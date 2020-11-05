Mother and children struggle to rebound from illness

Dear W.C.,

Life has been very difficult over the past few months. I was terribly ill with COVID over the summer and off for almost seven weeks. I had just started a new job as a senior caregiver right before becoming ill. My children were staying with my mom during that time, so they did not catch it.

I did not qualify for sick pay yet or medical leave, so it was tough. Once I was finally well, I found another job, but not long after that my children came down with the virus. Again, we were all in quarantine for two weeks, and that was right after I started my new job.

My children are finally well, but we have fallen so far behind in our bills that I fear we will never catch up. While my kids were with my mom, I had to send her money to feed them and to help with her water bill. She lives on a fixed income, so this really was straining her financially as well.

Currently my car payment is behind. Our rent is two months behind. I cannot afford winter clothing for my children. Things just keep looking worse and worse here in Wisconsin, not just for me and my kids, but for most people I know.

Dear Readers,