Opinion: Growing up in Lake Geneva created many rich memories

As the coronavirus plague continues to keep Lake Geneva locked down in a vice grip, life in this city is anything but normal.
The streets are deserted, and there are plenty of parking spaces available. The coronavirus has reached every community in Walworth County, according to the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department, and this presumably includes Lake Geneva.
The global impact of the coronavirus appears to be comparable to the great Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918. Moreover, it conjures up thoughts of pre-historic global catastrophes, such as when a meteorite slammed into the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, which caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, or when, during the Ice Age, great glaciers covered the northern half of Europe and North America.
On a more mundane level, the coronavirus has precluded access to the historical resources that I ordinarily rely upon when writing my historical columns. I am, therefore, compelled to reach back into the sands of time that comprise my memory for subjects to write about.
In this column and my next column, I will recount 20 events or activities that stand out in my memory of growing up in Lake Geneva in the 1940s and ‘50s.
As a young boy during the 1940s, I would walk four blocks east from my house on Maxwell Street to the east side of the 500 block of Broad Street where I would watch, fascinated, the blacksmith in his shop pull horseshoes from the blazingly hot fire of his furnace with his tongs, place them on his anvil and hammer them into shape.
Sweating, clad in a leather apron, he would meticulously hammer the horse shoes into just the right shape before, again using his tongs, he thrust them into a big bucket of cold water. Steam rose from the bucket as the horseshoes cooled. On the street outside of his shop, many tethered horses patiently waited for him to nail the shoes to their hooves.
On “Catholic Hill” just south of Main Street, Lake Geneva’s only water tower loomed over the city. My friends and I would climb up to the top of the water tower, even though it was strictly forbidden, to gaze at the city below us in the valley extending northward from the lake. To be sure, we were very frightened by the height, but the spectacular view was well worth the fear that it engendered.
Also on “Catholic Hill” in the woods on the north side of Main Street was the abandoned, decrepit Oakwood Sanitarium, its windows and doors all broken. My friends and I would enter the derelict red-brick building through a broken door and walk around exploring the building’s rooms, being very careful not to fall through broken floor boards into the basement.
As we poked around in the building, we told each other ghost stories that we had heard about what happened in the building after it got dark. It was indeed a very scary place, but the thrill of being inside the building offset the fright that accompanied our ventures.
During the summers, my friends and I eagerly awaited the arrival of the circus trains at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad depot on North Street. We would watch as the circus cars with lions and tigers in cages were unloaded from the train’s flatcars, and then follow the circus cars as they were pulled by horses south on Broad Street and then east on Dodge Street to Dunn Field.
On the high school’s football field in Dunn Field, the circus’s staff would begin to erect three circus tents, and local youths, including my friends and I, would be hired to help erect the tents. Our pay was a free ticket to attend the circus. It was hard work, driving the stakes into the ground with large wooden hammers. Long ropes would be attached to the stakes to hold up the circus tents.
When the evening finally arrived, we would be admitted to the circus, handing our free tickets to a staff member who collected them. The remainder of the evening was truly a delight, as the circus clowns made us laugh and the roar of the lions and tigers scared the wits out of us.
During the winters, we walked with our sleds and toboggans up LaSalle Street past Rudy Schlichter’s home to Beginner’s Hill and Devil’s Hill on what is today the Edgewood Hills subdivision. When we were young boys, we only rode our sleds down Beginner’s Hill, which had a gentle slope all the way to its bottom. But as we got older, we graduated to using Devil’s Hill, which had a much stepper grade and trees that we had to be careful to avoid as our sleds raced down the hill.
At the bottom of Devil’s Hill, there was a barbed wire fence that ran along the railroad tracks and we had to make sure that we could turn our sleds to the left or right to avoid running into the fence or else roll off our sleds before they reached the fence.
One day, as I stood at the top of Devil’s Hill, a boy who was sledding that day, Victor Anderson, began his run down the hill. As he neared the bottom, he didn’t turn his sled right or left or roll off of it. I screamed at him to roll off his sled, but for some reason he did not, and he hit the fence. Several of my friends and I ran down the hill to where Victor had hit the fence. As we got close to him, I saw that he had run head on into a strand of barbed wire and the wire had cut his mouth open from ear to ear. I told one of my friends to run to a house across the railroad tracks to call the fire department. I then very carefully removed the wire from Victor’s mouth. A fire department ambulance arrived a short time later and took Victor to Lakeland Hospital. When we next saw Victor, he had a long scar on his face from one ear to his mouth to his other ear.
In the spring, the carp in Geneva Lake began their run to spawn in the “crick” (which was what we called the White River). My friends and I would bring our pitchforks to Flat Iron Park and climb down into the big hole where the water from the lake’s outlet rushed into a tunnel under Center Street. We would spear the carp with our pitchforks as they raced by us in the stream that ran into the tunnel.
Today, I cannot fathom why we did this, since nobody in their right mind ate carp. I suppose that what prompted us to spear the carp was simply the thrill of doing so.
During the winters, my friends and I turned our attention to the frozen-over Geneva Lake. We would ice skate on a rink that the city had prepared on the lakeshore along the Riviera Beach. Lights on the top of the telephones poles on the hill north of the beach illuminated the skating rink in the evenings.
We would also go out onto the ice to visit the ice shanties of local fishermen. The cluster of ice shanties was called the “Fourth Ward,” since at the time there were only three wards in Lake Geneva. We would watch the people who were fishing pull fish up from the holes that they had cut in the ice.
Once or twice, I also skated all the way from Lake Geneva to Fontana, being careful to avoid the rough ice that always formed at Fairbank’s Point (today’s Geneva Bay Estates). Skating west to Fontana was very exhausting, as it was always into the wind, but skating back to Lake Geneva from Fontana was easier because the wind was at my back.
At the western end of Library Park, where the Maxwell Street pier was during the summers, we would prepare a hockey rink on the ice, piling up snow around its edges. And we would play very rough hockey games on the ice. Most of those who played hockey were members of the Lake Geneva High School football team, including the very tough Hanak brothers — the late Warren Hanak and his younger brother, John. Because I was the youngest hockey player, I was assigned to be the goalie, and I was very proud of the fact that I was able to deflect most of the pucks that were shot at the goal. Some of the players had real hockey sticks, but others, including myself, fashioned our hockey sticks out of brooms with their bristles cut off to emulate hockey sticks.
Not all of the activities that we engaged in as youths in Lake Geneva were rough and tumble affairs. When we heard the whistle of trains from Chicago approaching the city, we would rush to the railroad depot and place pennies on the tracks just before the trains arrived at the depot. As the trains departed for Williams Bay, we would retrieve the pennies that the trains had flattened, delighting in their new squashed configuration.
And, in my youth, not all of our activities in Lake Geneva occurred outdoors. We would go to Frediani’s ice cream parlor just north of the Geneva Theater where we would sip Green Rivers while sitting on the stools at the counter after we had placed a nickel in the jukebox to play a song that we all liked. Or we would go to Arnold’s or Hammersley’s drug stores on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street where we would sit on the stools at the counter, sipping cherry cokes as we gazed at the front door to see which beautiful girls were entering the drug store.
In my next column, I will recount 10 more memories that I retrieved from the mists of time buried deeply in the back of my mind.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
