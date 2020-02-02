Opinion: Churches must act to protect worshipers from gun violence

We want to believe that, as Americans exercising our freedom of religion, we would be safe in our houses of worship, no matter the religion. Sadly, in recent years we have learned that, no matter your religion, that safety is not assured.
Larry White, a longtime master martial-arts instructor for the Racine YMCA, is a member of Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Grace, which typically draws about 600 people on a Sunday, has had a church safety team for about 10 to 15 years, White said.
Not long after the Sikh temple shootings in Oak Creek in 2012, in which six people were killed, there were incidents at Grace involving a young man who had to be asked to leave several times because he was trying to lure girls outside at night, White said. Finally, he was told not to come back.
“And my question was: Where did he go?” White said.
As a result, Grace started a church email network so other churches could be informed if someone was kicked out at any of them, he said: “So, that’s how we started the Racine Area Church Safety Network.”
RACSN is “an assembly of people from different churches around the Racine area to help one another prepare for emergency situations,” the group’s brochure states. The organization will help any church start a security/safety team or help existing ones become even better prepared.
Such an emergency arose at a church in Texas over the holidays.
It is heartbreaking that two men died during services on Dec. 29 at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. But members of that congregation said that even more of the 242 people in the sanctuary that morning would have been killed or wounded were it not for the decisive action of the church, the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram reported.
Mark Payne, who teaches at Elite Handgun Academy in Dallas and has law enforcement experience, said the video taken during the church’s worship service showed skill and awareness among the church’s security team. The team’s quick response likely saved dozens of lives, he said.
“The thing took like 6 seconds, so that was pretty impressive,” Payne said. “They did a good job.”
The quick draw and accurate shot by Jack Wilson, the security team member who killed the gunman, was impressive under the stress of the situation, Payne said. According to Wilson’s Facebook page, Wilson worked at On Target Firearms Training Academy in Fort Worth.
Bryan Proctor, a handgun instructor who teaches security classes at Go Strapped in Fort Worth, agreed that Wilson’s reaction time and accuracy were impressive. Proctor, a retired police officer with 20 years of experience, said: “That’s an amazing reaction time, and the only way you’re going to get that done is if your positioning is right, your reaction time is correct and your situational awareness is on point.”
Payne said the shooting showed the importance of carrying a gun in a place that is easily accessible to its owner. He said proper training and practice in drawing a firearm is an important part of carrying one.
In other words, it’s not enough to be a good guy with a gun. Security team members must also be good guys who are well-trained and have high-level marksmanship.
We encourage local parishes and congregations to explore and implement ways to keep their fellow worshipers safe. But we also encourage them to make sure those entrusted with membership in the security ministry are held to the highest standard.
This editorial is reprinted with permission from the Racine Journal Times.