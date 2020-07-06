Opinion: Many get help from special grant for coronavirus victims

As if the pandemic is not causing enough fear and sickness, now picture yourself going through these times while living in your car without proper sanitation or food. Thanks to all of you, we have been able to remove that stress and fear for nearly everyone we have helped over the past seven weeks.

One of the people helped thanks to your donations, matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors, is a single mother with two children who was referred to us by another organization. She had just recently left an abusive marriage, and needed a job. We were able to help her find a job and become independent from her ex-husband. We also paid her overdue rent to prevent her pending eviction.

Also helped was a couple with a young child who were struggling due to job loss. The mother and father both have several preexisting conditions that force them to stay isolated during this time. The mother also struggles with disabilities, including the loss of one of her hands. We helped them to acquire a safe rental, as they had become homeless during the pandemic due to their inability to work.