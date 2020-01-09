Mother's back injury leaves family unable to keep up

Dear W.C.,
My husband and I have always worked hard and supported our family. We both have home-based businesses, and take turns watching our two children. Six months ago, I injured my back, and it has gotten worse with time. I am now almost bedridden and unable to run my business any longer. My wonderful husband is looking for a second job to help with the bills, but has not found one that pays enough to help our situation. I am scheduled for spinal cord surgery in six weeks, and will have a long recovery ahead of me. Eight weeks after my surgery, the doctors say I can slowly go back to work. I am so worried that by then we will lose everything. We are renting a house and keeping up with the rent because we are so afraid of becoming homeless, but every other bill is late. Our utilities are behind, my car payment is two months late, and we have cut way back on our food budget. It is extremely hard for me to ask for help, as my husband and I have never gone through anything like this before. I feel sick every day, knowing we are on the verge of losing everything, and physically I am unable to do anything about it. At least I am still able to write to The Time is Now to Help.
Dear Readers,
Working families are very vulnerable to poverty when one of the spouses becomes ill. It is more than just the loss of a job, but also the loss of your co-parent and support system, and the additional strain that medical bills put on an already tight budget.
I called the wife to find out more details about their situation. After a brief phone interview, I set up a visit for later that day. The wife said her husband would be at home at the time I planned on visiting. The wife shared that, since she was nearly bedridden, she was glad for the phone call. The wife admitted she needed her husband’s help with most tasks now. I asked if she had any outside help, and she said she did not. I gave her information on some additional assistance she could possibly be eligible for, and she said she would work on that while waiting for me to visit.
Several hours later, I arrived at the address provided in the letter. I was greeted at the door by the husband and two children. I noticed the children both had books and toys in their arms. The husband looked at the children and said, “They decided they better clean up if you were coming to visit.”
Since I can show up unannounced, people don’t always get a chance to clean up before I visit. Knowing the mother of these children was bedridden, I was sure it was a challenge to keep the house cleaned. When I looked around, I was surprised that the house looked as orderly as it did. The husband seemed to notice, and admitted they had a chore chart for the children, and he helped as much as possible. The children were proud to point out the chores they had done that day, and I commended them for being so helpful.
The husband led me into the living room, where the wife was propped up by pillows in a recliner. She tried to reach out to shake my hand, but this brought an immediate pain-filled response. After a moment of deep breathing, she was able to regain her composure and apologized. I told her to not apologize for something she could not help. It became apparent that any movement brought about the same pain-filled response.
I saw firsthand how this woman would not be able to return to work until her spinal cord was repaired. I sat down to talk to the wife and husband while the children went to their room with their armload of belongings.
We began by talking about how the wife had injured her back when she fell off a ladder cleaning gutters.
She said it did not seem that bad at first, and she thought a few days of anti-inflammatory medications and ice packs would help. But it did not. It got worse and worse each day until she finally had to go for medical care. Unfortunately they had a high-deductible healthcare plan that did not cover all her expenses, and did not approve her surgery.
The medical bills grew with each visit until they were able to apply for health insurance this past fall, and now she is scheduled for surgery. By now, though, the pain was unbearable, and the wife said she could not use the pain pills prescribed due to constant nausea and worry over becoming addicted. I could not imagine the pain she was enduring just for everyday tasks like personal hygiene. The mother broke down in tears several times, but especially when she shared: “I’m not even able to hug my husband or children or have them hug me. If I do, the pain is unbearable.”
I could not imagine living with pain so great it hurt too much to hug your loved ones.
We moved on to talking about the husband and wife’s incomes. The husband shared with me his business income and expenses. We talked about ways he could expand his business rather than trying to find a part-time job that did not offer much income potential. We also talked about ways to cut back on his business expenses that would offer some savings. He was very grateful for the ideas and input.
We also talked about the wife’s home business, and she again broke down in tears over her inability to work. We all knew she would need this surgery in order to go back to any resemblance of a normal life. Living in constant pain is just not a way to live.
After thoroughly reviewing their budget, I had some ideas on ways to help this family. They had already cut back in food and utility usage. I advised them to sell the wife’s car for now, as she had not been able to drive the past few months anyway. This would allow them to pay off their car loan and not have that monthly bill in addition to the insurance. I then made notes about the assistance we could provide. We would pay the next two months rent and utilities. I did not think a move to a different rental would make much of a difference, as their rent was reasonable and the wife would not be able to withstand a move for several months.
We also would provide gift cards for food and gas. This would allow them to pay off some of their other overdue bills and eat more healthy meals. We also provided gift cards for winter coats and shoes for the children, as the mother said they had not been able to provide these things for many months.
When we finished our budget review, I told this husband and wife how we would be helping them. By instinct the husband reached over to hug his wife, but I saw how she flinched in response. He immediately apologized, and then they both broke down in tears. I could see this was more than just a financial strain or even the strain of constant pain. They were also experiencing the very real pains of poverty and the stress it causes. At least we together could help to remove that pain and stress.
I asked the wife if she had called any of the other resources I had provided her earlier in the day, and she said she had. I was hopeful she could receive some home health care a few hours each week. The husband was very grateful for any help he could get, as he shared how hard it was for him to help her with showering as she sometimes would cry out in pain. I could see the love he had for his wife when he looked at her and how causing her pain was very hard on him.
I asked if they needed any other help, but the husband insisted they could handle everything else. He said: “The children have really stepped up and are a big help. I also work from home most days, and in between jobs I check on my wife.”
I made them both promise they would call if they needed any other help or the assistance of a volunteer in the future.
It was time for me to move on to my next home visit. Again, the wife began to reach out to shake my hand, but this time I stopped her and said, “I will come back to give you a hug after your surgery.”
This brought another round of tears as she said: “I can’t wait for that day to come. Thank you for saving my family.”
I reminded her that it takes all of us together, you, our supporters, and donors of The Time Is Now to Help, to provide this assistance. She responded, “Then tell all those wonderful supporters thank you for saving my family.”
I receive some comfort in knowing this loving family did not become homeless or go hungry while waiting for this wife/mother to be healed. I visited this family last year, and I am happy to report the wife did undergo the life-changing surgery. After a long recuperation and physical therapy, she is now back at work. She occasionally has some pain, but nothing like she was living with in the past. I did pay another visit as I had promised, and this time the wife/mother gave me that hug she had not been able to share on my first visit. We also shared tears of thanksgiving for her healing and for all of you who made this family’s assistance possible.
Thank you and God bless you.
We need your continued help to remove the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Please care and share what you can. Every penny of your donation is used to provide poverty relief for those in desperate need. Ever since the founding of The Time is Now to Help, not one penny of your donation is used for overhead, salaries or expenses. Thanks to you, we hope to be able to share the blessings of food, shelter, warmth, transportation, clothing, toiletries and so much more.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Rhoades Foundation Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, Clarence and Marilyn Schawk Family Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Kunes Country Auto Group, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Jeff Martin, Steven & Deidred Trumble, Electronic Specialties, Landon Petrie, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Edward Hechmann, Grunow Family Fund, Mary Kay Ring, Dean and Shirley Taylor, The Dan and Donna Casey Family Charitable Fund, James and Cathy Beierle, Mimi Rasch and Family, Colleen Heffernan, Candy Stermer, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Mary Fitzgerald, Joseph and Jacque Moser, Keith and Lynn Burns, Steven and Laurie Terhark, Phil and Jeanne Allen, Melissa Gehrke, Duane DeYoung, Elizabeth McKenna, Jay and Karin Hiller, Carol McCoy, Angela Trajkovich, Marshall Groom, James McConnell, Karin Slayton, Gregory Swanson, Peter Zafiro, Jill Konkel, William Norton, James Pody III, William Davit, Maureen Gleason, Rogers Klenske, Barbara Becker, Denise Sifuentes, Marcy Jennison, David Greenawalt, Jean Ripple, Margo Goldberg, Paula Harris, Kevin Eulgen, Diane Ripple, Susan Hayden, Timothy Wegge, Lee and Betty Hayles and Jody Cook.
Memorials: Joyce Byers in memory of Rhonda and Dennis Gibson. Dolores Piotrowski in memory of her beloved family Martha “Dee” Valentine and Gene and Lottie Piotrowski. Diana Sayrs and Iris Palm in memory of Michael Frazer. Mike and Libby Palmer in memory of Betty Kronwall. Jeanne and Owen Widmayer in memory of Shirley Treyer. Duane Harma in memory of his mother Irene Harma.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Susan, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Arabelle J., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew and Pam E.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org