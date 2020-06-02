Opinion: Family with special-needs children reaches out for help

Dear W.C.,
My husband and I have five children with special needs. Two are our own, and we adopted the other three because we knew we could give them a loving home. I stay home and care for the children, and my husband has his own business doing home repairs and odd jobs. We have always gotten by in the past until he had to shut down his business over two months ago due to the virus.
He tried applying for the SBA grants and loans, without any response. I don’t understand why all the big companies got those, but I know of several small local businesses that tried and had the same result as my husband. He then tried to apply for unemployment, but to date has had no response. My husband wants to go back to work but we are afraid he will bring the COVID-19 virus home to the children.
It has been a very stressful and scary time for us. We are going to lose our home if we can’t make the mortgage payments, and we are behind in the payments for my husband’s work truck. I applied for food stamps, and we are finally getting those, but it is not nearly enough for seven people. I went to the food pantry last month, and that helped. I try not to go out much, because all my children would be considered high risk. They have varying disabilities and medical conditions that need regular monitoring at their physicians’ offices.
For the past month, I’ve been using tele-medicine, but one of my kids will need to go to Milwaukee soon. We just don’t even know how we will get there, if we lose my husband’s truck, because my car needs repairs and is not safe to drive for long distances. We are used to adversity and stretching a budget, but this is unlike anything we’ve seen in the past.
Dear Readers,
While the past few months have been difficult for most people, they have been especially hard on our senior citizens and those who have the extra challenge of a disability or a pre-existing condition. As Wisconsin has moved forward to being fully open for business, for some people it is too much too soon. The risks of going out into a public setting where people refuse to wear masks or social distance can be life-threatening to these vulnerable fellow creations. It is up to all of us to protect the most vulnerable in our communities from exposure to this virus.
I am continuing to pray our area does not become the next hot spot for COVID-19, as thousands of people come into our communities from surrounding cities and states this week.
The woman who wrote this letter touched upon several areas that have been a concern for many of us. First being the lack of government assistance that was provided to the small independent contractor-owned businesses. A lot of these small businesses have now closed their doors for good. What will these people do when they can once again safely open for business? Will there be enough jobs available for all of them?
My other area of concern is shortage of food for these people who have now been without any income for over two months. I have had many people tell me over the past weeks that they are skipping meals or have serious food insecurity. For those who can make it to the food pantry, it is a blessing. For those that cannot, there is a lot of suffering and hunger. We are working hard to provide food and grocery gift cards to many people during this time.
With these concerns weighing heavy on my mind, I called the mother who wrote this letter of request. She answered the phone, and after our introductions, we went right to talking about her family and their present situation.
The first thing I asked about was their present food insecurity. She confirmed they had gone through several days with inadequate food supply, and she admitted to skipping a few meals so her children would have enough. Since she began going to the food pantry, those days were less now. I asked if she needed food right now, and she said she did not, as they had enough left for a few days. I began my list of assistance by adding grocery gift cards.
I asked about the children, and she told me about each special one. Their two older children were now young adults, but still living at home due to their varying disabilities. The proud mother shared their recent accomplishments and how helpful they were with the younger children.
Two of the adopted children came from the same birth mother, and both suffered different degrees of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. The 12-year-old child had heart problems and suffered from seizures. The 10-year-old child struggled with learning disabilities and vision problems. Both of these children needed regular visits to their medical care in Milwaukee. The youngest child had physical disabilities due to birth defects and the mother had given her up at birth. This child was the most worrisome for the mother due to the COVID-19 risks to her lungs.
The mother said: “People don’t realize or don’t care that when they refuse to wear a mask, they could possible expose me and my children to a deadly virus. We have to stay home because of those people.”
I admitted that I had witnessed multiple times over the past week, seeing people out in public settings without masks.
We talked about her husband’s business and the ways he had tried to get assistance. Since he was not able to even apply for a Payroll Protection program loan before his bank ran out of funds, he had applied for unemployment, which he has still not received any response. There are many people who have fallen through the cracks just like this husband had. They just didn’t quite fit the qualifications for any of the assistance programs the government had offered. No one was prepared for the gravity of closing down every business except those deemed essential.
The mother sent me pictures of the overdue bills and other bills that affected their budget. She shared what their budget had been when her husband had worked, and now with no income. I could see they just got by each month in the past. He would need to get his business up and running again soon. The wife shared the many ways he was planning on doing this safely once he was able to get personal protection gear and disinfecting supplies. It sounded like he had a plan in place to try and get back to work soon.
I wrote down the overdue bills we would be paying to keep them from losing their home and utilities over the next two months. I told the mother we would be paying their overdue mortgage payment along with an additional month. We also would be paying their gas and electric bills that were overdue along with the overdue truck payments to ensure the husband had a vehicle to get to his job. With these bills paid and the addition of gas gift cards and grocery gift cards, this family would be able to get through until the father could safely return to work.
I asked the mother to send me a picture of her minivan. Her minivan was paid for, and while older still looked to be in good shape. They needed this vehicle when they all went somewhere together or needed to bring wheelchairs and walkers. I told the mother we would set up an appointment for her to drop off her vehicle safely to ensure they all had safe transportation to their needed medical appointments.
Until this point, the mother had been strong and I had not heard any crying, but now she began to cry. She finally said: “I never cry over anything, as I have pretty much seen it all with raising my kids. I am always the strong shoulder they can lean on when they feel overwhelmed or frustrated due to their disabilities. Somehow the generosity of others has succeeded in making me cry.”
I answered: “Crying doesn’t make you weak. It means you have a caring heart.”
We talked about The Time is Now to Help and how we have been providing assistance for over 32 years. I told her about all of you and your generosity that makes our charity even possible. The mother told me how she had never come across another charity like ours.
The mother said: “It is nice to know a lot of people care if my children go hungry or become homeless. They have truly made a difference in our lives, and I will keep them in my prayers.”
Soon, the mother said: “I have to go now. I have two kids in need of medications, and one that needs help with her home schooling. I can’t thank you enough for all the assistance you are giving us. It will save my family until we can take care of ourselves once again.”
I commended this wonderful mother for all her hard work and for taking in children with special needs. Her reply was: “Don’t thank me for that. I feel blessed to call these children my own.”
Over the coming weeks, we will see where this new normal takes us. I am hopeful we are able to see people like the husband in this letter safely return to work, once again able to support his family. I am grateful we were there for this family and many more fellow creations this week that just need to get through this crisis. We are all in this together.
Thank you to a generous donor who has provided the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge. At this time, every donation will be matched, doubling your donation. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God Bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. With each passing day, the need for assistance is greater. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and we pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois.
