Mother and children need grandmother's help during coronavirus

My apartment is not big enough for all of us, and my daughter will need help when she gets out of the hospital. I am praying you can help, as I have never been through something like this before, and I’m not sure I can get us out of this situation on my own.

Dear Readers,

As more and more people become infected with COVID-19, it continues to be a mystery over who will become sick and who will have mild to no symptoms. This one family shows the many different ways it can affect people. I called the grandmother to see how we could help to get her family through this crisis.

The grandmother answered the phone, sounding uncertain as to who was calling. Could my unknown number be a bill collector? She was instantly relieved when I told her that I was calling from The Time is Now to Help. We, together, would be restoring hope for another one of our neighbors in desperate need.

The first thing I asked the grandmother was how her daughter was doing. Since she wrote the letter, her daughter had improved enough to be moved out of the ICU. She still needed a few days to a week in the hospital to be sure she no longer needed supplemental oxygen. Her last COVID test had come back negative, so she would be released to the grandmother’s care, especially since she no longer had an apartment to go home to.