Opinion: Chicago influence linked to Lake Geneva's past — and future

During the 1960s, ‘70s and later, other changes in Lake Geneva would occur. The vacant, deteriorating Oakwood Sanitarium on the north side of Main Street on Catholic Hill would be demolished, and the Havenwood Condos and Apartments would be built on the Oakwood grounds.

In 1970, the historic Geneva Hotel would be torn down and the high-rise Geneva Towers would be constructed on the site north of the lake’s outlet where the Geneva Hotel had been located. Before the Geneva Hotel was built in 1911, the Whiting House, the first resort hotel in Lake Geneva, was located on that site.

At the northwest corner of the city, the Edgewood Hills subdivision would be developed on and around two large hills — Beginner’s Hill and Devil’s Hill — down which we used to ride our sleds and toboggans.

These developments presaged a large growth in the size of the city of Lake Geneva, particularly at its periphery on the east, southeast, and west sides of the city. No longer would Lake Geneva be the compact city that it had been. A number of the summer estates of wealthy Chicagoans and others on the shores of Geneva Lake would be divided, and subdivisions would be built on them, including the Geneva Bay Estates, Vista del Lago, and the Ceylon Court estate, which had been owned by members of the Maytag family of washing-machine fame.