Opinion: Lake Geneva's growth in the 19th century impacted by Chicago events

The 1840s and the first part of the 1850s were relatively quiet years in the small village of Geneva.
The village grew slowly. Wooden houses were constructed on the lots that Thomas McKaig had platted. During the 1840s, however, two sets of my great-great-grandparents migrated to Geneva.
William and Rose Quinn and their family came to Geneva from Tullamore, Ireland, and Melzer and Huldah Dinsmore and their family came to Geneva from Seneca Castle in upstate New York near Geneva, New York. Both families began farming in Geneva Township.
During the late 1850s, the small village of Geneva began to expand geographically. Erastus Darwin Phillips platted a subdivision east of the lake’s outlet on “Catholic Hill” south of Main Street, and Harrison Rich and Andrew Ferguson platted subdivisions north of the village’s original boundary on North Street, a block west and a block east of what would become Williams Street.
In 1861, the Civil War began, and young men from Geneva enlisted in the Union Army. They filled three companies of Union infantry regiments, one company each in the 4th, 22nd, and 49th Wisconsin infantry regiments.
The Civil War would be a watershed in the history of the village of Geneva, not because there was any fighting near Geneva, but because of the contributions to the growth and development of the village made by veterans of the Civil War who returned to or moved to Geneva following the end of the war. Also important for Geneva was the impact that the war had elsewhere, particularly its stimulation of the growth of Chicago.
Meatpacking, an important industry in Chicago pioneered by the Swifts and Armours, had expanded exponentially during the Civil War because most of the meat consumed by Union soldiers was produced in Chicago. The growth of the meatpacking industry in Chicago during the Civil War was a major factor in the growth of a prosperous upper-middle class in the city. Members of this newly prosperous upper-middle class would have a profound impact upon the village of Geneva during the decades that followed the Civil War’s end.
Two events that happened in 1871 would have a profound impact upon the sleepy, garden variety midwestern village of Geneva, transforming it into a very unique place. Both events occurred in the growing metropolis of Chicago, which, by 1871, had become the most important railroad hub in the country. The first of these events was the decision of one of Chicago’s railroad companies to restore the rail connection between Chicago and the village of Geneva. The restored rail line reached Geneva in July 1871.
The second major event that happened in Chicago occurred on Oct. 8, 1871 — the Great Chicago Fire, which destroyed much of the center of Chicago. The Great Chicago Fire prompted many well-to-do Chicagoans to purchase land on the shores of Geneva Lake and build summer homes on their newly purchased estates, thereby transforming the small village of Geneva into the “Newport of the West,” a designation borrowed from Newport, Rhode Island, where many wealthy residents of New York City had built palatial summer homes. It was during the 1870s that most of the brick stores in Geneva’s business district on the north and south sides of the 700 block of Main were built.
The transformed village of Geneva continued to grow during the 1870s, 1880s, and 1890s. In 1875, the Crawford addition was platted. It encompassed the entirety of what is today the northeast side of the city. Oak Hill cemetery was initiated in 1880.
Lake Geneva was “promoted” from a village into a city in 1886. In 1893, the city of Lake Geneva’s boundaries were expanded by the addition of the Columbian subdivision north of the Pioneer cemetery that included Park Row, Pleasant and Clover streets. The Columbian addition was named after the Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) held on the Midway in Chicago, south of the new University of Chicago in 1893.
The railroad was extended from Lake Geneva to Williams Bay, a brand new railroad depot was opened on North Street, and the University of Chicago had the Yerkes Observatory built in Williams Bay.
As the 19th century became the 20th century, Lake Geneva was poised to become the unique gem of a city that it is today. As of 2020, no successor to James Simmons has appeared to write a history of Lake Geneva during the 20th century, but there can be no doubt that such an historian will emerge before too long, since the history of Lake Geneva in the 20th century is every bit as interesting as the city’s history in the 19th century.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
