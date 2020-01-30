New matching grant creates more chances to help

We are excited to announce the Family Foundation has again generously offered to provide a new matching grant opportunity. We have been praying for a matching grant, and thanks to the Family Foundation, our prayers have been answered. The 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant will begin immediately, allowing your donations to be matched dollar for dollar, doubling your donation.
This time of year is always a slow time for donations, yet the need for assistance is continuous throughout the year. We continue to receive heartbreaking letters sharing the personal stories of suffering that we hope to be able to alleviate. Thanks to the Family Foundation’s matching grants over the past five years, we have been able to help hundreds of people suffering in poverty. These fellow creations would never have felt the compassion we shared, the pains of poverty we removed, if not for the Family Foundation and all of you who matched their generous grants.
When this matching grant is complete, we will share with all of you where every penny of assistance was provided. Your donation is never used for office expenses, administrative fees, salaries, reimbursements or fundraising. Every dollar is used to provide food, shelter, car repairs, utility assistance, dental care, clothing, household necessities, toiletries and so much more.
Over the past few weeks, we have been providing assistance to a young man who has many disabilities due to a car accident. He is a paraplegic and is in need of spinal surgery that will help alleviate much of his pain and restore some mobility. His insurance declined an electric wheelchair, even though he desperately needs one, and he cannot afford a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
We have been working with this young man for several weeks, as his needs are complex. Thanks to the generosity of one of our business donors who provided a like-new wheelchair-accessible van, this young man will have transportation once he completes his very serious surgery. The first assistance we will be providing from the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant is supplying a power wheelchair designed for his specific needs.
The young man went from depression to enthusiastically engaging in communication about the customized power wheelchair. We went over the order together to make sure it had all the features his specific disability needed. The man is very excited and looking forward to this gift you have shared. When I spoke to the young man today, he was extremely grateful and due to our compassion of caring, we changed his enthusiasm for life.
We also have been providing assistance to a working-poor family who were unable to pay their rent in December and January due to the father’s illness. The mother continues to work hard, and the father is now returning to work. Our assistance helped to remove the constant stress and worry he had over the possibility of an eviction, and this in turn helped him to recover quicker. It also prevented the domino effect of unpaid bills that are nearly impossible to get caught up on after a long illness or loss of a job.
A single mother with three children has been shown our compassion, after her husband passed away after a long illness and they became homeless. We have paid for this family to stay in a motel for a month while she gets a job, after having spent the past year as her husband’s caregiver during his illness. She also needs to apply for other assistance and find a new place she can afford.
When she is employed and finds a place to live, we will help this family again by providing first month’s rent and a security deposit. We also provided much needed food, toiletries, clothing and gas for her car. It continues to amaze us that there are such terrible people who prey on the trusting nature of some of our recipients. This mother was one of those people taken advantage of during her most trying time.
Our faith in humanity is restored when we remember all of you and your good hearts that want to provide assistance to our fellow creations in need. Now with our help, this mother and children will have a fresh start, after several months of grief and suffering.
A family whose father is handicapped due to a progressive genetic disorder was shown compassion when we had their wheelchair lift repaired on their wheelchair-accessible van. For weeks, this father could not get out of the house, to his medical appointments, therapies and family visits, when his wheelchair lift broke. Thanks to your support, we were able to have this repair completed along with other repairs that were needed. We also learned they were in need of rent assistance, after our careful interview revealed more assistance was needed. Now, this family can again drive this father to his many medical appointments and also be included in family outings again.
Our assistance is not just about the financial assistance that is provided, but also the physical, mental and spiritual side effects that happen when you remove the stress, fear and pains of poverty.
Several people were helped at a low-income apartment building. One senior woman had written us a letter asking for help for herself and one of her neighbors. She had a car that was in need of repairs, as she was the only one in her group who drove. This caring woman made sure anyone in her building who needed a ride for groceries or doctor’s appointments was given one. We made sure her car was repaired and safe for all the people who rely on her generosity. We also provided gas gift cards to remove the added strain on these people’s already extremely tight budgets.
This senior woman and one of her neighbors had been living without beds for over a year. She had picked up an old broken chair at a garage sale and been attempting to sleep on that. She also did not have any other furniture, all due to a fire at her previous residence. We provided a bed, couch, small table, chairs, bedding, dresser, towels and dishes. It broke our heart that this woman had lived in these conditions for a year before writing to us for assistance. We also provided a bed for her neighbor who had ended up in her apartment building after her previous rental had flooded.
Both of these women were also provided gift cards for food. The tenants of this building are all poverty-stricken senior citizens or people with special needs, so our assistance was a godsend, and we will continue our efforts as needed at this complex. Their caring property management company is cooperative with our charity work, fair and helpful in our examination of their tenants’ needs.
This assistance has all been over the past three weeks, since the beginning of 2020. In addition, we have repaired seven more vehicles and provided gas for these cars as well, provided food, toiletries, household necessities and clothing for over 30 people and provided veterinary care for eight pets, thanks to our generous veterinary care donors.
Now that we have the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant to help in our fundraising efforts, we will hopefully be able to provide poverty relief to even more people over the coming weeks.
Over the past five years, we have worked with the Family Foundation to alleviate poverty in our communities. Several hundred men, women, children, senior citizens, the handicapped and veterans have felt the relief of our caring and sharing assistance, thanks to the Family Foundation and all of you. It is a continuing effort that all of us can participate in together.
The new 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant opportunity is the perfect way for us to continue our goal of helping even more people in 2020. Please consider a donation at this time, knowing it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Family Foundation, doubling your donation. The lives changed are all due to you. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, Love and God bless everyone, Sal
