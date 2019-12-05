More physicians who served Lake Geneva well

In my previous column, I recounted the lives of three physicians who were prominent in Lake Geneva during the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s: Dr. E.D. Hudson, Dr. Henry C. Bischof, and Dr. Dean H. Jeffers Sr.

In this column, I will recount the lives of three more prominent physicians during that period: Dr. Charles J. Brady, Dr. Boyd C. Hindall, and Dr. James W. Beattie.

Dr. Charles J. Brady was born in Lake Geneva on July 3, 1904, as the son of John and Gertrude Burns Brady. Growing up in Lake Geneva, he graduated from the Lake Geneva High School. In 1934, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine with an M.D. degree. He served his internship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On Nov. 1, 1934, he married Lola Palmer in Oklahoma City. After completing his internship in Oklahoma City, he began practicing medicine at the Gunderson Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin. On Feb. 13, 1937, he opening his practice in Lake Geneva in his office on the northeast corner of the 900 block of Main Street.

During World War II, Dr. Brady served as a commander and physician in the U.S. Navy. After the war, Dr. Brady served as Lake Geneva’s public health officer. He was also a member of the staff at Lakeland Hospital, of Walworth County Medical Society, of the International College of Surgeons, and of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.