Mother's death leaves daughter and her family in trouble

I asked them about their homework, and they both shared what they were working on. After talking a few minutes, the mother asked the children if they could move to their rooms to finish their homework. While they packed up their backpacks, the woman took the volunteer and I on a short tour of her duplex.

I asked the woman if we could see the kitchen, and she said it would be fine. I explained to her the volunteer was new at home checks. I told the woman and the volunteer what I look for and why. I opened the refrigerator and pointed out the lack of fresh foods and a very empty freezer. I opened cabinets and noted the small amount of food there as well. I asked the woman if she had visited the food pantry, and she stated she had, but it had been several weeks since she had been there. I told the volunteer to make notes of the food that was needed. I asked the woman about their toiletries and other household necessities. She told me they had enough for now.

I told the woman we would need to review her budget and asked her to gather any papers she would need to complete that task. Once she had those gathered, we went into the now empty living room and sat to talk. We could hear the children upstairs listening to music, so we were certain they could not hear our conversation. I asked the mother if the children were aware of the situation they were in, and she said they were.