows,” as they were called in those days.
The Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store reminds me of the many gas stations in Lake Geneva during the 1950s where we filled up the gas tanks in our cars, including Arden Peck’s Standard Oil station at Main and Center streets, where Starbucks is today, Norb Miskie’s and Cliff Rutkowski’s Standard Oil station at the southwest corner of Geneva and Broad streets, Ernie Yake’s Mobil station at the northwest corner of Wisconsin and Broad streets, where the McCormick and Etten architecture firm is today, the Pure Oil gas station at the northwest corner of Broad and Dodge streets (today a Marathon station), and Art Harris’s Sinclair station on the west side of Williams Street, where the Kwik Trip is today.
The first new gas station in Lake Geneva was the Clark station, where the Associated Bank is today.
The movie “Little Women” being shown at the Geneva Theater reminds me of being assigned at Badger High School in 1958 or 1959 by one of my English teachers, Phil Gates or Bruce Johnson, to read Louisa May Alcott’s novel, “Little Women,” upon which the movie is based. I started to read “Little Women,” but got bogged down reading it because I thought that it was too boring. I switched to reading Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” even though it was a very long book.
Today every time that I go to a Starbucks for coffee, I am reminded that “Starbuck” was the name of the first mate on the whaling ship “Pequod” in “Moby Dick.” I will forever be grateful to Bruce Johnson for setting up a revolving book rack at Badger High School that held paperback copies of many of the great American novels that Bruce had purchased with his own money. He then sold them to students very cheaply. I recall that a Signet paperback novel cost only a quarter. It was reading the novels that Bruce Johnson made accessible to students that prompted me to become the writer that I am today.
Because my family did not own a car, during the winters in Lake Geneva I never got outside of the city limits except once or twice when I skated on the ice of Geneva Lake all the way to Fontana. But on the first warm day in March as spring approached, I would always hitchhike to Williams Bay just to escape the city. In Williams Bay I felt as though I had been released from prison.
At Lake Geneva High School during my freshman and sophomore years in 1956-1958, I was a member of the LGHS baseball team before switching to tennis as my spring sport during my junior and senior years at Badger High School. At LGHS during 1957 and 1958, the baseball team began spring training in February.
In order to get in shape for baseball, we were forced to run in the halls of LGHS after school until we were exhausted. When it became slightly warmer in early March, baseball practice would be shifted to the tarmac in Maple Park where we used to shag fly balls, being careful not to run into the tall metal poles that held the basketball hoops. Frequently we had to shovel snow off of the tarmac before we could begin chasing fly balls that were hit to us by the coach.
When April arrived, our first games were played on the baseball diamond in Dunn Field, where occasionally we had to shovel the snow that a late spring snowstorm had dropped on the baseball diamond.
In the later winter or early spring, when the carp began running in Geneva Lake’s outlet, we would climb down to the opening in Flat Iron Park where water from the lake entered the tunnel under Center Street, and spear the carp with pitchforks.
And in the late winter or early spring we held a pool as to which day the ice would go out on the lake. Each of us would put a nickel in the pool, and hope that we had picked the correct day.
When spring finally arrived in Lake Geneva, the annual marbles tournament sponsored by the Beloit Daily News began. We used chalk to draw circles on the tarmac in Maple Park to make rings for marbles games, broke open the packs of green marbles that were provided to us, and began to play each other. The player who knocked the most marbles out of the ring the quickest was declared the winner of the game. The winners would play the winners of other games until a final champion emerged. The champion would then go to Beloit College, where the final games in the tournament would be played.
Winters in Lake Geneva finally came to a close during Easter Week, whether it came late or early in the calendar, when our attention focused on the events of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter at the local churches. As far as I was concerned, winter did not end until Jim and “Lefty” Hanny began flipping pancakes at the Easter Sunday breakfast at the First Congregational Church.
Recently, I lost two of my youthful heroes, the superb actor Kirk Douglas, and the Green Bay Packers’ great cornerback, Willie Wood. Douglas was 103 years old, and Willie Wood was 83. Few who saw Kirk Douglas star in the title role of the movie, “Spartacus,” will ever forget that role. And Willie Wood, Herb Adderley, Bob Jeter, and Emlen Tunnell comprised the very best defensive backfield in the history of the National Football League. They will never be forgotten by Green Bay Packer fans who saw them play.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.