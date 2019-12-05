More physicians who served Lake Geneva well

In my previous column, I recounted the lives of three physicians who were prominent in Lake Geneva during the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s: Dr. E.D. Hudson, Dr. Henry C. Bischof, and Dr. Dean H. Jeffers Sr.
In this column, I will recount the lives of three more prominent physicians during that period: Dr. Charles J. Brady, Dr. Boyd C. Hindall, and Dr. James W. Beattie.
Dr. Charles J. Brady was born in Lake Geneva on July 3, 1904, as the son of John and Gertrude Burns Brady. Growing up in Lake Geneva, he graduated from the Lake Geneva High School. In 1934, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine with an M.D. degree. He served his internship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On Nov. 1, 1934, he married Lola Palmer in Oklahoma City. After completing his internship in Oklahoma City, he began practicing medicine at the Gunderson Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin. On Feb. 13, 1937, he opening his practice in Lake Geneva in his office on the northeast corner of the 900 block of Main Street.
During World War II, Dr. Brady served as a commander and physician in the U.S. Navy. After the war, Dr. Brady served as Lake Geneva’s public health officer. He was also a member of the staff at Lakeland Hospital, of Walworth County Medical Society, of the International College of Surgeons, and of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
During the spring of 1957 when I was a member of the Lake Geneva High School baseball team, I hit a double during an inter-squad game. I was leaning off second base, thinking about stealing third base when the pitcher whirled around and fired the ball to the shortstop, Richie Kahn, in an effort to pick me off the base. I dove back to the base, extending my left hand to reach it. But the throw to the shortstop was high and his cleats pierced my hand as he came down. I was rushed to Dr. Charles J. Brady’s office, where he sewed up my hand with 39 stitches. Needless to say, I played no more baseball that season.
On Thursday, July 11, 1957, as I was working at the American Legion Canteen in Library Park, a friend ran up to the counter, shouting that Dr. Charles J. Brady had shot and killed one of his twin sons, Jon Brady, and then had shot and killed himself. The entire city of Lake Geneva was shocked and saddened by the news. I had just talked to Jon Brady the day before when he bought a candy bar at the Legion Canteen.
Dr. Charles J. Brady was member of a prominent Lake Geneva family. His brother, Bob Brady, worked for the Wisconsin Power and Light Co., and his brother, Dick Brady, was a partner with Vincent (“Vittie”) Allen in the Kohn and Allen Men’s Clothing Store. Dr. Brady’s sister was Mrs. Douglas Chase. Dr. Charles J. Brady was 53, and his son, Jon Brady, was only 20. The deaths of Dr. Brady and his son were perhaps the greatest tragedies to occur in Lake Geneva during the post-World War II era.
Another prominent physician in Lake Geneva during the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s was Dr. Boyd C. Hindall. Dr. Hindall received his undergraduate degree from Ball State University in Indiana and his M.D. from Washington University in St. Louis. He did his internship at the University of Minnesota. In 1951, he opened his medical practice in Lake Geneva and his office on the north side of the 700 block of Geneva Street just east of the Baptist Church. During the Korean War, he was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army in Japan and in Korea, where he served as a member of the U. S. Army Medical Corp’s Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (“MASH”).
Dr. Hindall was also a staff member at Lakeland Hospital and played an instrumental role in establishing Lakeland’s Emergency Care Center. He lived in the Manor. In 1981, he retired from practice. He passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1996, at the Community Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
When Dr. E.D. Hudson moved his office from the 900 block of Main Street to the east side of the city, his office was taken over by a new physician in Lake Geneva, Dr. James W. Beattie. When Dr. Hudson retired, Dr. James Beattie became my family’s physician.
Dr. Beattie was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Medical School. On Feb. 28, 1942, he married Mary Lucille Ashley. During World War II, he was a flight surgeon and an officer in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After graduation from Medical School and service in the U.S. Army Air Corps, he practiced medicine in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, before moving to Lake Geneva, where he became a prominent physician.
My uncle, William Malsch, a contractor, built Dr. Beattie’s house on the Maytag Estate (formerly Ceylon Court) overlooking Geneva Lake. Dr. James W. Beattie passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, at the age of 83.
The six Lake Geneva physicians whose lives I have recounted in this column and in my previous column were integral members of the Lake Geneva community, all of whom made significant contributions to the community.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.