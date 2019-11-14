Newspaper editor was late 19th century civic leader

In previous columns, I have recounted how Lake Geneva was transformed during the last three and a half decades of the 19th century following the end of the Civil War from a garden-variety frontier village into the unique city that it would eventually become.

Much of this transformation was the result of two factors: the restoration of the rail connection between Chicago and Lake Geneva in July 1871, and the decision of many wealthy Chicagoans, following the Great Chicago Fire of October 8, 1871, to purchase land on the shores of Geneva Lake and build summer cottages (mansions, actually) on the land that they had purchased.

The restoration of rail service between Lake Geneva and Chicago securely tied the fortunes of Lake Geneva to the rapidly growing metropolis of Chicago (the “hog butcher of the world,” as Carl Sandburg famously called it), while the arrival of wealthy Chicagoans on the shores of Geneva Lake provided jobs, at least during half of the year, for residents of the village.