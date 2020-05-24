Opinion: Husband's sudden death leaves mother of three reeling

The woman had been a widow with three children the first time she contacted us in 2010. She was grief-stricken, but had been determined to raise her children on her own. After our help then with rent, utilities, food, clothing for the children and a car repair, she had been able to get a good job and accomplish her goals. I was hopeful we could help her get on her feet once more, but times now are so different than they were 10 years ago.

Once I was caught up on the lives of her three children, we moved on to talking about her recently deceased husband. Her grief was still raw and painful to listen to, as she poured out her sadness and disbelief. No matter how much you prepare yourself, it is not easy listening to someone sharing their grief. We talked about ways she could try to cope with her overwhelming grief, as she did not want to attend any grief support groups at this time.

I told her about several online grief support websites, and she promised to look into them immediately. She said: “I know I need to stop crying constantly in front of my son. He is stuck here in this house with me, and it is such a sad place right now. I need to focus on him now.”