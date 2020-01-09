Mother's back injury leaves family unable to keep up

Dear W.C.,

My husband and I have always worked hard and supported our family. We both have home-based businesses, and take turns watching our two children. Six months ago, I injured my back, and it has gotten worse with time. I am now almost bedridden and unable to run my business any longer. My wonderful husband is looking for a second job to help with the bills, but has not found one that pays enough to help our situation. I am scheduled for spinal cord surgery in six weeks, and will have a long recovery ahead of me. Eight weeks after my surgery, the doctors say I can slowly go back to work. I am so worried that by then we will lose everything. We are renting a house and keeping up with the rent because we are so afraid of becoming homeless, but every other bill is late. Our utilities are behind, my car payment is two months late, and we have cut way back on our food budget. It is extremely hard for me to ask for help, as my husband and I have never gone through anything like this before. I feel sick every day, knowing we are on the verge of losing everything, and physically I am unable to do anything about it. At least I am still able to write to The Time is Now to Help.