Opinion: How early developers changed the face of Lake Geneva

I have written extensively about how Lake Geneva was expanded over the past 183 years with the creation of new subdivisions. However, these subdivisions did not develop spontaneously. They were conceived and developed by individuals. This column will focus on the lives of five individuals who conceived of and developed the subdivisions (sometimes called “additions”) that expanded Lake Geneva’s physical size in the 19th century.

The first person to develop an addition to Lake Geneva when it was still the village of Geneva was Erasmus Darwin Phillips. The Phillips addition, which was located on Catholic Hill south of Main Street, was developed in 1856. Darwin Street is named after Erasmus Darwin Phillips.

E.D. Phillips was born in Savoy, Massachusetts, on May 31, 1809. He attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and studied the law in Buffalo, New York. In 1836, he moved to Milwaukee where he was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar. In Milwaukee he was engaged in real estate speculation, buying and selling land.

He moved to the village of Geneva in 1856 where he purchased 21 acres of land on Catholic Hill east of the lake’s outlet, upon which he developed the addition named after him. He passed away on Monday, Sept. 15, 1902, at the age of 83. His only daughter, Alice (Mrs. S.C.) Ford, was a prominent resident of Lake Geneva.