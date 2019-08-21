On Aug. 8, Wayne LaPierre of the National Rifle Association said that his organization “opposes any legislation that unfairly infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens.”
He went on to argue that there were no regulations, either currently in force or being considered, that would have prevented the gun violence in California, Texas and Ohio. Including more stringent background checks and red-flag legislation.
In fact, Mr. LaPierre claimed that “any proposals being discussed would make millions of Americans less safe and less able to defend themselves.”
This is yet another example of the NRA’s “deaf dumb and-blind” syndrome. Obviously, the question for Mr. LaPierre is this: If we are to accept the unconditional right of citizens to own and brandish deadly weapons, then just exactly what were the rights of those 34 law-abiding citizens killed in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton? And the other 36 maimed by high-powered rifles?
At one time in this country, we claimed that each and every person was endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights. The most sacred of which was life.
Clearly the right to life is fundamental to our democracy. And it extends to each and every citizen. Absolutely irrespective of whether they choose to own a lethal weapon or not.
The reference to “law-abiding citizens” is in no way restricted to gun ownership, membership in the NRA, or allegiance to the Second Amendment.
The amendment doesn’t come first; the sanctity of human life does.
To the NRA and those who parrot their rhetoric that there are no restrictions that can possibly save a life lost to gun violence, consider this: Thirty-three hundred years ago, according to tradition, Moses came down from Mount Sinai carrying two tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments. Written by the hand of the Almighty.
The sixth of these reads “Thou shalt not commit murder.” Murder being defined as any premeditated act that results in the taking of a human life.
For more than three millenia, murder has never ceased. It continues to occur, regardless of how much we abhor and reject its terrible consequences.
If we follow the twisted logic of the NRA, we’d point out that since there is no way to stop this heinous act, we should simply accept it, eliminate law enforcement, beat our plowshares back into swords, and resort to vigilantism.
Title 18 of the United States Code identifies federal crimes and outlines criminal procedures for addressing them. Chapter 51 of this Code specifically considers Homicide, in Sections 1111-1122.
Even though people have had to endure premeditated murder, civilized societies have never stopped trying to confront and curb it. And they have done this regardless of the fact that Chapter 51 has never succeeded in eliminating it from the human condition.
The answer to controlling gun violence will not be found in one simple or single solution. But what we can do is keep trying to seek any and all measures that promise to limit the blood-soaked carnage of mass shootings. And unlike the NRA, never turn our backs on the hundreds and thousands of innocent men, women and children who have been savaged by gun violence.
The alternative? Get a bullet-resistant backpack for your kids and put a “Saturday Night Special” in their lunch boxes.