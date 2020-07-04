Opinion: History offers perspective on coronarivus

The coronavirus pandemic continues. Never before during the almost eight decades that I have been on this planet have I experienced such a phenomenon.
My grandparents, who with my uncle Tom raised me, would occasionally talk about the great Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, especially since it had killed my grandmother’s older sister, Frances Sherman, whose family owned the Sherman Livery Stable on the east side of the 200 block of Broad Street, where the Wisconsin Southern Gas Company office was located when I was growing up.
At the time of the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, my maternal grandparents and their three children — my mother, my Aunt Frances, and my Uncle Tom — had been living for six years in a house on Maxwell Street after moving from Chicago to Lake Geneva in 1912. My grandfather, who had been born in England and grew up in Canada, had migrated to Chicago in 1900 where he became a railroad brakeman. He had met my grandmother in a railroad café in Chicago where she worked as a waitress in 1905. They had gotten married in 1906 and lived in a tenement building at 512 W. 37th Place, which is where the Chicago White Sox stadium is now.
My grandmother had been born in Springfield, Illinois, in 1886. Her grandfather, John Wilkinson Jr., had migrated from England to the United States in 1837. He was the son of the famed “Iron Master” of England, also named John Wilkinson. John Wilkinson Jr. eventually lived near Abraham Lincoln northwest of Springfield, and they had become close friends. In 1893, my grandmother’s family moved from Springfield to Chicago.
In 1918 when the Spanish Flu epidemic broke out in Lake Geneva, my grandfather was 37 years old and my grandmother was 32. After my grandmother’s sister Frances died of the Spanish Flu, my grandparents raised her son, Harry Sherman, who was 13 years old, along with his cousins, my mother, Helen, my Aunt Frances, and my Uncle Tom. My grandfather had become a plumber in 1912 and had installed plumbing in most of the homes of wealthy Chicagoans on Geneva Lake.
I have ransacked my memory for events of the same caliber as the current coronavirus pandemic that have occurred in my lifetime, and could only come up with four such events, two of which happened in 1945 just prior to my third birthday. The coronavirus is sustained, while those four events that I will recount were each confined to one day.
The first event occurred on a sunny April morning in 1945. I was playing in my sandbox adjacent to the back door of our house on Maxwell Street when I heard my mother and grandmother crying. I went inside the house to see what was making them cry. They were in our living room. I asked them what was wrong. They “shushed” me and pointed to the radio. I listened to the voice on the radio announcing that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had died.
A few weeks later in early May of 1945, on another sunny morning, I was once again playing in my sandbox next to the back door of our house when I heard my mother and grandmother yelling and screaming. I ran back into the house to find them dancing around and jumping for joy in the living room. On the radio, an announcer was telling listeners, “The war is over, the war is over.” My mother and grandmother told me that my father and my Uncle Tom would be coming home from their service in the Army very soon. My mother and grandmother were very happy. I shared in their joy, even though I wasn’t sure what it meant that the war was finally over. Sadly, six months later, in November 1945, my mother died of pneumonia.
The third event occurred 18 years later on a Friday afternoon in late November of 1963. I was a junior at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. It was a cold, snowy day. I decided to hitchhike from Madison to Minneapolis to attend the Wisconsin-Minnesota football game. I walked from the room where I was living to University Avenue and began hitchhiking.
Shortly, a car slowed down and pulled over to the side of the street. I opened the car’s passenger door, got in, and thanked the driver for picking me up. The driver told me to “shut up” and pointed to the car’s radio. I listened as a voice on the radio reported over and over again that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas, Texas.
I got a number of rides on U.S. Highway 14 as far as La Crosse, just as it had begun to get dark. It was quite cold, and snow was still falling. Shivering, I spotted a bar near the road, and went inside to get warm. The news was on the TV, and it was all about the assassination of President Kennedy. The patrons of the bar cheered and applauded at the news. I was appalled by their behavior, so I left the bar and walked for many blocks to an apartment friends of mine were living in. I spent the night with them. Watching the TV news in their apartment, I saw that the Wisconsin-Minnesota game had been cancelled because of the assassination of President Kennedy. The next morning I hitchhiked all the way to Lake Geneva, arriving at my home on Maxwell Street in the late afternoon.
By November 1963, my family in Lake Geneva had been reduced to just my grandmother and me. My grandfather had passed away in December 1957, and my Uncle Tom had died in August 1959. My grandmother died in 1966, but by then, I had gotten married and my first wife (who recently passed away) and I had a three-month-old daughter. She is now 54, and her younger sister is 50. My second daughter and her husband have two daughters, the older of whom is a sophomore at the University of California at Berkeley, and the younger one is a junior at Skyline High School in Oakland, California. They, like me, are presently riding out the coronavirus pandemic.
The fourth major event in my lifetime occurred on September 11, 2001, when four airline planes were hijacked, and two were crashed into the World Trade Center towers, demolishing them, one into the Pentagon, and the fourth was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania.
While the great Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 has been relegated to history books, people of my age probably recall the four events that I have recounted. How will the coronavirus epidemic of today be remembered? I suppose that the answer to this question will be determined by how long the pandemic lasts, how many deaths it will cause, and how much it has devastated the economy.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
