Mother's death leaves daughter and her family in trouble

Dear W.C.,
This past year has been very difficult for me and my children. I lost my mother two months ago after her long battle with cancer. I had to quit my job to care for her full-time for the last eight weeks of her life. She moved in with me and my two children — my 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.
Even with receiving Social Security and being on Medicare, my mother used up all her savings paying for her medical expenses that were not covered. I paid all her living expenses when she was living with me. I used the last of my savings for her funeral. I sold her furniture and items she had in storage just to pay our rent last month.
My mom had a car, but it was repossessed because she could no longer keep up with the payments. My car is running, but needs some repairs. I put a lot of miles on it driving my mother to all her medical appointments. I finally found a new job that actually pays more than what I was earning before, but will not start until next week. By the time I start receiving a paycheck again, I’m afraid we will be even further behind and never be able to catch up.
There are just so many things I am trying to deal with right now while also grieving the loss of my beloved mother.
Dear Readers,
For any one of us who may have lost a beloved parent, we can understand what this woman is going through. While going through this painful loss, this woman is also struggling to provide the daily necessities for her two children. After a thorough investigation into her situation, I planned a visit to check on this woman and two children.
I contacted a volunteer to accompany me to the woman’s apartment. She would help to not only make the woman more comfortable, but also to take notes and learn first-hand how our charity work is accomplished. The volunteer and I met in the parking lot and walked together to the door. She had helped me before in other areas, but never a home visit. She understood our privacy policy and how whatever she saw was to remain confidential. This is an important part of our charity work, and when we conduct a home visit we are witness to many personal and confidential matters. We want the recipients of our assistance to feel comfortable with our involvement in their lives.
We knocked on the door at the address listed on the woman’s letter. The door was opened by a woman who looked questioningly at the two of us, then I saw the recognition dawning on her face. I introduced myself and the volunteer and explained we were from The Time is Now to Help. She thanked us for coming and invited us inside. I asked the woman if it was a good time for us to visit, and she said: “Yes. I don’t know how much longer we can survive like this.”
She then burst into tears, adding: “I’m sorry. I’ve been so emotional since my mother passed.”
Both the volunteer and I expressed our condolences and understanding.
We walked into the living room of the duplex, and saw two children were sitting on the floor at a cocktail table with school books and papers spread out. They looked up curiously, but when the mother introduced us, they, too, seemed to know who I was and they did not question why I was there. I was pretty certain they were aware of the problems their mother was having. Children their age are usually very observant of any poverty their family is going through.
I asked them about their homework, and they both shared what they were working on. After talking a few minutes, the mother asked the children if they could move to their rooms to finish their homework. While they packed up their backpacks, the woman took the volunteer and I on a short tour of her duplex.
I asked the woman if we could see the kitchen, and she said it would be fine. I explained to her the volunteer was new at home checks. I told the woman and the volunteer what I look for and why. I opened the refrigerator and pointed out the lack of fresh foods and a very empty freezer. I opened cabinets and noted the small amount of food there as well. I asked the woman if she had visited the food pantry, and she stated she had, but it had been several weeks since she had been there. I told the volunteer to make notes of the food that was needed. I asked the woman about their toiletries and other household necessities. She told me they had enough for now.
I told the woman we would need to review her budget and asked her to gather any papers she would need to complete that task. Once she had those gathered, we went into the now empty living room and sat to talk. We could hear the children upstairs listening to music, so we were certain they could not hear our conversation. I asked the mother if the children were aware of the situation they were in, and she said they were.
She said: “When my mom was so sick, they knew I was not able to go to work. I told them when I had to give up my job, that things would be tight for a while, and we would not be able to buy things or drive places. They understood. My daughter even came to the food pantry with me, and both kids helped with their grandma. It was a good lesson on what is important in life.”
The volunteer and I both agreed with her. There would be times in these children’s lives when they would have to make similar choices, and this mother had shown them how to put others before themselves. It was a valuable life lesson.
The woman organized her papers, and then we went through her bills one by one. There were some bills I advised her to call on and negotiate a payment plan. Her rent was two weeks late, and her landlord was very understanding, but the woman expressed that her landlord was a senior citizen who relied on the income from the rent. She felt terrible knowing that she was also causing her landlord to have financial hardship.
I told the volunteer to write down the name of the landlord and the rent amount on our list of assistance. We also added the utility bills that were overdue. We then added grocery gift cards and gift cards for toiletries, clothing and gas. Even though she said they were okay with these items, I knew from past experience and my own observations that they were just getting by without them.
I had noticed the children had worn out shoes by the door, and the son’s pants were too short. I shared these observations with the volunteer so she would know to check these things if she ever did a home check in the future. The woman was embarrassed by my observations, but also surprised by what I had caught by just being attentive.
We moved on to talking about the woman’s job she would be starting in a few days. Her income would be better than with her previous job, and this would help their budget in the future. She also would have better hours that would allow her more time home with her children.
We talked about her children and their father. I had noticed she did not have child support in her budget. The children’s father had moved away when they were both very young, and he had not been good about paying child support. The woman believed he was out of the country, as she had found out he had other children he also was not paying child support for.
The woman then began to talk about her mother. She cried as she told us about how brave her mother had been, and how she had tried to stay strong in front of her grandchildren. The woman added: “I knew she could not live alone any longer. I wanted to be able to care for her at the end. I did not want her dying with strangers. We all were with her praying, and we were able to let her know how much she was loved. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but also the best thing.”
We shared many tears together, as all of us talked about the loss of her beloved mothers.
It was getting late, so it was time for the volunteer and me to say our goodbyes. I asked the volunteer to go over the list of assistance with us. We would be paying two months rent, paying the overdue utilities and providing gas, food and gift cards for other necessities. I also added having her car serviced to the list of much-needed assistance.
The woman was very grateful for our assistance, as this would mean they could catch up on all their overdue bills and remove the stress of poverty from their lives. It would give them time to grieve without the added stress and worry over unpaid bills, late fees, disconnections and forever trying to catch up.
Just as we were saying goodbye, the children came running down the stairs. They said goodbye, and then the daughter thanked us. We all knew at that moment that she was very aware of what they were going through, and she knew we were there to help. I told the daughter, “You are very welcome.”
As the volunteer and I walked to our cars, she began to cry. As we hugged goodbye, she said: “I don’t know how you do this all the time. It was much harder than I thought.”
Yes, it is hard to share in the pain and suffering of our fellow creations, yet how can we not do what we do? What would have happened to this woman and her children if we had not been able to help when they needed it most? It is a blessing to have your support that allows us to bring the assistance these people so desperately need. Thank you and God bless you.
We are nearly to our goal of $40,000 in matching funds for the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. These donations are being used to provide poverty relief to the many poverty-stricken people turning to us for assistance. Over the past five years we have worked with the Family Foundation to alleviate poverty in our communities.
Several hundred men, women, children, senior citizens, the handicapped and veterans have felt the relief of our caring and sharing assistance, thanks to the Family Foundation and all of you. It is a continuing effort that all of us can participate in together. The 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant opportunity is the perfect way for us to continue our goal of helping even more people in 2020.
Please consider a donation at this time, knowing it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Family Foundation, doubling your donation, allowing us to help remove the pains of poverty for even more people. The lives changed are all due to you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
