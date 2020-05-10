New matching grant helps those hurting from pandemic

Another person helped this week was a widow raising her teenage daughter. This widow was desperate to move out of the apartment she had been living in since before her husband’s death over six months ago. She was struggling to keep up with the high rent before the pandemic hit. They had cut back on every expense just to pay the rent, but now without the income from her part-time job, she could no longer keep up.

She also worried because they lived on the second floor and had no outside entrance or exit. They had to walk through the close quarters of their common hallways, often passing other tenants who refused to wear face masks. This widow did not want to risk any exposure, so they had been inside for the past month except to go grocery shopping a few times.

She had been unable to save up a security deposit and first month’s rent for a new rental she found available online. This rental was much more affordable and also offered an outside entrance. After speaking with this widow on the phone and checking the available rental, we provided her and her daughter with the first month’s rent and security deposit. We also were able to provide gift cards for food and toiletries, so they did not have to live on the verge of hunger every day.