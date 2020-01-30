New matching grant creates more chances to help

We have been working with this young man for several weeks, as his needs are complex. Thanks to the generosity of one of our business donors who provided a like-new wheelchair-accessible van, this young man will have transportation once he completes his very serious surgery. The first assistance we will be providing from the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant is supplying a power wheelchair designed for his specific needs.

The young man went from depression to enthusiastically engaging in communication about the customized power wheelchair. We went over the order together to make sure it had all the features his specific disability needed. The man is very excited and looking forward to this gift you have shared. When I spoke to the young man today, he was extremely grateful and due to our compassion of caring, we changed his enthusiasm for life.

We also have been providing assistance to a working-poor family who were unable to pay their rent in December and January due to the father’s illness. The mother continues to work hard, and the father is now returning to work. Our assistance helped to remove the constant stress and worry he had over the possibility of an eviction, and this in turn helped him to recover quicker. It also prevented the domino effect of unpaid bills that are nearly impossible to get caught up on after a long illness or loss of a job.