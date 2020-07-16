Native American lives disregarded and forgotten for centuries

In recent days, our national attention has been focused on the unimaginable tragedy of what it means to be black in America. Throughout, we have become more knowledgeable about Juneteenth Day and the savage destruction of Black Wall Street in Greenwood, Oklahoma.
In the midst of this emotional upheaval and the social outpourings of support for change, we very much need to take a step back and call upon history to help us see these extraordinary events in a broader context.
To begin with, the Emancipation Proclamation did not free the slaves. It was issued on September 22, 1862, by the executive order of President Lincoln. It was to go into effect on January 1, 1863. The document states in summary, “that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward, shall be free.”
This declaration did not apply to any area outside the Confederacy and expressly exempted border states that still practiced slavery but were loyal to the Union cause. And it did not apply to to any Confederate territory recaptured by Union forces.
And the freedom promised was conditional upon the total defeat of the Confederacy.
General Order No. 3 issued by Union General Gordon Granger at Ashton Villa in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, announced that all slaves in Texas were free. Despite the celebration of this date as the “end of slavery,” it only applied to this particular moment and place. Slavery in the United States was still legal, and openly practiced in Delaware and Kentucky. “Non-penal slavery” would not be abolished until the 13th Amendment was ratified on December 6, 1865.
None of this addresses the far more egregious abuse and mistreatment suffered by Native Americans, from the first European contact to the present day. Some 500 years.
The Indian Removal Act of 1830 led directly to what the Cherokee Indians called “nu na hi du na tlo hi lu i”, or “The trail where they cried;” the forced march of more than a thousand miles from Tennessee to the desolate “Indian Territory” of western Oklahoma. Some 13,000 began the journey in the most bitter winter yet recorded. Only 9,000 survived. Most died from exposure, disease, exhaustion and starvation.
Study this diary entry written by a volunteer soldier from Georgia who attended the march: “I fought through the Civil War and have seen men shot to pieces and slaughtered by the thousands, but the Cherokee removal was the cruelest work I ever knew.”
This inhumane trek has often been compared to the infamous Bataan Death March, brutally executed by the Japanese during World War II.
For nearly five centuries, from the time that the British “suggested the response to the (Native American) presence should be their extermination,” to “His Majesty’s soldiers knowingly infecting them with smallpox,” the goal of the whites has been the premeditated killing of the Indian. Noted by Bioethics writer, Gregory W. Rutecki.
According to the History Channel, November 16, 2017, California sanctioned the cold-blooded murder of some 16,000 Native Americans after it achieved statehood. This is in addition to the territorial order to kill any Indians occupying lands coveted by gold miners in 1849. Later, in 1907, California passed a eugenics law mandating the forced sterilization of Mexican, African and Native Americans deemed “mentally inferior.” Totaling some 20,000 cases before the statute was repealed in 1979.
David Grann, in his book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” recounts the painful story of the Osage Indians of Oklahoma in the 1920s. Relegated to a barren part of that state, they struggled to survive. Until oil was discovered. The Osage then became the wealthiest people per capita in the U.S. Greed and avarice led whites to routinely murder and defraud Indians to steal their leases. No arrests, no prosecutions.
On July 12, 2019, the Cambridge Press published a treatise entitled, “The North American Genocide Denial,” about the wholesale killing of Native Americans.
And in, “The American Indian Holocaust, Known as the 500 Year War,” authored by D. Stannard, Oxford Press, 1992, the number of Native Americans murdered in this hemisphere from Columbus to the present, is estimated to be between 95 million and 114 million.
Black lives matter. All lives matter. Because each and every life is sacred.
Ammon, a longtime lakes area resident, has written a book entitled “State of the Union: Observations on American Life.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!