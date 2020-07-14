Opinion: Elderly couple stuck in deteriorating home

Last week we shared all the good works we completed together, thanks to all of you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge. The donors of this matching grant were so moved by how their donation made a difference in the lives of the poverty stricken in our community that they have offered a new matching grant opportunity.
The COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Matching Challenge began this week. We are grateful and appreciative beyond words for the assistance this new matching grant opportunity will provide for the poverty stricken in our communities. As this virus continues to wreak havoc on our community’s health, jobs and well-being, we will be able to continue to be there to help our neighbors through these difficult times.
Dear W.C.,
I am writing to see if you can help my elderly neighbors. The home they are living in is very rundown, and I know the husband is struggling due to his health. Both the husband and wife had COVID-19 in May, and she recovered fully. He was in the hospital for several weeks and continues to slowly recover at home.
I have been dropping off groceries outside for them, and when I was up close to their house, I noticed all the damage. They have a sagging roof, and I could smell mold. The few times I talked to the wife outside, she did not say much. I asked if they needed help, and she began to cry.
I have never felt so helpless until I thought of The Time is Now to Help. I told her I would write in her behalf, and she was very grateful. I have included her phone number and some pictures, so you can see the home for yourself.
Dear Readers,
It is situations like this that make our charity work even more difficult during a pandemic. In the past, I would have gone right to their door and looked at the damage for myself. Now, I would need to rely on the expertise of contractors who specialize in these types of assistance. After a short conversation with the caring neighbor, I would contact the wife to see how they were managing in other areas, in addition to the home repairs that were needed.
I called the elderly woman, and we talked for a very long time. The first thing I asked was how her husband was doing since his release from the hospital. She shared with me they did not know where they had been exposed, as the only trips out of the home had been for a doctor’s visit and to the grocery store. She admitted her husband had not worn a mask, as he complained he had trouble breathing through it. Now she says he wishes he had worn a mask every time he left the house, after everything he has been through.
She said, “We both know it is a blessing at our age to even have survived.”
After four weeks in the hospital, her husband tested negative and came home very weak. The hospital would not release him until he tested negative several times. The wife told me how he continues to recover still, and does not have the strength yet to do any household chores or repairs.
That was the perfect time for me to bring up the condition of their home and the repairs that would be needed. I asked the elderly woman to send me pictures of specific areas in the home that she mentioned needed work. I now had photos of both the outside that the neighbor had sent, and the inside photos from the wife. I saw water damage and appliances that did not work. The wife told me how their dryer was broken and she had been carrying out all of their laundry to hang on the line.
At her age and with the amount of laundry she had been doing during her husband’s illness, she told me it had to be very difficult for her. After she showed me a picture of the ancient dryer, I approved them for a new dryer. The water damage would have to be assessed by one of the contractors we work with.
I told the senior woman that we would need to go over their budget and present financial condition. She admitted to having difficulty keeping up with their utility bills, after having to pay hospital co-pays, paying for a home repair from a disreputable contractor who had left the job undone, and she also mentioned the increase in food prices.
The neighbor had told me how the woman had been giving her a smaller list every time she shopped for them, and the last time the senior woman had told her she did not need anything from the store. The neighbor knew this could not be true, as they had hardly gotten any food from her the previous week either. I learned the kind neighbor had dropped off a big pot of chicken soup, and when I asked the senior woman about that, she began to cry, admitting it had been all they had to eat for several days.
When I hear stories like this, it breaks my heart. Thank God for the neighbor who had noticed this time, but what about the many senior citizens who have no one to help out, and go unnoticed? Knowing this is going on throughout our communities behind closed doors is what haunts me and spurs me on to help even more people every day.
I asked more questions about the roof repair that had not been completed on their home. The senior woman had been coerced into paying for the whole job up front, and these funds had come out of their daily living expenses. She had done this while her husband was in the hospital, as she hoped to have it repaired before he came home. I told the woman I would contact the contractor in her behalf and make sure he finished the repair properly. This expense had caused them to go hungry and go through much stress over the past month.
After reviewing their tight budget, I saw they could continue to live in their home safely if the necessary repairs were made. I would send someone to her home to complete several repairs I had noted in her photos. These repairs would remove the mold and water damage from their bedroom ceiling.
The senior woman continued to cry as I told her about all of you and how your donations would make all these repairs possible. When she could finally speak, she said, “I will say many prayers of gratitude for The Time is Now and all those wonderful people who are helping us.”
When speaking to this woman, I could hear the depression in her voice. These strange times we are all going through are especially difficult for our senior citizens and those who live alone. I asked about any children or grandchildren, and the woman shared they had a son who had passed away 20 years ago. They had two adult grandchildren, but they lived out of state and rarely visited.
As I write this, I encourage children and grandchildren everywhere to make an effort to write, text or call their senior parents and grandparents, especially now. I know it would lift the spirits of this senior woman to hear from them. The senior woman and I spoke about keeping a positive attitude and how important it is for your health. She promised me she would work hard to improve her outlook, and she knew it would help her husband to have her be more positive around him.
The senior woman complained about how hot it has been, and how they had been trying to cut back on their utilities in hopes of not being disconnected. I knew this to mean they had not been using their air-conditioning, even with her husband’s ill health and the unseasonably high temperature we had been having. I told the senior woman we would be bringing their utilities up to date and paying some into the future, if she promised she would keep their air-conditioning on for their health. She promised she would do this, and again she cried tears of gratitude.
The final help we provided was grocery gift cards for her to use for her food and toiletry needs. Again, I made her promise she would use these cards and fill her refrigerator with healthy foods. She again promised she would do this. I told her the neighbor was on standby, as they had told me during our brief phone conversation that they would make a special trip that night. She said she would write her list now. I was grateful to have the caring neighbor willing to help this senior couple.
I told the woman I would be having a volunteer drop off her assistance right away, so she could get her food and get her utilities paid before they were disconnected. I also told her I would be immediately contacting the roofer who had not completed the repair, to make sure he finished the job he was paid for. I would be ordering a new dryer to be installed and have the old dryer hauled away. A contractor would be coming there to provide a quote for the repairs needed.
The elderly woman seemed overwhelmed by everything, but I told her not to worry; we would keep track of it all for her. She was so grateful again for our help.
The following week, the roofer was back, and this time he repaired their roof properly after I threatened to contact the authorities. When I was done with our conversation, he apologized profusely and admitted he had made a poor decision.
One of our trusted contractors was able to make the repairs inside and remove all the water damage. The new dryer was delivered, and no longer did the senior woman have to carry heavy loads of laundry outdoors to hang. The elderly husband and wife have enough food and toiletries to live healthy and hunger-free. Their utilities are on and paid, so they will be able to keep their air-conditioning on during these hot days of summer.
The husband’s health is improving now, and he credits that to his wife’s new positive attitude and all of us at The Time is Now to Help. Thank you for dramatically improving the lives of this senior couple and many more people in our communities every day.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge, every donation will be matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. We will continue to provide our caring assistance, thanks to your support. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!