Opinion: Elderly woman victimized by abusive family

Dear W.C.,
My niece and her boyfriend moved in with me over the summer when they became homeless. I am a senior citizen, and I live in a mobile home that needs some work, so I thought they might be able to help me make some of the repairs. My niece and her boyfriend promised to do all the repairs in exchange for letting them live with me.
I gave him money for the materials, yet the repairs either never got done or were done incorrectly. He did not fix any of the things properly. Whenever I asked for receipts, he said he lost them. Three weeks ago, my niece and her boyfriend moved out in the middle of the night, taking my food, what little cash I had left after giving it to him for supplies, and my few items around the place that were worth something.
I thought they both were using drugs, and had accused them of it the day they left. I must have been right about that, for them to sneak out and steal from me. I am so disheartened that my only family I have left would do this to me. I do not have enough money to do these repairs properly, and I had to skip paying my lot rent and utilities this month so I will have enough money for food and my prescriptions.
I have always been so careful, but I never expected this from my niece. Now, I feel like a fool.
Dear Readers,
Even during a pandemic, our senior citizens are vulnerable to scam artists. It is especially hurtful when it is a family member who is the perpetrator. Most likely, drugs were involved for this senior woman’s niece to take advantage of her in such a way.
I called the senior woman, and the first thing I noticed in our conversation was not the anger I expected, but the overwhelming sadness over how this woman’s niece had not seemed to care about her well being. Once we had made our introductions over the phone, she almost immediately began to cry as she shared her continued disbelief over being taken advantage of.
I listened while she told me the story.
The senior woman told me about how she had raised her niece from the age of eight, when her sister had died at a young age. She said: “Just like my sister, my niece was always head strong and getting into trouble, but I prayed she would not end up like my sister.”
She had not changed, though, as she went from being a troubled teen to being a troubled adult. The senior woman told me how she thought she had finally changed, especially when the niece and her boyfriend had started to come around more often. They had occasionally borrowed money that they never repaid, straining the senior woman’s tight budget, but she told me they always made her feel sorry for them.
The senior woman told me how her niece and the boyfriend had shown up at her door late one night with bags in hand, not really giving her a chance to say no when they said they were homeless. She soon learned her niece had not changed, and her boyfriend was even worse.
The niece had refused to leave and used the excuse of the virus to not go to work. Her boyfriend, too, never seemed to work and did not contribute to the household expenses of food or the increased utility bills.
The senior woman did not know what to do to get them to go to work and help her. When she told them she could not support them anymore, they just ignored her.
When she began to notice the few repairs he made were not proper, she brought this to the boyfriend’s attention. The senior woman said she asked to see receipts for all the materials she had supposedly paid for, but he could not produce them. She knew then they had most likely used the money she had given him not to buy the materials needed for the repairs, but to buy drugs instead.
After she confronted them, the senior woman said they had become hostile towards her, and she was so afraid she had locked herself in her room. The next morning, when she thought they were asleep, she finally came out of her room only to find they were gone, along with her money and belongings. The senior woman cried again as she shared how ashamed and alone she felt.
“My niece is the last living person in my family, and even with all her faults, I loved her. Now I know I am all alone, because I will never trust her in my life again.”
I tried to comfort the woman, letting her know she is not the only senior citizen that has been taken advantage of by family members and friends. Sadly enough, it happens more often than people know.
When the senior woman finally stopped crying, I began to ask her questions about the present state of her finances. Did she have enough food to eat right now? How far behind was she in lot rent, utilities and other bills? What repairs needed to be made to her mobile home? One by one, we went through each question.
Her immediate food situation was very insecure. She was living on canned goods and a few frozen items the niece had not bothered to take. I texted a volunteer her address and a quick list of food needed. They replied and said they were available to go very soon. I also added grocery gift cards to the senior woman’s beginning list of assistance.
We went over her bills one by one, and I told the woman we would be paying her overdue lot rent and utilities so she would not fall further and further behind. It can be like an unstoppable chain of events as bills go unpaid and late fees add to the balance owed. Soon it becomes an insurmountable bill that most people can never catch up on.
The senior woman told me about the list of repairs she had given her niece and boyfriend. They were common repairs that mobile homes often need. I asked her to send me a few pictures of the interior so I could be sure the mobile home was worth fixing. The senior woman told me about the notices she had received from the association, as the boyfriend had not done any of the jobs she had given him. The senior woman said: “He knew it was hard for me to go out front and look at the work I had asked him to do, so he just didn’t do it. I would never have known he didn’t do the work if they hadn’t sent me another notice.”
Again, she added, “I feel so foolish.”
I reassured her she was not foolish, and it is her niece and her boyfriend who should be feeling shame, but we both knew due to their drug habits they did not feel shame or any compassion towards the senior woman to leave her in this state.
Most of the work that was needed was outside, so it would be possible to have someone do the repairs that were needed to get her through the winter. The few indoor repairs could be done once the pandemic is hopefully behind us; they were not necessary to get her through the winter. I told the senior woman I could send over a handyman to complete these tasks, and she was surprised to hear this. She tearfully shared her gratitude for offering to get these repairs done, saying: “I knew I could not afford to pay for these repairs again. I did not know how I would get them done. I cannot believe you are able to do this for me.”
I reminded her that is was not just me who was making her assistance possible. I told her about how our charity is supported by generous and compassionate donors, and how every penny of these contributions are used to provide poverty relief. She was even more grateful when she heard there were many people who cared that she has food and is in safe shelter. She again cried and said: “I thought I had no one left who cared about me. Now I realize I am not alone in this community, thanks to The Time is Now.”
It is so hard hearing about the loneliness especially our senior citizen clients are going through right now. For years, our assistance was accompanied usually with a hug and a visit or two. I know this is what this senior woman needed, in addition to the home repairs and financial assistance. For now, these things, along with my reassurances that she was cared about, would have to be enough to get her through this difficult time. Just letting her know she was not alone and there are many people who care about her helped to raise her spirits.
An hour and a half into our phone conversation, the senior woman said there was a knock on her door, and I listened as she opened the door to find what I hoped were several bags of food. I could hear her shout to someone, “Thank you.”
I then listened as she exclaimed over the items she was unpacking. When she came back on the phone, she again was sharing her gratitude for the assistance we were providing. I told her how we would proceed with her assistance, an envelope with checks would be sent to her in the next day or so, and the handyman would be coming by to check on the repairs that were needed. I then said, “It is time for me to let you eat and enjoy the rest of your evening.“
The senior woman said: “This will be the best evening I have had in a long, long time.”
Over the next week, the handyman stopped by several times and then gave me the report of what he had found. The boyfriend had caused some additional damage that he said he could repair. This repair work was done at a great discount, but most importantly, it was done correctly. In addition to the checks we provided for her assistance, we also provided a new bed after we learned in further conversation how she had been sleeping in a chair due to the poor condition of her mattress. The volunteer also offered to pick up groceries weekly for the senior woman, as she learned she struggled to get to the store and the additional risk involved due to her age and medical conditions.
The senior woman told me how she always enjoyed the nice letter the volunteer included with her food and her weekly phone calls. They had a blossoming friendship at a time when new friendships are hard to cultivate.
Thanks to your support, this senior woman will not have to endure the suffering and stress of being unable to pay bills or repair her home. She will be able to live safely and independently, even after being taken advantage of, thanks to all of you.
Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to provide poverty relief and much more this year in our communities. We are working hard daily to provide a helping hand to good people in need. We will all get through this together.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
