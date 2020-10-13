Opinion: Landlord pushes family out, leaving children frightened

Dear W.C.,
My husband and I lost our rental house a month ago due to us both losing our jobs due to the COVID virus, and then our unemployment coming to an end. We have two children, a 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. Our landlord was not supposed to be able to evict us at this time, but he made it impossible for us to stay. He threatened us and then had our water turned off and then our gas. He made it clear we needed to leave or else other things might happen to the home.
We moved out with just our clothing and a few personal items. At first we were staying with my mom at her apartment, sleeping in the living room, but she is on senior housing and has a restriction in how many people can stay in her one-bedroom apartment. After a week at my mom’s, we tried staying in a motel, but that was so expensive, we quickly used up all our money.
Then, on top of everything, we all got sick with the virus and had to stay inside the motel room for two weeks. Thank God we did not need to go to the hospital and all recovered okay. When we ran out of money, we stayed in our car a few days at a time. It was impossible for me to work while the kids were out of school, and my mom can only have them at her apartment a few days a week.
I am now working again, but at a lower income than before. My husband has been taking work wherever he can, and he has finally found a full-time job, but he does not start for another week. We have tried to save up a security deposit and first month’s rent, but that is impossible between motel rooms, food, and gas for the car.
This COVID virus has really turned our family upside down. We went from a two-income family with good jobs and a decent rental to being homeless. Our children are very stressed as to where we will sleep next, and ask me every day when we will have our own home again. My husband and I are ashamed over our current living conditions, and worried over what the future holds.
Dear Readers,
So many people I talk to each week have the same stress and worry as this family. What does the future hold for their families? Where will their next meal come from, or place to safely rest? I have been providing poverty relief for over 30 years, and have never encountered the amount of stress and worry I hear from people today.
Sadly this is not the first time I have heard about some landlord’s using unsavory methods of getting their tenants to move out when they have been unable to pay the rent. I do not want people thinking I’m singling out landlords, as I work with many good landlords who rely on their rental income to survive, and these times have been very hard on them as well. I hear from many people who say their landlords have been patient with them as they struggle due to job loss or illness.
The people who wrote this letter asking for assistance shared several more disturbing things about their landlord that they did not put in their letter. They were just happy to get out of their lease without an eviction on their record and the landlord’s threats not going any further.
I called the woman who wrote the letter requesting our assistance, and was glad when she answered my call. She sounded relieved when she heard it was The Time is Now to Help on the phone. After we introduced ourselves, I asked if it would be a good time to talk. She said it was, as she was in her car waiting for her husband to finish a job while the children were in school.
She told me she had worked that morning for four hours after getting the kids to school, driving her husband to work and moving out of the motel room. They did not have anywhere to stay that night, and she shared her worry over having to spend another night in the car. The woman said: “I have been able to sneak my children into my mom’s apartment a few nights a week, so they can shower and sleep on her pull-out couch while my husband and I sleep in the car. On the other nights, we get a motel with the money we earn from our jobs.”
This arrangement was very stressful for everyone, including the grandmother who was risking losing her senior housing in order to help her grandchildren. We would do our best to help this family find an alternative to their current housing situation, and get them back on their feet once more.
The woman and I spoke about their past landlord, and that was when she shared with me some disturbing things he had done that left them all afraid to live in the home any longer. She cried when she recalled having to leave most of their belongings behind, and how afraid her children had been. I had not worked with this landlord in the past and hoped to never encounter him in the future. We talked about the jobs they had lost and one of their cars that had been repossessed.
Support Local Journalism
The woman said: “We were your typical working family. Two jobs and two cars. We had holidays at our house, and paid all our bills on time. Now look at us.”
I told the woman about the many fellow creations we have been helping right now due to the COVID-19 crisis and how it had turned their lives upside down, too.
We went on to talking about their current situation and their very serious need for secure shelter. Children especially need stability and warm shelter. Many adults I have talked to can handle sleeping in their cars if necessary, but it is not acceptable for children at any time. The mother again shared their shame over being in this position, and how her children were so worried about their classmates finding out that they did not have a home. The mother added: “I always make sure they are clean and presentable for school. I don’t want them to ever feel embarrassed about this. It is not their fault.”
The woman sent me pictures of their budget and shared with me a screenshot of her bank statement. They had used their debit card to pay for motel rooms, food and gas, but there was not even enough left to pay for a motel room until both the husband and wife were paid in a week. I asked the woman about her husband’s new job, and she stated he would be starting in a few days. Until then, he had a few handyman jobs he was finishing up. She told me how he had been able to find enough of these handyman jobs just from word of mouth to at least help them buy food and a motel room a few nights a week, but it was not enough for them to live on.
I questioned the woman about her own job status, and she continued to work part-time until she could find hours that worked with her children’s school schedule and sharing one car. She knew her husband’s new job would be the best thing to help them right now, so she would need to work around his schedule, too.
I asked the woman where they planned to go spend that night, as it was getting colder out, and she said it would be a few days until they could stay in a motel again. I could not let these two parents spend another cold night in their car, so I made arrangements for a motel room for the week. This would give them some time to hopefully find a rental. When I mentioned this to the mother, she asked: “How will we ever be able to pay first month’s rent and a security deposit? We could never save up that amount in a week.”
I explained to her that we would be providing more assistance than just a motel room for a week. We would be working with them until they were safely settled in an apartment they could afford on their own. I told her how we would provide a security deposit and first month’s rent, along with other necessities they would need. She asked, “You can do that for us?” I told her yes, we can do that for them, thanks to the many wonderful donors who support our charity work. She was surprised at first and then grateful beyond words.
We talked about their future then, as we discussed their proposed new income with her husband’s soon-to-start job, combined with her income. Without an eviction on their record, it would be easier to find them an appropriate rental. The woman told me about two rentals she had found online, and she shared those with me. We discussed the pros and cons of each, and I told her to call the rental offices to see if they were still available. I told her I would call back in a half hour to see what the outcome of her phone call was.
Thirty minutes later, I called the woman back and she was excited to tell me that the rental she had liked the best would be available in a week. I had advised she tell the landlord she would be paying two months rent and a security deposit up front, so she would have a better chance of getting the rental. This strategy had worked for them, as there were other renters interested in this apartment due to its affordability and availability, but the offer of paying two months rent had given them an advantage. The woman was very excited, and now I heard her husband talking as well, since he had joined his wife since she had picked him up from work. She put the phone on speaker phone so we could all talk together. They both thanked us repeatedly for this opportunity.
The husband and I spoke about his upcoming job, and what they had been going through. He was very concerned for his family and several times mentioned his feeling like a failure to his family. I spoke with both the husband and the wife about thinking positive and speaking only positive in the presence of their children.
I said: “Your children are listening to you even when you think they are not. Do not speak disparagingly about yourself. I get the feeling you are trying hard to get yourselves out of this situation. Are you not?”
Both the husband and wife agreed they were trying very hard to change their lives, even with the seemingly endless setbacks. We talked about a change in attitude, speaking positive, thinking positive and how it can change your outlook. They both said they would keep this advice close at heart, especially as they began a new chapter, thanks to our assistance.
After a final week of living in a motel, they were ready to move into their apartment. In addition to their security deposit and two months rent, we provided three new beds, bedding, household necessities, food, toiletries and gift cards for gas. We also provided gift cards for clothing and school supplies for the children. Now that they are settled into their apartment, the grandmother is able to watch the children after school there, so the mother has been able to begin looking for a full-time job. With our assistance that was made possible thanks to your support, they will be able to get through this pandemic without becoming another homeless statistic.
Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to this provide poverty relief and much more this year in our communities. We are working hard daily to provide a helping hand to good people in need. We will all get through this together. Thank you and God bless you for your support.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!