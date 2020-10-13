Opinion: Landlord pushes family out, leaving children frightened

I questioned the woman about her own job status, and she continued to work part-time until she could find hours that worked with her children’s school schedule and sharing one car. She knew her husband’s new job would be the best thing to help them right now, so she would need to work around his schedule, too.

I asked the woman where they planned to go spend that night, as it was getting colder out, and she said it would be a few days until they could stay in a motel again. I could not let these two parents spend another cold night in their car, so I made arrangements for a motel room for the week. This would give them some time to hopefully find a rental. When I mentioned this to the mother, she asked: “How will we ever be able to pay first month’s rent and a security deposit? We could never save up that amount in a week.”

I explained to her that we would be providing more assistance than just a motel room for a week. We would be working with them until they were safely settled in an apartment they could afford on their own. I told her how we would provide a security deposit and first month’s rent, along with other necessities they would need. She asked, “You can do that for us?” I told her yes, we can do that for them, thanks to the many wonderful donors who support our charity work. She was surprised at first and then grateful beyond words.