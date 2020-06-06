Opinion: A public health crisis is no time for partisan games

On April 4 and 7, Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the legislature to discuss COVID-19.
Sadly, both times, the Legislature just gaveled in and out, with no discussion.
Meanwhile, the Evers administration proceeded with the “Badger Bounce Back Plan” and “Safer At Home” orders, implementing metrics based on Vice President Mike Pence’s White House COVID Task Force.
In response, the Republican-led legislature filed a costly lawsuit at taxpayer expense.
When the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that “Safer At Home” was unconstitutional because of a technicality on the word “order” vs. “rule,” all protections were immediately removed — just 13 days before “Safer At Home” would expire. With no legislative plan, chaos ensued among businesses, local government and residents.
State Rep. Tyler August is encouraging business choice on implementation of CDC guidelines and boasting about the Supreme Court decision as COVID-19 cases and deaths increase daily in his district and progress metrics deteriorate.
Of concern is the fact that the Rulemaking Committee — not a health committee — must approve any new pandemic orders and that Republican-leadership has bullied Gov. Evers into withdrawing state rules for COVID-19. This action is pushing prevention efforts — and costs — to local governments.
Partisan tactics should be set aside, and a stronger, better infrastructure with the capability of good data collection and processes for quickly responding to disease outbreaks developed. We need leaders proposing ways to improve Wisconsin’s public health preparedness, implement lessons learned, improve the unemployment filing process, and educate/assist businesses as they reopen.
Please continue to social distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask.
Katherine Gaulke, a Delavan town supervisor, plans to run as a Democrat in November to represent the 32nd Assembly District in the Wisconsin Legislature.
