Opinion: Family with special-needs children reaches out for help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Dear W.C.,

My husband and I have five children with special needs. Two are our own, and we adopted the other three because we knew we could give them a loving home. I stay home and care for the children, and my husband has his own business doing home repairs and odd jobs. We have always gotten by in the past until he had to shut down his business over two months ago due to the virus.

He tried applying for the SBA grants and loans, without any response. I don’t understand why all the big companies got those, but I know of several small local businesses that tried and had the same result as my husband. He then tried to apply for unemployment, but to date has had no response. My husband wants to go back to work but we are afraid he will bring the COVID-19 virus home to the children.

It has been a very stressful and scary time for us. We are going to lose our home if we can’t make the mortgage payments, and we are behind in the payments for my husband’s work truck. I applied for food stamps, and we are finally getting those, but it is not nearly enough for seven people. I went to the food pantry last month, and that helped. I try not to go out much, because all my children would be considered high risk. They have varying disabilities and medical conditions that need regular monitoring at their physicians’ offices.