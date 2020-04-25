Opinion: Let experts decide state's virus plan — not politicians

On April 10, Walworth County had 25 COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Seven days later, there were 82 cases and 5 deaths (6% death rate). Wisconsin cases have increased 32% and DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm has extended the “Safer At Home” order.
Lifting this order during the peak of infection would be irresponsible. Additionally, our efforts to limit the spread were thwarted when state Republicans forced in-person voting for the April 7 primary, while other states delayed theirs. New York and other state infection rates will now flatten before Wisconsin does.
Both Governor Tony Evers, a former science teacher and Ph.D from UW-Madison, and DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm, former senior counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. DHS, are qualified to make decisions about Wisconsin’s public health and safety. We need to heed the advice of experts at this point — not politicians.
Since early 2019, the Republican-led Senate has refused to formalize Palm’s appointment and are now using Palm as a scapegoat.
Rep. August states he’s exploring yet another lawsuit. He is neither a medical professional nor a scientist. We don’t need more lawsuits on the taxpayers’ dime. We need leaders who are thinking of innovative and responsible ways for restarting the economy, helping closed businesses, and keeping residents safe.
The legislature should be working with the Evers Administration to foster our economy in new ways while recognizing the need for social distancing.
We’re not safe until there’s a vaccine. Period. There’s no herd immunity. Our health system isn’t prepared for the potential influx of patients. Without a vaccine or cure, 2% to 6% of those who contract COVID-19 will die.
The death rate is also elevated in those with high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and cancer. With over 2.5 million Wisconsinites experiencing risk factors, Secretary-Designee Palm is protecting these lives.
This pandemic is a true test of our society’s commitment to life. I question how the political party claiming to be “pro-life” justifies lifting “Safer At Home” orders when so many lives are in danger. The arguments from Rep. August and his party relate to dollars, not lives.
None of us want to be stranded at home, but we must to protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors. The Evers administration is trying to keep us alive and has the courage to stand up for us.
I’m thankful Secretary-Designee Palm doesn’t focus on campaign donors or re-election. She’s concerned with keeping Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate down. She’s the leader we need right now.
We’ll never know if we overreacted, but we’ll know if we didn’t do enough.
Katherine Gaulke, a Delavan town supervisor, plans to run as a Democrat in November to represent the 32nd Assembly District in the Wisconsin Legislature.
