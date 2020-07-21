Mother and children need grandmother's help during coronavirus

Dear W.C.,
I am hoping you can help us during this difficult time. My daughter has been very ill due to COVID-19 and has been in the hospital for the past three weeks. The doctor says it will be a very long recovery yet.
I took in my two grandchildren when she became sick, and we quarantined together when my daughter went into the hospital. Thank God I had no symptoms and my grandchildren had fairly mild cold symptoms. I am grateful for them being spared, but my daughter has really suffered due to this virus.
In addition, we are both struggling financially. I could not go back to work when I tested positive, and now I have to stay home with my grandchildren, as they are only three and six years old. We cannot even visit my daughter, so I have to make sure I pay my cellphone bill so she can see the children every day on her phone. She has not been able to talk much, but just seeing the kids pictures helps to cheer her up.
I am doing everything I can to keep her spirits up. I have applied for unemployment and other assistance, but none of them have been approved yet. We are very short on food, and I could not pay my rent this month. My daughter will be losing her apartment, because she is unable to pay the rent. I went with the children and picked up their clothing and personal items, but everything else will be lost, as I had nowhere to put it.
My apartment is not big enough for all of us, and my daughter will need help when she gets out of the hospital. I am praying you can help, as I have never been through something like this before, and I’m not sure I can get us out of this situation on my own.
Dear Readers,
As more and more people become infected with COVID-19, it continues to be a mystery over who will become sick and who will have mild to no symptoms. This one family shows the many different ways it can affect people. I called the grandmother to see how we could help to get her family through this crisis.
The grandmother answered the phone, sounding uncertain as to who was calling. Could my unknown number be a bill collector? She was instantly relieved when I told her that I was calling from The Time is Now to Help. We, together, would be restoring hope for another one of our neighbors in desperate need.
The first thing I asked the grandmother was how her daughter was doing. Since she wrote the letter, her daughter had improved enough to be moved out of the ICU. She still needed a few days to a week in the hospital to be sure she no longer needed supplemental oxygen. Her last COVID test had come back negative, so she would be released to the grandmother’s care, especially since she no longer had an apartment to go home to.
When the grandmother mentioned the fact that her daughter had lost her apartment during this, I asked her some questions about the eviction. There have been many evictions, even during this pandemic. Over the past month, we have placed many people in emergency shelter situations in motels due to evictions.
The worst possible outcome for anyone right now is to become homeless, living in your car or on the street. Our goal is to always prevent that from happening, but often times situations are brought to our attention when it is too late.
The daughter and her children would be able to stay with the grandmother for a few weeks, but her landlord would not tolerate any longer than that amount of time. She was living in a small one-bedroom apartment and was already behind in her rent. I asked the grandmother what their plans were for the future, and she stated her daughter had decided to move to SE Wisconsin since she could work from home now and did not need to live in the city any longer.
She then said what I had been thinking would be a good solution — moving in together. The grandmother mentioned how she would no longer be alone and she could help with the children when her daughter finally was able to work again. It sounded like she had been thinking about this solution for some time. I questioned if this was something her daughter would be interested in, and she told me she would. The grandmother shared with me two apartments she had found online that could accommodate all of them.
I knew we needed to review their budget to confirm they could afford either one of these apartments. The grandmother shared that she had been approved for unemployment now, and her daughter had also applied now that she was feeling well enough to do so.
The grandmother said her daughter had admitted to being lax in her mask-wearing and thought due to her age she would be spared any complications if she caught the virus. The grandmother added: “Now that my daughter almost died, she understands how serious this virus is.”
It is unfortunate that it took her nearly dying and spreading it to her children and mother for her to realize this fact. When I mentioned this to the grandmother, she began to cry and she admitted her daughter was very regretful for her choices, but they all were thankful that she and the grandchildren had been spared from any serious illness. The grandmother mentioned how she had felt tired for a few days and the younger child had suffered with a bad fever and cough for a few days, but after 14 days quarantine, they had all felt fine.
Then the grandmother tearfully said: “I don’t know what would have happened if I lost my daughter. She and these grandchildren are the only family I have left.”
After that emotional conversation, we needed to get back to reviewing her budget line by line. That is the only way we could help this multi-generational family get through this pandemic without losing everything. The grandmother had been struggling to purchase enough food for all of them, and had gone to the food pantry a few weeks prior, to supplement their food. Even with that assistance from the food pantry, they were still very food insecure. We would provide gift cards for additional food, especially with the daughter moving in soon.
They were in need of some toiletry items, as well as summer clothing for the children. In the past, the grandmother would have gone to resale or thrift stores for children’s clothing, but she was hesitant to go anywhere right now, especially with the children. She also admitted to not having even enough money for that right now. We could provide gift cards to allow her to shop online for what they needed or do curbside pickup. The grandmother liked that idea, and she was very grateful for our offer to provide gift cards that would restock their much-needed food and toiletries.
They also would need beds when they moved into a new rental, as the children were sleeping with the grandmother in her double bed for now, but the grandmother said they would be letting her daughter sleep there when she got out of the hospital. The grandmother was already a few weeks late with her rent, and had been unable to pay her utility bill. All these expenses we could pay for now to prevent the grandmother from being evicted. An eviction on her record would not help them in their ability to find a new rental, either.
With her utilities being paid up to date and her rent paid for the rest of the month, and food, toiletries and clothing being provided, the grandmother had a huge weight lifted from her shoulders. Her only remaining concerns were where they would be able to all move and how they would afford both first month’s rent and a security deposit.
I told the woman: “We are not done helping you yet. I feel you will need some more help to get you all on your feet. We will also pay for your first two months’ rent and security deposit, if you can secure one of those apartments you found and we can make sure in your combined incomes you can afford this going forward. Without this additional assistance, you will be right back here again next month.”
She began to cry again as she profusely thanked us for what we were doing to keep them from becoming homeless and hungry during this terrible pandemic.
The following day, her rent check, utility check and gift cards were delivered. The volunteer left the envelope outside her apartment door and watched from a distance until the grandmother opened her door, collected the envelope and waved to her with a big smile. The volunteer told me how the two children also peeked out the door and waved to her; they, too, shared a smile.
The grandmother got right to work on finding an apartment all of them would fit in that they could afford. The daughter would be home in a few days, and they would make do until they could move into the new rental in a few weeks. With the payment of her overdue rent, her landlord was more understanding about the amount of people living in her apartment, as long as they were moved out by the end of the month.
Once this rental is secured, we will be providing the much-needed security deposit and two months rent. This should carry them through until the daughter begins her employment again in a few weeks and the grandmother begins to receive her benefits.
The grandmother called after her daughter was home for a few days to give me an update. She shared some of the things her daughter had endured due to the virus and her gratitude they were all spared the fate others have had to suffer. She also shared her gratitude for all of you and how your donations saved them all from the fate of homelessness and hunger. We said a prayer together, thanking God for his many blessings, including all of you.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge every donation will be matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God Bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. We will continue to provide our caring assistance, thanks to your support. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!