Opinion: A public health crisis is no time for partisan games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

On April 4 and 7, Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the legislature to discuss COVID-19.

Sadly, both times, the Legislature just gaveled in and out, with no discussion.

Meanwhile, the Evers administration proceeded with the “Badger Bounce Back Plan” and “Safer At Home” orders, implementing metrics based on Vice President Mike Pence’s White House COVID Task Force.

In response, the Republican-led legislature filed a costly lawsuit at taxpayer expense.

When the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that “Safer At Home” was unconstitutional because of a technicality on the word “order” vs. “rule,” all protections were immediately removed — just 13 days before “Safer At Home” would expire. With no legislative plan, chaos ensued among businesses, local government and residents.

State Rep. Tyler August is encouraging business choice on implementation of CDC guidelines and boasting about the Supreme Court decision as COVID-19 cases and deaths increase daily in his district and progress metrics deteriorate.