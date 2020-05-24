Opinion: Husband's sudden death leaves mother of three reeling

Dear W.C.,
Ten years ago, you helped me when I was a recently widowed mother raising my three kids on my own. Your help got me back on my feet and inspired me to work hard for my children. Up until this virus showed up, I was doing fine.
My two older children are now grown and on their own. My youngest son is 15 and still living at home. I was working at a job I loved, and I even married a wonderful man two years ago. In March, I lost my job due to the virus, but my husband was still working until he became sick.
We thought it was just a bad headache, but it kept getting worse, and then the fevers started. My husband kept refusing to go to the hospital for two weeks, and I finally had to call an ambulance. By the time he got to the hospital, he died a day later.
I did not even get to say goodbye. My son and I had to quarantine at home for two weeks, and I could not see my other children. I never had symptoms and was not tested so I don’t know if I had it. My son had a mild case and was better quickly. I don’t know how I could not have caught it, as I was caring for both my husband for two weeks before he went to the hospital and my son.
I am behind in my rent, and I have not been able to pay the utilities or pay my car payment. I went to the food pantry when I had been waiting for my unemployment to start, to get food for my son and I. This has been like a nightmare I am never going to wake up from. I live in disbelief over what has happened to my once blessed and happy life.
Dear Readers,
As our state opens up for business, we remain cautious at The Time is Now to Help. We have heard stories from many people now affected by this virus. It is not political. It is not fake news. This is a real thing.
We understand the need to work and the desire to get back to our old normal, but we urge everyone to use caution as we enter uncharted territory over the coming months. We do not want to see even more people living in disbelief over the effects this virus has on their own families.
We provide assistance to many people who live with dangerous preexisting conditions, are immune-compromised or senior citizens. We will continue to use our safe distancing practices we have implemented to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our clients as well.
This woman’s letter highlights the reality of how the COVID-19 virus can affect a once-happy family. After looking up our previous assistance provided to this woman, and looking into her life over the past few years, we were saddened to read about her recent loss and difficult last few months. I read the husband’s obituary online and did some more research into the woman’s situation, before making what I knew would be a difficult phone call.
After a few rings, the phone was answered by the woman, and I could hear her voice go from despondent to happy to hear my voice. We reintroduced ourselves, and I soon remembered her story from the past. With the amount of people we help, I do not always remember every person helped, but some stories stand out in my mind. This had been one of them.
The woman had been a widow with three children the first time she contacted us in 2010. She was grief-stricken, but had been determined to raise her children on her own. After our help then with rent, utilities, food, clothing for the children and a car repair, she had been able to get a good job and accomplish her goals. I was hopeful we could help her get on her feet once more, but times now are so different than they were 10 years ago.
Once I was caught up on the lives of her three children, we moved on to talking about her recently deceased husband. Her grief was still raw and painful to listen to, as she poured out her sadness and disbelief. No matter how much you prepare yourself, it is not easy listening to someone sharing their grief. We talked about ways she could try to cope with her overwhelming grief, as she did not want to attend any grief support groups at this time.
I told her about several online grief support websites, and she promised to look into them immediately. She said: “I know I need to stop crying constantly in front of my son. He is stuck here in this house with me, and it is such a sad place right now. I need to focus on him now.”
We went over the woman’s bills she had sent to me for review. I gave her some advice on what she could call on and negotiate to remove late fees and interest. In this present climate, some companies are being more forgiving and understanding. I told her she needs to share her story with them so they understand the financial situation she is in. I did not want her to lose her car, as she would need that to get back to work when the time is right.
She did tell me that her boss hoped to be able to reopen and rehire employees soon. We went over her present income from her unemployment. It was not enough to pay all her bills, but would help her to be able to pay for food and other household necessities over the coming weeks until she could earn a living again.
I asked about their housing situation, and she admitted their rent was too high for her to continue to afford. She was hesitant about moving at this time, fearing being exposed to the virus again. I told her to contact me when she was ready to move, as we could help them with their first month’s rent and security deposit. The woman tried to decline the help, but I asked, “Do you have money for these saved somewhere?”
She answered: “No. I have told you everything I own and have in the bank. I just feel bad taking more help.”
I hear that often, but the assistance I offer is due to the many years I have done this, and my experience in knowing what it takes to truly get people on their feet again.
We went over the ways we were going to offer our assistance beyond just the future help with first month’s rent and security deposit. I told the woman we would be paying her overdue utilities and rent so she would be able to put new service in her name once she moves. Unless you pay off your past bills, the utility companies will not put new service in your name, and some landlords will not accept your rental applications. We also would be paying for a much-needed car repair, and providing gift cards for food and other necessities.
When I shared this with the woman, she began to cry. Once she was able to speak again, she said: “Thanks to you, I feel blessed again. I lost that feeling and my faith due to the coronavirus, but you are helping to restore it. Thank you, and God bless all those donors. I am so grateful you are still here helping people.”
The following morning, a volunteer dropped off the assistance in an envelope left on her front porch. The car repairs would be completed as soon as the woman felt comfortable going out in public again, but she vowed she would be wearing a mask at all times after what she saw the virus do to her once-healthy husband. She said: “I saw the different ways this virus affects every person who catches it. I just don’t know if I actually had it, or if I did, can I catch it again? There are just too many unanswered questions yet.”
I agree that there are many questions we all need answered before we can safely begin to return to any semblance of our lives as we knew them. For this woman, life would never be the same, as she struggled through her unexpected and unplanned loss.
Before ending our call, the woman shared with me the joy she had felt over the past few years. She wanted me to know that the help we provided 10 years ago was just the beginning of a new life for her and her children. She believed that our assistance had been the catalyst to bring her back to eventual joy and fulfillment in her life. I told her my hope was for this new assistance to provide the same catalyst to rebuild her life.
All our lives will be different going forward; nothing will be the same as before. It is up to us to choose to live with despair or with hope for the future. I am choosing to live with faith and hope.
Thank you to a generous donor who has provided a new matching grant challenge. At this time, your donation will be matched dollar for dollar by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, doubling your donation. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. With each passing day, the need for assistance is greater. Thank you to those who are caring for the sick, our first responders and the many people who risk themselves at work so we may have food and other essentials. We pray for your safety every day.
We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help. We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and we pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love, and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Family Foundation, Mark and Natalie Reno, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, The Gallo Family Fund, Scott and Joyce Forsythe, Kunes Country Auto Group, Michael and Karen Kuhl, Joyce Byers, The Dan and Donna Casey Family Foundation, The Gary and Nancy Blemel Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, Brian and Becky Pollard, Ron and Margaret Fosdick, Charles and Donna Freiberg, Beth and Jody Rendall, William and Susan Mackey, Mary Dunham, Neil and Karen Martin, Bernd and Christine Kampe, Jeff Martin, Symoens Remodeling, Charles and Barbara Taylor, Dick and Jean Honeyager, William and Leslie Leith, Ada Duffey, Bert and Kristine Briggs, Gene and Linda Krauklis, Badger Hardwoods of Wisconsin, Susan K. Russella, Donald and Anne Ogne, Bob and Ann Evans, Richard and Ann Weber, Judy Dishneau, Walter and Laverne Fredricks, Judith Donnelly, Dorothy Tookey, Bob and Millie McCormick, Denise Hubbard, John and Rita Race, Sunshine Gardeners, John and Joann Koronkiewicz, Glen and Teresa Rubach, J.N. Hackman, Stanley Roelker, William and Jean Isaacson, Tim and Laura Kolnik, Louise Habrel, Kenneth and Judy Kelley, Eric and Bonnie Erickson, Joel and Annette Hovestol, Gary and Carol Rhines, George and Karen Noldan, Mary Cucchi, Heidi Hall, Kathleen Herr, Shawna Kneipper, Jeanne Mc Donald, and Advocate Aurora Give Well Campaign.
Memorials: Ronald and Carolyn Bloch in memory of good friend Tom Ohman and dear cousin Astrid (Ozzie) Enskat. Mary Anne Matula in memory of Matula’s.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture, please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!