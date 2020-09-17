Opinion: Good ice cream is not hard to find, once you know where to look

In Lake Geneva, I got my ice cream at Frediani’s ice cream parlor (which was located just north of the Geneva Theater on Broad Street), Arnold’s and Hammersley’s drugstores (which were located on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street), and at the Northern Mist and the Orange Hut, which were located on the west side of Williams Street where Michael Todd’s cleaners is today. During the summer, I always got root beer floats at Sherman Allen’s root beer stand (which was located on Williams Street where the Pizza Hut is today).

When I returned to Lake Geneva in 2008 after having spent 34 years working as the university archivist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, one of the first things that I did was to seek out the best sources for real ice cream (i.e. not soft serve ice cream) in the Lake Geneva area. After an extended search for such venues, I concluded that the several of the best places to obtain good ice cream in Lake Geneva were Kilwin’s in the Landmark Center at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets, Tim’s ice cream parlor — called “Scoops” — on the east side of the 100 block of Broad Street (which is only open during the summer), and an ice cream parlor called “Something Sweet” on the northeast corner of Townline Road and Wells streets, just south of the liquor store and the Chevrolet dealership, across Townline Road from the Cheese Box.