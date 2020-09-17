Opinion: Good ice cream is not hard to find, once you know where to look

I am an “ice cream freak.” I have always loved ice cream.
Growing up in Lake Geneva, I frequented the many venues where “real” ice cream was available, usually ordering ice cream sodas and on occasion chocolate malteds and ice cream sundaes (which were, by the way, invented in Wisconsin).
In Lake Geneva, I got my ice cream at Frediani’s ice cream parlor (which was located just north of the Geneva Theater on Broad Street), Arnold’s and Hammersley’s drugstores (which were located on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street), and at the Northern Mist and the Orange Hut, which were located on the west side of Williams Street where Michael Todd’s cleaners is today. During the summer, I always got root beer floats at Sherman Allen’s root beer stand (which was located on Williams Street where the Pizza Hut is today).
When I returned to Lake Geneva in 2008 after having spent 34 years working as the university archivist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, one of the first things that I did was to seek out the best sources for real ice cream (i.e. not soft serve ice cream) in the Lake Geneva area. After an extended search for such venues, I concluded that the several of the best places to obtain good ice cream in Lake Geneva were Kilwin’s in the Landmark Center at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets, Tim’s ice cream parlor — called “Scoops” — on the east side of the 100 block of Broad Street (which is only open during the summer), and an ice cream parlor called “Something Sweet” on the northeast corner of Townline Road and Wells streets, just south of the liquor store and the Chevrolet dealership, across Townline Road from the Cheese Box.
My quest for good ice cream within 30 miles of Lake Geneva led me to the following venues, which are listed in no particular order. In my opinion, the ice cream available in these venues is of equally excellent quality.
On the north side of East Troy is Lauber’s ice cream parlor, which is located in an older building just south across the tracks from the East Troy tram railroad depot. The interior of Lauber’s resembles an old fashioned drug store ice cream parlor. It is furnished with vintage items, booths, tables, and chairs from old Milwaukee area drugstores..
Closer to Lake Geneva is the Pedal & Cup in Springfield, the former Lyons railroad depot, which, under new management, is now offering “Purple Cow” ice cream on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In downtown Williams Bay is the “Dip in the Bay” ice cream parlor and the “Frosty Moose.” And on the east side of Walworth at the intersection of Highways 67 and B on its northeast corner in what looks like an old fashioned Dairy Queen building is “Meggy Moo’s.”
Further to the southwest is the “Sharon Ice Cream Shoppe” in downtown Sharon, which has excellent ice cream. North of Sharon in downtown Darien on Highway X is the “Darien Ice Cream Shoppe.” Also closer to Lake Geneva, in Elkhorn on the northeast corner of the courthouse square is the “Friends on the Square” ice cream parlor. And finally, moving further afield is “Uncle Harry’s” ice cream parlor in Waterford.
With the exceptions of ice cream available at Kilwin’s and the Pedal & Cup, most of the best-tasting ice cream in the area is the Cedar Crest brand.
To be sure, an assessment of good ice cream parlors is a subjective endeavor. I concede that I have probably overlooked some good ice cream parlors. All those that I have listed above reflect my own tastes. Readers are, of course, invited to add to my list of great ice cream parlors in the area — ones that they consider to be excellent.
Unfortunately, many of the ice cream venues that I have listed above are open only during the summer.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!