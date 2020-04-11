Opinion: Biden an effective leader who can stop reckless Trump

Biden ranks as the 47th most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate among the 250 who served at least 10 months between 1993-2018, according to an elaborate and nonpartisan analysis by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. Sanders, in sharp contrast, ranks nearly dead last: 247th out of 250 senators.

Sanders calls himself a “democratic socialist,” which won’t play well with most voters. He stubbornly pushes for a progressive, ideological wish list to the detriment of real progress that most Americans can benefit from and accept.

Biden has proven a much more effective leader. Rather than working on the fringe of the Senate, as Sanders does, Biden tries to get things done, often in the sensible center of American politics.

Biden has his flaws. He’s a career politician and sometimes misspeaks. Yet his performance is far better than Trump, who regularly voices his ignorance, disparages the advice of experts and his own advisers, and blatantly lies or makes stuff up.

Trump’s presidency has been a failure. Biden shows much more promise to lead the nation with dignity, thoughtfulness and compromise. Biden will do a much better job of pulling the nation together during these difficult times, and conveying American values around the globe to promote democracy and human rights.