Opinion: Elderly couple stuck in deteriorating home

The final help we provided was grocery gift cards for her to use for her food and toiletry needs. Again, I made her promise she would use these cards and fill her refrigerator with healthy foods. She again promised she would do this. I told her the neighbor was on standby, as they had told me during our brief phone conversation that they would make a special trip that night. She said she would write her list now. I was grateful to have the caring neighbor willing to help this senior couple.

I told the woman I would be having a volunteer drop off her assistance right away, so she could get her food and get her utilities paid before they were disconnected. I also told her I would be immediately contacting the roofer who had not completed the repair, to make sure he finished the job he was paid for. I would be ordering a new dryer to be installed and have the old dryer hauled away. A contractor would be coming there to provide a quote for the repairs needed.

The elderly woman seemed overwhelmed by everything, but I told her not to worry; we would keep track of it all for her. She was so grateful again for our help.

The following week, the roofer was back, and this time he repaired their roof properly after I threatened to contact the authorities. When I was done with our conversation, he apologized profusely and admitted he had made a poor decision.