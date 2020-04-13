Opinion: Chicago influence linked to Lake Geneva's past — and future

Never before have I seen the streets of Lake Geneva so deserted as they have been these last two weeks, not even during World War II when many of the young residents were in the Army, Navy and Marines and few tourists came to Lake Geneva during the summers.
On Main Street and Wrigley Drive, there are plenty of parking spaces available. Few cars pass our house on Maxwell Street, but more people seem to be walking past the house exercising themselves and their dogs.
Not having access to the sources for my historical research, I am compelled to reach back into my memory for events and developments in Lake Geneva that occurred during the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s that warrant mention, and to speculate about the future of Lake Geneva.
In previous columns that I wrote during these coronavirus plague times, I recounted what I considered to be the 10 most significant events or developments that occurred in Lake Geneva during the 19th century and the 10 most significant events or developments that occurred in Lake Geneva during the past 75 years. Accordingly, in this column, I will discuss the changes that have occurred in Lake Geneva since the late 1940s, and ponder the future of Lake Geneva during the next decade and beyond.
As I was growing up during the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, Lake Geneva was a very compact city. There had been no major changes in the geographical size of Lake Geneva since the Columbian Addition to the city was platted in 1893, north and northwest of the Pioneer Cemetery, comprising Park Row, Pleasant Street, and Clover Street.
The ensuing half century of non-growth ended with the development of the Manor subdivision along the lakeshore south of Main Street. Many of the city’s doctors, lawyers, and other professionals would come to live in the Manor.
The next major change in the city occurred during the early 1950s when Clark Habecker developed the Sturwood subdivision west of Elmwood Avenue in what had formerly been a cow pasture owned by Buckingham Sturges, one of the three wealthy Sturges brothers from Chicago who had summer homes in Lake Geneva — the other two being George Sturges, whose estate on the shore of Geneva Lake was “Snug Harbor” (today’s Covenant Harbor), and Shelton Sturges, whose estate included the land that became the Manor subdivision. Buckingham Sturges’ home still exists in Sturwood.
Some time after Clark Habecker developed Sturwood (Linda Lane in Sturwood is named after his granddaughter, Linda Bailey Bolini, who still lives in Lake Geneva), the swamp roughly south of Wisconsin Street and north of Main Street between Elmwood Avenue and Maxwell Street was drained and condos and apartment buildings were constructed there. As a young kid, I used to frequently venture into the swamp. It was there that I heard Gary Gygax and his friend Tom Keough discussing what they would eventually develop into the “Dungeons and Dragons” game. Wisconsin Street was extended west across Elmwood Avenue to connect with Miller Road in Sturwood.
During the 1960s, ‘70s and later, other changes in Lake Geneva would occur. The vacant, deteriorating Oakwood Sanitarium on the north side of Main Street on Catholic Hill would be demolished, and the Havenwood Condos and Apartments would be built on the Oakwood grounds.
In 1970, the historic Geneva Hotel would be torn down and the high-rise Geneva Towers would be constructed on the site north of the lake’s outlet where the Geneva Hotel had been located. Before the Geneva Hotel was built in 1911, the Whiting House, the first resort hotel in Lake Geneva, was located on that site.
At the northwest corner of the city, the Edgewood Hills subdivision would be developed on and around two large hills — Beginner’s Hill and Devil’s Hill — down which we used to ride our sleds and toboggans.
These developments presaged a large growth in the size of the city of Lake Geneva, particularly at its periphery on the east, southeast, and west sides of the city. No longer would Lake Geneva be the compact city that it had been. A number of the summer estates of wealthy Chicagoans and others on the shores of Geneva Lake would be divided, and subdivisions would be built on them, including the Geneva Bay Estates, Vista del Lago, and the Ceylon Court estate, which had been owned by members of the Maytag family of washing-machine fame.
On a hilly pasture on the north side of the city, the Stone Ridge subdivision would be built. The growth of the city of Lake Geneva would be slowed somewhat by the recession of 2008, but since then has continued unabated including the Symphony Bay subdivision on the city’s southeast side. And the construction of the four-lane U.S. Highway 12 bypass around the east side of the city would spur the erection of big box stores on Edwards Boulevard such as Walmart, the extension of Edwards Boulevard north to Sheridan Springs Road, and the opening of the Geneva Square shopping center.
What does the future have in store for Lake Geneva?
Most likely, we will see a continuation of the construction of peripheral subdivisions. The Symphony Bay subdivision at the southeast side of the city will expand. The Edgewood Hills subdivision on the northwest side of the city will finally be completed. And the massive new Shodeen subdivision on the Center Street hill north of the Stone Ridge subdivision will be completed, vastly expanding Lake Geneva’s built environment.
Why will this be happening? Very simply put, Lake Geneva is a very desirable place to live, primarily because of its location on one of the most beautiful lakes in the world and because of its proximity to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs.
Two other trends in the central core of Lake Geneva will also most likely continue. Many houses in the central core of the city have become rental rather than owner-occupied homes, and many homes in the core center of the city are now owned by full-time residents of the Chicago suburbs who use them as weekend and summer retreats.
Of course, there are still many unanswered questions as to what the future holds in Lake Geneva, such as what will be the ultimate disposition of the former Hillmoor Golf Course, and whether a rail connection between Lake Geneva and Chicago will be restored. If it is, the new rail line would probably run south of Lake Geneva along Highway 120 to connect with the Metra Line that runs through Fox Lake to Chicago rather than run along the former rail line through Pell Lake, Genoa City, Richmond, Ringwood, and McHenry to Chicago.
Whatever the future holds for Lake Geneva, it will be in the context of the fact that Lake Geneva falls within the social, economic, and cultural shed of Chicago, as it always has, and its future will be largely determined by that fact.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
