Native American lives disregarded and forgotten for centuries

In recent days, our national attention has been focused on the unimaginable tragedy of what it means to be black in America. Throughout, we have become more knowledgeable about Juneteenth Day and the savage destruction of Black Wall Street in Greenwood, Oklahoma.

In the midst of this emotional upheaval and the social outpourings of support for change, we very much need to take a step back and call upon history to help us see these extraordinary events in a broader context.

To begin with, the Emancipation Proclamation did not free the slaves. It was issued on September 22, 1862, by the executive order of President Lincoln. It was to go into effect on January 1, 1863. The document states in summary, “that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward, shall be free.”

This declaration did not apply to any area outside the Confederacy and expressly exempted border states that still practiced slavery but were loyal to the Union cause. And it did not apply to to any Confederate territory recaptured by Union forces.

And the freedom promised was conditional upon the total defeat of the Confederacy.