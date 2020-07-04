Opinion: History offers perspective on coronarivus

In 1918 when the Spanish Flu epidemic broke out in Lake Geneva, my grandfather was 37 years old and my grandmother was 32. After my grandmother’s sister Frances died of the Spanish Flu, my grandparents raised her son, Harry Sherman, who was 13 years old, along with his cousins, my mother, Helen, my Aunt Frances, and my Uncle Tom. My grandfather had become a plumber in 1912 and had installed plumbing in most of the homes of wealthy Chicagoans on Geneva Lake.

I have ransacked my memory for events of the same caliber as the current coronavirus pandemic that have occurred in my lifetime, and could only come up with four such events, two of which happened in 1945 just prior to my third birthday. The coronavirus is sustained, while those four events that I will recount were each confined to one day.

The first event occurred on a sunny April morning in 1945. I was playing in my sandbox adjacent to the back door of our house on Maxwell Street when I heard my mother and grandmother crying. I went inside the house to see what was making them cry. They were in our living room. I asked them what was wrong. They “shushed” me and pointed to the radio. I listened to the voice on the radio announcing that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had died.