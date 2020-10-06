Opinion: Elderly woman victimized by abusive family

It is so hard hearing about the loneliness especially our senior citizen clients are going through right now. For years, our assistance was accompanied usually with a hug and a visit or two. I know this is what this senior woman needed, in addition to the home repairs and financial assistance. For now, these things, along with my reassurances that she was cared about, would have to be enough to get her through this difficult time. Just letting her know she was not alone and there are many people who care about her helped to raise her spirits.

An hour and a half into our phone conversation, the senior woman said there was a knock on her door, and I listened as she opened the door to find what I hoped were several bags of food. I could hear her shout to someone, “Thank you.”

I then listened as she exclaimed over the items she was unpacking. When she came back on the phone, she again was sharing her gratitude for the assistance we were providing. I told her how we would proceed with her assistance, an envelope with checks would be sent to her in the next day or so, and the handyman would be coming by to check on the repairs that were needed. I then said, “It is time for me to let you eat and enjoy the rest of your evening.“

The senior woman said: “This will be the best evening I have had in a long, long time.”