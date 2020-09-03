No, you do not have a "right" to not wear a face mask

It’s time for a frank discussion about masks. A raging debate is currently underway, framed largely in terms of potentially dangerous misinformation.
It was reported on the Today show Aug. 7 that we can expect the number of deaths from COVID in the U.S. to reach 300,000 by Election Day, unless we change our behavior. The same report made it clear that the only protection against the virus in lieu of effective therapeutics or a vaccine is to wear a mask. This single act, it pointed out, could save as many as 70,000 lives.
The weekly COVID death toll stands at 8,500. An increase of 36% over the previous seven-day period. To date we have lost 166,000 lives, with 22 states recording increases in fatalities, two weeks straight. The U.S. has documented more than 5 million COVID infections thus far. And the only preventive measures we have to combat this terrible onslaught is the mask, along with social distancing and hand washing.
Make no mistake, COVID does not care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, which ethnic group you belong to, what part of the country you’re from, or anything else. It will kill you just the same. COVID is not the sniffles, and it is not the flu. It is a worldwide plague of epic proportion that has killed hundreds of thousands, infected millions upon millions, and as Dr. Deborah Birx of the Coronavirus Task Force emphasized, “is extraordinarily widespread.” Showing absolutely no sign of losing any of its lethal virulence.
One other thing that COVID brutally ignores in its search for victims is the meaningless claim by some that they have a right to ignore science and data by refusing to wear a mask. COVID has proven itself relentlessly indifferent to those who continue to embrace denial.
One person dies in the U.S. every 77 seconds. On average, that means eight people will be dead before you finish reading this article.
And more than 1,000 will die before the end of the day.
Understand this: No right is absolute. None. Rights are conditional. The exercise of individual liberties depend upon whether or not they jeopardize the health, safety and general welfare of society. No one has the right to spread a lethal virus. No one has the freedom to kill their friends, neighbors or loved ones. Including those 250,000 super-spreading bikers in Sturgis, South Dakota.
There is nothing in the Bill of Rights that says you can become a “clear and present danger” to others. For example, the First Amendment guarantee of free speech does not extend to anyone who “falsely hollers FIRE in a crowded theater.”
Wisconsin is only the latest of 32 states to issue a mask mandate. For good reason. It saves lives.
As an ER doctor from Texas interviewed on morning TV put it: “I am fighting two wars. One, against the virus and the other, against stupidity. I am guardedly optimistic about the first, but much less so about the second.”
There are only three types of people who don’t understand the need for wearing a mask. One is spending their first day on the planet, another insists that the sun and all heavenly bodies orbit the earth, while the last is convinced the best way to rid patients of their evil humors is to open their veins and bleed them.
A case in point is State Sen. Steve Nass, who has petitioned his colleagues to come back into session and pass a law repealing Governor Tony Evers’ emergency mask mandate. Senator Nass represents Whitewater among his constituents. And this same city required the wearing of masks before the governor ordered it.
The senator is not only oblivious to a deadly virus, he has blatantly ignored the needs and safety of those who elected him. Proof that there’s nothing new in politics.
The senator is plainly incapable of recognizing a deadly pandemic, or the difference between so-called overreach and the imperative for life-saving outreach.
Gordon Ammon, a longtime lakes area resident, has written a book entitled “State of the Union: Observations on American Life.”
