Opinion: Lake Geneva's growth in the 19th century impacted by Chicago events

Meatpacking, an important industry in Chicago pioneered by the Swifts and Armours, had expanded exponentially during the Civil War because most of the meat consumed by Union soldiers was produced in Chicago. The growth of the meatpacking industry in Chicago during the Civil War was a major factor in the growth of a prosperous upper-middle class in the city. Members of this newly prosperous upper-middle class would have a profound impact upon the village of Geneva during the decades that followed the Civil War’s end.

Two events that happened in 1871 would have a profound impact upon the sleepy, garden variety midwestern village of Geneva, transforming it into a very unique place. Both events occurred in the growing metropolis of Chicago, which, by 1871, had become the most important railroad hub in the country. The first of these events was the decision of one of Chicago’s railroad companies to restore the rail connection between Chicago and the village of Geneva. The restored rail line reached Geneva in July 1871.