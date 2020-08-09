Opinion: Lies distort the truth — and potential — of 'defunding police'

It’s time for some truth in advertising. Especially when it comes to political messaging.

The most current example is a dark and forbidding visual narrative that tells us no one is available to answer your 911 call because the police department has been “defunded.” Followed by a claim that this accurately reflects what life would be like if Joe Biden were elected.

But “defunded” is misused. It really means “divesting funds from police departments and reallocating them to non-policing forms of public safety and support, such as social services, youth services, housing, education, health care and other community-based agencies.”

It never meant eliminating the public safety responsibility of the police, i.e. shutting down police departments. Its purpose, however, was to create more effective ways to plan and carry out preventive interventions to reduce violence and crime. Supplementing and supporting current police practices.

Asking law enforcement personnel to engage in tasks for which they are ill-equipped and poorly trained serves no one’s interest. The police, over time, have increasingly been burdened with performing duties that are clearly outside their domain, with less than desirable outcomes.