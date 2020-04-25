Opinion: Let experts decide state's virus plan — not politicians

The legislature should be working with the Evers Administration to foster our economy in new ways while recognizing the need for social distancing.

We’re not safe until there’s a vaccine. Period. There’s no herd immunity. Our health system isn’t prepared for the potential influx of patients. Without a vaccine or cure, 2% to 6% of those who contract COVID-19 will die.

The death rate is also elevated in those with high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and cancer. With over 2.5 million Wisconsinites experiencing risk factors, Secretary-Designee Palm is protecting these lives.

This pandemic is a true test of our society’s commitment to life. I question how the political party claiming to be “pro-life” justifies lifting “Safer At Home” orders when so many lives are in danger. The arguments from Rep. August and his party relate to dollars, not lives.

None of us want to be stranded at home, but we must to protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors. The Evers administration is trying to keep us alive and has the courage to stand up for us.

I’m thankful Secretary-Designee Palm doesn’t focus on campaign donors or re-election. She’s concerned with keeping Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate down. She’s the leader we need right now.