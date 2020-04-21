Opinion: Growing up in Lake Geneva created many rich memories

At the bottom of Devil’s Hill, there was a barbed wire fence that ran along the railroad tracks and we had to make sure that we could turn our sleds to the left or right to avoid running into the fence or else roll off our sleds before they reached the fence.

One day, as I stood at the top of Devil’s Hill, a boy who was sledding that day, Victor Anderson, began his run down the hill. As he neared the bottom, he didn’t turn his sled right or left or roll off of it. I screamed at him to roll off his sled, but for some reason he did not, and he hit the fence. Several of my friends and I ran down the hill to where Victor had hit the fence. As we got close to him, I saw that he had run head on into a strand of barbed wire and the wire had cut his mouth open from ear to ear. I told one of my friends to run to a house across the railroad tracks to call the fire department. I then very carefully removed the wire from Victor’s mouth. A fire department ambulance arrived a short time later and took Victor to Lakeland Hospital. When we next saw Victor, he had a long scar on his face from one ear to his mouth to his other ear.