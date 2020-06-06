Opinion: Court action puts Wisconsin back on the path to liberty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the unconstitutional actions taken by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration, which had extended the “Safer At Home” order. All businesses can reopen immediately unless there is a local health department order prohibiting it.

In response to the action by the Supreme Court, State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, released the following statement:

“I was thrilled by the ruling issued by the Supreme Court today. It was clear that the actions taken by Gov. Evers’ administration were unconstitutional and had to be checked.

“Our state and citizens deserve their voice to be heard. As a legislator, it was extremely frustrating to see my constituents’ voice be silenced by the unilateral actions taken by this governor. The lockdown has taken an unbelievable toll on our state’s economy, small businesses, and families.

“It is time for Wisconsin to be open for business once again. I believe business owners can safely reopen using the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control.