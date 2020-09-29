Opinion: Caregiver in trouble after contracting coronavirus

We moved on to discussing her budget. She shared with me her income from before the virus, and she had been getting by sufficiently. Since the virus began, some of her clients canceled their service in fear of being exposed. That initial reduction in her income had been difficult, as she then was adding in the extra expense of PPE and disinfectants at the same time.

She showed me the reduction in her income for several months before she became ill herself. Then her income came to a stop. Most of her clients pay her weekly for the services she provides. She had been too sick to apply for unemployment, and when she finally tried, she was declined. She showed me the savings she had and the expenses she had paid with it. She now had only $100 in her account, and that was without paying her already substantially overdue utilities or her upcoming car payment and rent.

It was very stressful for this woman as we went over her expenses.

She said: “I have been alone for a long time, and never had to ask anyone for help before. In fact, I am the person people turn to for help with their senior parents or disabled family members. It is hard for me to be the one asking for help.”