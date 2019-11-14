Newspaper editor was late 19th century civic leader

In previous columns, I have recounted how Lake Geneva was transformed during the last three and a half decades of the 19th century following the end of the Civil War from a garden-variety frontier village into the unique city that it would eventually become.
Much of this transformation was the result of two factors: the restoration of the rail connection between Chicago and Lake Geneva in July 1871, and the decision of many wealthy Chicagoans, following the Great Chicago Fire of October 8, 1871, to purchase land on the shores of Geneva Lake and build summer cottages (mansions, actually) on the land that they had purchased.
The restoration of rail service between Lake Geneva and Chicago securely tied the fortunes of Lake Geneva to the rapidly growing metropolis of Chicago (the “hog butcher of the world,” as Carl Sandburg famously called it), while the arrival of wealthy Chicagoans on the shores of Geneva Lake provided jobs, at least during half of the year, for residents of the village.
But there were other factors as well that contributed to the transformation of the village of Geneva into the vital city that it became as Lake Geneva. One of the most significant of these factors was the return of veterans of the Civil War who had lived here before the war, and the move of many Civil War veterans from other states to Geneva after the war. Many of these Civil War veterans played key roles in transforming the village into a vibrant, growing small city.
In previous columns, I have recounted the lives of a number of these veterans, including Dwight Sidney Allen, who, with Hiram Curtis, had the Metropolitan Block (today’s Landmark Center) built at the southeast corner of Main and Broad streets.
In addition to veterans of the Civil War who either returned or moved here following the war, many other people were also attracted to Geneva after 1871 who would eventually play important roles in the village’s transformation into a unique city.
One of the most important of these mid-19th-century newcomers was James Edmund Heg, who as the editor of the Geneva Herald newspaper helped shape the values and culture of the village/city’s residents between 1877 and 1895.
James Edmund Heg had been born on Sept. 22, 1852, in Norway Township in Racine County as the son of the Norwegian-born Hans Christian Heg and Gunhild Einong Heg. James was the first born of their four children.
After the Civil War began, his father, Hans Christian Heg, organized the predominantly Scandinavian 15th Wisconsin Infantry regiment and became its colonel. Colonel Heg led the regiment throughout the Civil War until he was killed at the bloody battle of Chickamauga in northern Georgia in September 1863.
During the course of the war, Colonel Heg wrote many poignant letters to his young son Edmund. In 1868 Edmund’s mother Gunhild Heg moved her family from Norway in Racine County to Beloit, where Edmund enrolled at Beloit College. At Beloit College, Edmund studied law at first, but after becoming quite deaf, he switched to journalism. He graduated from Beloit College in 1874 and later that year married Ella C. Clark. They eventually had six children.
The couple lived in Beloit until 1876 when they moved to Geneva. A year later, he purchased the Geneva Herald newspaper from John E. Burton and became its editor. For the next 18 years, as the editor of the Herald and a civic and community leader in Geneva/Lake Geneva, he played a key role in influencing public opinion in the village/city.
In July 1895, he retired as editor of the Herald, primarily because his duties as president of the Board of Control of the Wisconsin State Charitable and Penal Institutions (the same position his father had once held) required more and more of his time. As president of the board, he was instrumental in establishing the Green Bay Reformatory, which he served as general superintendant.
During his years as editor of the Herald, he had also been very involved in other endeavors in Lake Geneva. On Jan. 7, 1890, he and two partners, Dr. J.C. Reynolds and W.W. Wheeler, founded the Lake Geneva Water and Light Co., which constructed fire hydrants, arc lighting, a water tower, and five miles of water pipelines in Lake Geneva. In 1893, he and three partners, Robert Bruce Arnold, L.C. Foster, and John Bell Simmons, founded the Lake Geneva Realty Company, which platted the Columbian Addition to Lake Geneva, that included the lots on both sides of Park Row and Pleasant Street north of the Pioneer Cemetery between Madison and Clover streets.
In 1895, James Edmund Heg moved to Rahway, New Jersey, where he helped to organize a new reformatory. He then became president of the Automatic Heating Co., whose corporate offices were in New York City, and moved from Rahway to Elizabeth, New Jersey.
In 1909, after the sudden death of his son, Walter, who had been in charge of the Chicago office of the Automatic Heating Co., J.E. Heg moved his family to Chicago, where he was engaged in business. He died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. James W. Ellis, in Waukegan, Illinois, on Monday, April 6, 1914 at the age of 61. He was buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
James Edmund Heg was not only the son of a heroic Civil War Union officer and a successful businessman, he was one of the most influential movers and shakers in Geneva/Lake Geneva during the last three decades of the 19th century.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.