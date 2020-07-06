Opinion: Many get help from special grant for coronavirus victims

Since May 8, 2020, we have been using the funds from the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge to provide desperately needed poverty relief to many people in our communities touched by the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge was the perfect inspiration to help us fulfill the many requests for poverty relief we have received over the past seven weeks.
People of all ages have been affected by the coronavirus due to job loss, sickness and hospitalizations. Your generous donations, matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors, provided shelter, food, utility assistance, transportation, dental care, toiletries, household necessities, beds, furniture, a wheelchair and appliances to 120 fellow creations throughout our communities. Thanks to all of you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors, the following life-giving assistance was made possible.
This is how all of us helped:
RENT/SHELTER = $51,301.69
The largest area of help for this matching grant was rent/shelter assistance. Thanks to the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, we have been able to prevent evictions, foreclosures and homelessness for many of our fellow creations. For two families and two nearly-senior women, we have provided emergency shelter in a motel, as they were already living in their cars.
As if the pandemic is not causing enough fear and sickness, now picture yourself going through these times while living in your car without proper sanitation or food. Thanks to all of you, we have been able to remove that stress and fear for nearly everyone we have helped over the past seven weeks.
One of the people helped thanks to your donations, matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors, is a single mother with two children who was referred to us by another organization. She had just recently left an abusive marriage, and needed a job. We were able to help her find a job and become independent from her ex-husband. We also paid her overdue rent to prevent her pending eviction.
Also helped was a couple with a young child who were struggling due to job loss. The mother and father both have several preexisting conditions that force them to stay isolated during this time. The mother also struggles with disabilities, including the loss of one of her hands. We helped them to acquire a safe rental, as they had become homeless during the pandemic due to their inability to work.
A senior citizen who had fallen behind in her rent when she could no longer keep her job delivering cars was given help paying her rent to prevent her eventual eviction. This elderly woman relied on the extra income her job had provided to purchase food and prescription medications. Without her job, she was unable to pay her rent and also afford to eat and purchase her expensive medications. She shared stories of the friends she had lost so far to the virus and her fear of contracting it while being a diabetic. These are just a few of the over 100 people we helped to remain in their homes during this crisis.
Thanks to your support and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, we have made a real difference in the lives of all these people struggling in poverty.
UTILITIES = $12,250 = Electricity: $7,600, Gas: $3,600, Water: $1,050
The COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge and your donations have allowed us to prevent utility disconnections for more than 30 people. Lights, air-conditioning, refrigerators, hot water and appliances will remain on, thanks to the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors and all of you.
This utility assistance will carry these people through to better times without having to endure the suffering that utility disconnection would cause. Many of these people had never gone through a time when they could not work and pay their bills. Being unable to pay their utility bill was something completely unheard of in their past.
This virus has caused much suffering beyond the physical illness so many are enduring. We are doing our best to alleviate the distress of utility disconnection for many in our communities.
FOOD = $6,546.38
One of the most painful physical signs of poverty is hunger. During this time, we have received phone calls, letters and emails from people simply saying: “Please help us. We are hungry.”
Having gone hungry myself as a child, I know how painful hunger can be. When a trip to the food pantry is not possible due to a lack of transportation, illness, homelessness, disability or working during the food pantries hours of operation, we provide gift cards to several local grocery stores.
With children home from school for months now and food prices increasing daily, lack of substantial food and hunger has become a problem that continues to get worse. Thanks to all of you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors, we were able to provide desperately needed food to many people living with food insecurity in our communities.
TRANSPORTATION = $15,063.02
Reliable transportation is a continuing need for many people in our communities. The necessity to drive to your job or for medical care is what makes car repairs, donated cars and gas cards such an important part of our ministry. Thanks to the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge and all of you, we assisted 26 people who struggled to get to jobs, medical care and other necessities.
Even during this COVID-19 pandemic, there are people who continue to need regular medical care for cancer and other dangerous medical conditions. They need reliable, safe transportation to get them to their appointments. There also are people who continue to work outside their home who need reliable transportation to get there. Cars continue to need repairs, and car payments need to be made even during a pandemic. Gas gift cards were provided to those who were struggling to pay for gas to get to work and medical care.
God bless all of you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors for removing the stress and worry over safe, reliable transportation.
TOILETRIES =$2,185.44
Soap, shampoo, diapers, feminine hygiene, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, toilet paper and many other items were purchased for senior citizens, the disabled, children, single mothers and working-poor families. A homeless family was provided diapers for their toddler and much-needed soap and shampoo for cleanliness. Homeless women and children were provided gift cards to purchase toothbrushes, toothpaste and personal hygiene items. Senior citizens were able to afford personal hygiene items and toilet paper, thanks to your donations matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge.
Toiletries are necessary for job success, dental health and personal hygiene. Together, we have provided these desperately needed items in order to maintain health, pride and physical well being.
HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES: $2,750.49
Towels, blankets, sheets, dishes, pots and pans, vacuums, disinfectants and essential cleaning supplies were provided for the people we have been helping move out of their cars and motels and into apartments. New sheets, pillows and blankets were purchased for the people who received new beds. Senior citizens and those struggling with disabilities appreciated much-needed household necessities.
Household necessities can help to keep everyone healthy and safe during these trying times. We were able to provide this assistance, thanks to all of you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge.
BEDS = $2,739
A new bed was provided for a senior woman who had been sleeping on a chair for the past six months after her mattress had been damaged by a leaking roof. Now she sleeps comfortably and wakes without the pain she had been suffering with due to sleeping in a chair.
We also provided beds for a single mother with children who had become homeless during the pandemic. After providing them with emergency shelter in a motel and providing first month’s rent and security deposit for an apartment, we were able to purchase them all their own beds. It had been months since these children had slept in a bed they could call their own.
Another family that also had been suffering without sufficient beds was provided with new beds for the two children and the single mother. Every one of these people had been suffering due to the lack of proper sleep and pain from sleeping on floors and in cars.
Thank you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors for providing this life-changing gift.
APPLIANCES = $1,721.68
A broken washing machine could not have come at a worse time. During the height of a pandemic, going to the laundromat can be a dangerous thing, especially for someone with a preexisting condition that makes them more susceptible to the serious side effects of the COVID-19 virus. A single mother with children was provided with the gift of a washing machine repair so she could keep her family clean and healthy at home.
We also provided a new washing machine and dryer for a grandmother who is caring for her four grandchildren. The exhausting and expensive weekly trips to the laundromat with four children in tow was almost too much for this grandmother, but now she can do this chore from the comfort and safety of home.
We also provided a gas range for a disabled woman with two children who had been living without this much-needed appliance since hers broke at the beginning of the pandemic. Without her job, she would never be able to replace the old appliance, and they were struggling to eat all of their meals cooked in a microwave. Thanks to all of us together providing this range, they are now able to eat safe and healthy at home.
Thank you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors for allowing us to provide these desperately needed appliances.
DENTAL CARE = $1,544
A senior woman who desperately needed dental care was provided with this assistance, thanks to all of you and the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge donors. Dental needs continue, even during a pandemic, and the pain they cause can quickly become an emergency situation. When you do not have the money for this care, it can add the extra pain of stress and worry. Thanks to this assistance, this woman can once more speak, smile and eat without pain.
WHEELCHAIR = $2,698.30
A woman who was born with a congenital disorder was suffering in her wheelchair that did not fit her body properly or in her home. Everywhere she turned, she ran into corners or cabinets or chairs. She struggled to fit through doorways, and suffered from pain due to not fitting in the chair properly.
She already has many medical expenses she struggles to pay each month, in addition to her regular expenses, so a new wheelchair was out of the question until she would be hopefully approved for one in a few years. We were able to provide a properly fitted and sized wheelchair to fit her home and her body. She now can get to areas she has not been able to reach without getting out of her chair and onto crutches for years.
Since she lives alone, this new wheelchair has helped her regain some of her independence, as she can get into her bathroom fully and up to her kitchen counters without bruised legs or injured fingers. Living with disabilities is difficult at all times, not just during a pandemic. We were able to ease that difficulty for this very grateful handicapped woman.
FURNITURE = $1,200
A senior woman without furniture was referred to us by another charity. We were able to provide her with everything she needed to make her apartment a home, thanks to Circle of Friends in Elkhorn. We also sent a previously homeless family to them for much-needed furniture for their apartment. It was a win-win for everyone involved.
Thank you for your donations, matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge that provided this much-needed furniture that was purchased at a much-appreciated discount.
GRAND TOTAL: $100,000
Every penny you donated, matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, went to assist the poverty stricken, $100,000 in poverty relief that was shared with the people most affected by this COVID-19 crisis. Thank you for your generosity that helped us make the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge a success.
In seven weeks time, we changed the lives of more 100 people who were suffering in poverty. Now that we have completed this matching grant challenge, you can be assured we are continuing our good works providing poverty relief.
We will be able to continue to provide our caring assistance, thanks to your continued support. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
