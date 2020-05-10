New matching grant helps those hurting from pandemic

As the need for assistance grows in our communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with immense gratitude that we are announcing a new matching grant opportunity. A generous donor has stepped forward to offer their support to our charities mission by providing the “COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge.”
Every donation will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling your donation, until we meet the $50,000 challenge set by this donor. It comes at a perfect time, as the need for poverty relief in our communities grows daily.
This past week has brought more challenges, as we hear about people who have been financially devastated or physically sickened by the COVID-19 virus. There are no groups untouched by this crisis. Our hope is this COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge will allow us to help even more senior citizens, the handicapped, single mothers, children, forgotten veterans and struggling families over the coming months.
At the end of the matching grant challenge, we will once again provide a breakdown showing where every penny of your donations, matched by the matching grant donors, are used to provide poverty assistance.
It has been very hard for the many people in our communities now out of work with no income. For the first time in their lives, some of these people will know the suffering and pains of hunger and the stress of not being able to pay their bills. Thanks to this new matching grant, the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, we will be there to help remove those pains and stress.
Twenty-one people were helped this past week.
Three of these people helped were a single mother with two young children. Due to the COVID-19 crisis she has lost her job, but has not been successful in securing unemployment. She was behind in her utilities and car payments. This mother had managed to get forbearance on her mortgage for now allowing her to use those funds to feed her two children and pay for health care. She was smart and asked for written documentation confirming the details of the forbearance agreement, including the agreement to extend the terms of her mortgage by four months and not owing a huge balloon payment once this crisis is over.
This is a rare circumstance, from the amount of people I have spoken to who have not been able to come to that agreement with their lenders. She sent me pictures of her overdue car payments and utilities. I made notes to pay these two overdue expenses, so she did not end this crisis with a huge balance owed on them. She confirmed she had called the car loan lender and the utility company, but had not received the same understanding as she had from her mortgage lender.
We also would be providing gift cards for food and other household necessities, as these had been very hard for the mother to keep up with and she did not have any extra food in her pantry to tide them over if necessary. Thanks to your recent donations, we were able to help this single mother and children with all these areas of assistance.
Another person helped this week was a widow raising her teenage daughter. This widow was desperate to move out of the apartment she had been living in since before her husband’s death over six months ago. She was struggling to keep up with the high rent before the pandemic hit. They had cut back on every expense just to pay the rent, but now without the income from her part-time job, she could no longer keep up.
She also worried because they lived on the second floor and had no outside entrance or exit. They had to walk through the close quarters of their common hallways, often passing other tenants who refused to wear face masks. This widow did not want to risk any exposure, so they had been inside for the past month except to go grocery shopping a few times.
She had been unable to save up a security deposit and first month’s rent for a new rental she found available online. This rental was much more affordable and also offered an outside entrance. After speaking with this widow on the phone and checking the available rental, we provided her and her daughter with the first month’s rent and security deposit. We also were able to provide gift cards for food and toiletries, so they did not have to live on the verge of hunger every day.
A nearly senior couple had been struggling since the husband had lost his job in February. His employer had been unable to offer a work-from-home option. The wife was immuno-compromised and struggled with several disabilities. They had got by for six weeks living on their savings, but now those were gone and they found themselves unable to pay for their rent, prescription medications and to have their car repaired.
The husband was hopeful he would be able to get another job once it is safe enough to do so. In addition to these hardships, they also were filled with grief over the recent death of one of their close family members due to COVID-19. They had not been able to visit or comfort their dear loved one during their illness, and this brought additional grief to an already terrible situation.
I listened with compassion to their heartache over another by-product of this horrible virus. Thanks to your donations, we were able to offer them assistance with their rent, and have their car repairs completed.
After reading a letter from a woman who is caring for both her handicapped sister and senior mother, I knew we needed to provide our caring assistance. The woman’s mother had recently undergone surgery and was supposed to be in a rehabilitation facility, but she had declined going due to her fears about the COVID-19 virus at these facilities.
It seems her fears were well founded, and this woman is very happy she chose to care for her mother herself during this difficult time. The problems they were running into were a shortage of food and toiletries, and her inability to keep up with her utilities due to the loss of the woman’s part-time job.
We exchanged several photos and emails before I determined the best plan for these women. The woman spoke about her sadness over the many senior citizens and handicapped people who did not have a family member to care for them or give them company during this crisis.
I, too, share that sadness, as I read more and more letters each week from people who are not just suffering due to poverty but also suffering due to loneliness. We both spoke about the many people we have been checking in on every week to make sure they are safe and healthy, both physically and mentally.
It always amazes me when people who are going through their own problems still care about the well-being of others around them. Make sure you take the time to call a senior citizen or lonely loved one. It will make their day and most possibly yours, too.
We are just at the beginning of the financial crisis, and I expect many more fellow creations to be affected by job loss due to the COVID-19 virus over the coming months.
Thanks to the new COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, we will be able to provide our caring and sharing assistance to many of our neighbors in need. We cannot thank these donors enough for their compassion and generosity during these unprecedented times. We are committed to providing this assistance as soon as we begin receiving these matching donations. As always, 100 percent of your donations and the matching funds will be used to provide rent, utilities, car repairs, food, toiletries, emergency shelter and so much more.
Thank you and God bless you for your assistance.
With each passing day, the need for assistance is greater. We continue to have those who are sick, those who are so selflessly caring for the sick, our first responders and the many people who go to work so we may have food and other essentials in our prayers.
If you are able to donate at this time, your donation will be matched dollar for dollar by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge. We need to remain strong helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and we pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Family Foundation, Mark and Natalie Reno, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, The Gallo Family Fund, Electronic Specialties, Daryl and Geri Braun, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Freedom Plastics Foundation, Hufcor Fund, Kunes Country Auto Group, Michael and Karen Kuhl, Joyce Byers, The Dan and Donna Casey Family Foundation, The Gary and Nancy Blemel Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, Brian and Becky Pollard, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Gene and Linda Krauklis, Ronald Sweeney, Deborah Merkt, Thomas and Mary Lyons, Anna Kiel, Thomas and Ellen Hanratty, Bernice Roosa, Gerald and Janice Aldrich, Eugene and Mary Rozmarynowski, Arthur and Kathleen Gardner, Clara Berger, Bruce and Margaret Mitchell, Phillip and Deborah Tichy, Joanne Zeasman, Lois Crubaugh, George and Leah Rozhon, John Mallory, Kelleher Family, William Antti, and Theodore and Pamela Peters.
Memorials: Peggy Cardiff in memory of Marty Hansen. Bradford Petrie and Ronald and Delores Bulger in memory of Mary Lou Petrie. The following donations were given in memory of Dale Hudson: Linda Smith, Gordy and Bev Gill and Joann Bollmann.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
